Adèle Milloz, a 26-year-old former ski mountaineering champion, fell to her death while training in the Alps to be a mountain guide, according to multiple reports. The Times in the U.K. said Milloz was climbing toward the Aiguille summit in the Mont Blanc range of the French Alps at the time of the fall, along with a second woman, 30, who also died. Officials, who were alerted to the accident by another group of mountaineers who saw them fall, said they believe the women were roped together.

