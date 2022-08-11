ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Fidelity Free Online

Cast: Aleksandr Pal Evgeniya Gromova Alexey Agranovich Marina Vasilyeva Anna Kotova. Lena is a talented midwife and gynaecologist, her husband Serezha is an actor at a provincial drama theatre. They are close and gentle with each other, but there is no sex. Lena suspects that Serezha has an affair, but she worries quietly and does not reveal her jealousy. Instead of sorting out her relationship with her husband, Lena starts to betray him with chance acquaintances. Gradually Lena’s parallel life gets out of control and changes her original life.
Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Consumers and businesses will always need electricity. Generac makes it even more reliable and efficient. South America and Latin America are in the midst of a digital revolution, playing right into MercadoLibre's hand. Low-coding and no-coding automation software is changing how office employees operate, opening the doors of opportunity for...
Motley Fool

Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

The Oracle of Omaha has been a wealth-building machine since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Although investors frequently ride Buffett's coattails, there are limitations to Berkshire's 13F filings. Thanks to a relatively new investment, Warren Buffett has direct and indirect stakes in all five FAANG stocks. You’re reading...
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
makeuseof.com

How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022

By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
Motley Fool

3 Reasons I'm Buying This Crypto Hand Over Fist

ZkEVMs should increase Polygon's flexibility with existing Ethereum smart contracts. Instagram and Facebook will be unveiling Polygon NFTs. Polygon is now part of Disney's business venture program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

Long-term investors can make money buying the right companies in a bear market. All three stocks could see strong gains during the next bull market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BBC

Netflix loses almost a million subscribers

After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
disneydining.com

MAJOR Price Hike Announced For Disney+

On August 10, The Walt Disney Company held its third-quarter earnings call. Many things were discussed in terms of Disney+ subscriber numbers, where those subscriber numbers are expected to go, how the theme parks are performing now that they are all open, and how Disney’s other entertainment areas are performing — including Hulu and ESPN+. During the call, Disney shared some big news about the new ad-supported tier of Disney+, which was announced earlier this year. The ad-supported tier will be available on December 8!
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

These stocks are up between 625% and 1,240% over the last decade. Each business grew sales between 12% and 23% annually in the last five years. The lowest profit margin of the group is an impressive 20%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
biztoc.com

Disney edges past Netflix in streaming subscribers as it raises ad-free prices

Disney sees total of 221 million customers at the end of the June quarter compared to Netflix’s 220.7 million. Walt Disney edged past Netflix with a total of 221 million streaming subscribers at the end of the most recent quarter and announced it will launch a Disney+ option with advertising this December.
