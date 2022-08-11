ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

ABC4

UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released

UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Water Lantern Festival in Davis County

Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Burger King closes. What's next for lot on 200 North?

The rapidly changing fast-food scene in Logan will finish the year without one Main Street fixture: the Burger King at 200 North. Visitors to the restaurant on Monday were greeted with a sign that read, “We regret to inform you that we have closed our business. We have appreciated our guests and look forward to seeing you at our 1080 North Main Street or our Wellsville locations.”
LOGAN, UT
upr.org

Loosened COVID-19 restrictions influence new policies in Utah schools

As the 2022-23 school year begins, the CDC has released new COVID-19 guidelines that are far less restrictive than previous guidelines, something that is influencing Utah schools to change their policies. Several districts across the state of Utah, Davis County in particular, have made the move for their schools to...
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Valley towns exit garbage consortium even as standoff eases

Three towns have pulled out of a Cache Valley consortium trying to get a new garbage-service plan in place before Logan stops its countywide trash pickup as announced earlier this year. The news comes as a tense intergovernmental standoff over Logan’s controversial plan appears to be easing.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
FARMINGTON, UT
kjzz.com

2 people transported to hospital after crash in northern Utah

GARLAND, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Box Elder County. Garland Fire officials said they received a report of the crash at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday and responded to the scene on I-15 around mile marker 385, near Riverside.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

'A 200-year event': Torrential rainfall causes extensive flood damage in Northern Utah

Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically last week when a storm late Monday and early Tuesday brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses. Flooding brought on by intense summer thunderstorms is not new to Tremonton, but last week’s events stood out in stark contrast to what had been an unusually hot and dry summer so far....
TREMONTON, UT
ABC4

Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
SYRACUSE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ogden man in jail after allegedly shaking 8-week-old baby

OGDEN, Utah — Police say a 20-year-old man, arrested on Monday, shook an 8-week-old baby on multiple accounts. According to the probable cause statement, police responded to a report of an infant suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday. The probable cause statement also says the infant was in the care of the father, David Harder.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice.  He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

Nibley man arrested for allegedly raping infant girl – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A 72-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl several years ago, according to law enforcement. Curtis D. Rudd was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail following an investigation. According to the arrest report, the father of the alleged victim contacted law...
NIBLEY, UT

