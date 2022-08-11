Read full article on original website
German woman, 57, falls to her death from 26ft rollercoaster ride 'after slipping out of her seat'
A woman has died after she slipped from her seat while riding a rollercoaster in Germany. The 57-year-old victim, whose identity is yet to be revealed, was thrown from the ride at the Klotti Wildlife and Leisure park in Klotten on Saturday afternoon and fell 26ft to her death. Police...
Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital
Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help
A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas
An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
French woman is mauled by a polar bear after it wandered into a tour group's campsite on remote Norwegian Arctic island
A French woman has been mauled by a polar bear which had wandered into her tour group's campsite on a remote Norwegian Arctic island. The tourist was part of a tour group of 25 people camping at Sveasletta, in the central part of the Svalbard archipelago, more than 500 miles north of the Norwegian mainland.
Cops Searching for Drugs Find Artifacts Dating Back to Ancient Times
Police officers searching a home for drugs discovered more than a thousand ancient treasures dating back to the 12th and 18th centuries, with some even dating back to the Roman era.
Bears Maul, Eat Couple and Helicopter Pilot That Crashed in Russian Wilderness
A helicopter with a pilot and two successful business employees crashed earlier this week, and unfortunately, the wreck was only half of the group’s problem. Following the disaster, more than one bear found the crash victims in the wilderness. Officials believe that the wild animals dragged the two passengers and pilot away, mauled and ate them.
XL Bully dog that grabbed mother-of-two, 43, around the throat before mauling her to death had 'snapped and turned mad in the heat', family say
A mother-of-two was mauled to death by her pet American Bully XL dog after it 'turned mad in the extreme heat'. Joanne Robinson, 43, died at the scene of the attack at a house in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Friday night. She is understood to have been the owner of...
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat
A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
Terrifying details emerge after boy, 10, mauled by 8ft shark while snorkeling off the US coast loses part of his leg
A BOY mauled by an eight-foot shark off the US coast has lost part of his leg as more terrifying details emerge. Jameson Reeder Jr, 10, was on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys when the horrific attack occurred over the weekend. State wildlife police confirmed that Jameson...
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Man Left With Shredded Leg After Horror 'Shark Attack' As Beach-Goers Warned To Flee Shallow Waters
A man was left with his leg ‘shredded’ following a suspected shark attack at a beach in Florida. You can see footage of sharks spotted at a nearby Florida beach here:. Beachgoer Robert Alexander said he heard people screaming while off the popular coastline in Jacksonville, Florida, US, on 30 July and claims to have spotted the shadow of a 7ft-long ‘shark-like figure’ in the water.
Huge 485ft wood and steel bridge crashes down into Norwegian river just ten years after opening with drivers somehow surviving the 'catastrophic' collapse as they crossed
A 485ft-long bridge made of wood and steel in Norway collapsed during rush hour this morning, sending a lorry and a car plunging toward the water below. Police were called just after 7.30am local time to attend the fallen Tretten Bridge, central Norway, which crosses the Gudbrandsdalslaagen River. Both drivers...
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
French Ski Champion Adèle Milloz Dies at Age 26 After Falling in the Alps
Adèle Milloz, a 26-year-old former ski mountaineering champion, fell to her death while training in the Alps to be a mountain guide, according to multiple reports. The Times in the U.K. said Milloz was climbing toward the Aiguille summit in the Mont Blanc range of the French Alps at the time of the fall, along with a second woman, 30, who also died. Officials, who were alerted to the accident by another group of mountaineers who saw them fall, said they believe the women were roped together.
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble
A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
