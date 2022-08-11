Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released
UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
ABC 4
Water Lantern Festival in Davis County
Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
upr.org
Burger King closes. What's next for lot on 200 North?
The rapidly changing fast-food scene in Logan will finish the year without one Main Street fixture: the Burger King at 200 North. Visitors to the restaurant on Monday were greeted with a sign that read, “We regret to inform you that we have closed our business. We have appreciated our guests and look forward to seeing you at our 1080 North Main Street or our Wellsville locations.”
upr.org
Loosened COVID-19 restrictions influence new policies in Utah schools
As the 2022-23 school year begins, the CDC has released new COVID-19 guidelines that are far less restrictive than previous guidelines, something that is influencing Utah schools to change their policies. Several districts across the state of Utah, Davis County in particular, have made the move for their schools to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
Valley towns exit garbage consortium even as standoff eases
Three towns have pulled out of a Cache Valley consortium trying to get a new garbage-service plan in place before Logan stops its countywide trash pickup as announced earlier this year. The news comes as a tense intergovernmental standoff over Logan’s controversial plan appears to be easing.
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
kjzz.com
2 people transported to hospital after crash in northern Utah
GARLAND, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Box Elder County. Garland Fire officials said they received a report of the crash at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday and responded to the scene on I-15 around mile marker 385, near Riverside.
'A 200-year event': Torrential rainfall causes extensive flood damage in Northern Utah
Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically last week when a storm late Monday and early Tuesday brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses. Flooding brought on by intense summer thunderstorms is not new to Tremonton, but last week’s events stood out in stark contrast to what had been an unusually hot and dry summer so far....
IN THIS ARTICLE
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
ksl.com
Sister of Utah murder suspect arrested as search continues for him and his young child
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Another family member of a fugitive tied to the killing of a man outside a South Salt Lake grocery story has been arrested and accused of lying to police and helping the fugitives avoid capture. Alexus Lillie Nicole Coleman, 20, was booked into the Salt...
kvnutalk
Civil discourse a casualty in County Council debate on voter information funding – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – In the Cache County government, civility is apparently a thing of the past – at least as far as discourse between the county council members and the county’s clerk/auditor. The topic at the regular meeting of the County Council on Aug. 9 was the...
KSLTV
Car catches fire in Davis County following mechanical malfunction
SUNSET, Utah — Traffic on Interstate 15 was temporarily disrupted Thursday afternoon after a car caught fire in Davis County. The incident happened at mile post 337, which is about 1800 North in Sunset, Thursday afternoon. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the car had a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Police arrest parents, girlfriend of fugitive charged in South Salt Lake killing
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Three people wanted in connection with a killing in a South Salt Lake grocery store parking lot have been on the run for three months. Now, police have arrested the parents of one of the suspects as well as his girlfriend, accusing them of helping the wanted fugitives avoid arrest.
Parents, girlfriend of South Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested
The parents and girlfriend of suspects wanted in connection to a South Salt Lake homicide have been arrested for allegedly helping the group escape.
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
Bountiful Police seeking public assistance on felony retail theft case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department is looking for public assistance on a felony retail theft case. If you know who the individual below is, please call dispatch at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220002386. No further information is currently available.
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden man in jail after allegedly shaking 8-week-old baby
OGDEN, Utah — Police say a 20-year-old man, arrested on Monday, shook an 8-week-old baby on multiple accounts. According to the probable cause statement, police responded to a report of an infant suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday. The probable cause statement also says the infant was in the care of the father, David Harder.
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice. He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
kvnutalk
Cache County man arrested for allegedly molesting girl during sleepover – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 38-year-old Cache County man has been arrested for molesting a young girl during a sleepover last month, according to law enforcement. Brandon Paul Burdett was booked Friday afternoon into the Cache County Jail, where he is being held pending arraignment on formal charges. According to an...
kvnutalk
Nibley man arrested for allegedly raping infant girl – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 72-year-old Nibley man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young girl several years ago, according to law enforcement. Curtis D. Rudd was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail following an investigation. According to the arrest report, the father of the alleged victim contacted law...
Comments / 0