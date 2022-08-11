Read full article on original website
Each week, "Pretty Little Liars" fans are one step closer to uncovering A's newest identity in the spin-off series "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin." Everybody who's been watching has come up with some pretty fascinating theories along the way — some of which couldn't be further from what's to come in the finale.
Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
It's been several days since Anne Heche, a veteran actor who has appeared in acclaimed films such as "Six Days Seven Nights," "Return to Paradise," and "Psycho," has been in the hospital fighting for her life after a fiery car crash (via TMZ). On Aug. 5, 2022, Heche drove into...
"Virgin River" has taken Netflix by storm and garnered tons of fans. The show is based on a series of novels by author Robyn Carr, and follows the life of the people who live in the small community of Virgin River, California. The main character is Mel Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge.
Anne Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home on August 5 resulting in both the car and house catching fire and sending her to the hospital in critical condition, per People. Original reports seemed potentially optimistic about her being able to pull through after the accident, but tragically, the actress never regained consciousness. Heche was declared brain dead on August 11, and kept on life support to see if she was a candidate for organ donation; she was removed from life support a week after her accident on August 12, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Fans can't get enough of Ben and Erin Napier on HGTV's "Home Town" or their fabulous home renovations. In April 2021, Erin shared a photo of a love note from her husband on Instagram, and she wrote: "Every morning, there's a note waiting from Big on my nightstand with my morning caffeine, and I save them all." We didn't think we could love Ben Napier more than we already do, but we were wrong. Writing his adorable wife Erin love notes every single morning is #goals.
These kids are students...of comedy.
Fans mourn the heartbreaking death of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Insecure" actor Denise Dowse. Her sister, Tracey Dowse, announced the 64-year-old actor's death on August 13. Tracey took to Instagram to break the news and wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor, and director. She was my very best friend and final family member ... I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has."
Once the first of the Tales of the Walking Dead was told in Sunday’s “Evie/Joe,” a single question loomed large: Did the premiere of the anthology series — the third spinoff of the AMC drama that wraps its 11-season run this fall — leave you eager to return for a second story… and a third… ? Before you answer in the comments section, let’s go over the plot that made a tag team of Terry Crews and Olivia Munn, shall we? As the episode got underway, we met Joe (Crews), an amiable survivalist who was doing just fine in his bunker a year after...
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
The untimely death of Anne Heche on August 12 sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. The actress had a long and varied career, from the soap opera "Another World" to such TV series as "Ally McBeal," "Nip/Tuck," "Quantico," and "Hung," and movies including "Donnie Brasco," "Six Days, Seven Nights," and the remake of "Psycho." She also had a number of projects in postproduction at the time of her death, per IMDb.
There's a chance for all of us!!!
Fresh-faced and funny during the run of her hit show "Jane the Virgin," Gina Rodriguez has already shown audiences how beautiful she is, both inside and out. The CW series ran from 2014-2019 (via IMDb), with Rodriguez picking up a slew of awards, including a Golden Globe, an ALMA Award, and a Teen Choice Award, with nominations for a People's Choice Award, an Image Award (NAACP), and two Critics Choice Television Awards, according to IMDb.
Big changes were in store for Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) in the dramatic season 7 finale of 'Grantchester' on PBS.
Terry Crews is living out his best life on "Tales of TWD." He told Insider how he wants to continue appearing in the larger "TWD" universe.
