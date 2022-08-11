ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lashaunta Moore

10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need

There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Reunion brings stellar Southern to Navy Pier

I recently checked out Chef Art Smith's new Reunion at Navy Pier. Taking over the old Bubba Gump spot, the restaurant marks Smith's return to Chicago and spotlights his gift for Southern cooking. The highlights: I loved Reunion's tender biscuits and juicy fried chicken, which I special-ordered atop a kale...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Washington Park, IL
City
Highland Park, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Boka Opening Itoko Japanese Restaurant In Former Southport Lanes Building

LAKEVIEW — A Japenese restaurant will open in the former Southport Lanes building, completing Boka Restaurant Group’s three-restaurant project to fill the closed bowling alley. Itoko will open this fall at 3325 N. Southport Ave. It’s the product of a partnership between Boka and chef Gene Kato of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Honoring the legacy and music of Charles Stepney

Charles Stepney: Out of the Shadows is the latest installment of the Millennium Park Summer Music Series. It serves as a tribute to one of the most underrated pioneers of Chicago soul music. Charles Stepney’s daughters Charlene and Eibur join us today with more on the tribute. Thursday, August...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Crosby’s Kitchen In Lakeview Celebrating 10 Years With An All-Day Block Party For Customers

LAKEVIEW — Crosby’s Kitchen is celebrating 10 years on the Southport Corridor with a daylong block party as a “thank you” to the restaurant’s supporters. Crosby’s Kitchen, 3455 N. Southport Ave., opened in 2012 and is part of 4 Star Restaurant Group, which manages several restaurants, including Frasca in Roscoe Village and Smoke Daddy, Tuco and Blondie and Ella Elli in Lakeview.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Daisy’s Po-Boy And Tavern, Chef Erick Williams’ Latest Restaurant, Opens Near Virtue In Hyde Park

HYDE PARK — Virtue Restaurant owner and chef Erick Williams’ po’boy shop, which celebrates the culture of New Orleans, opened this weekend up the block from Virtue. Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern, 5215 S. Harper Ave., offers fried catfish, fried shrimp, roast beef, fried green tomato, the Northern Peacemaker — with roast beef and fried oysters — and other versions of the po’boy, a New Orleans staple.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremih
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Localevent#Local Life#Volunteers#Thanksgiving#Ywca President#The Black Bread Company#King Drive#Macy
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting

Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CHICAGO READER

Remembering Myrna Salazar 1947-2022

Next month, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will present the fifth annual Destinos Chicago International Theater Festival. But it will be bittersweet; the woman most responsible for making the festival a reality, CLATA cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, won’t be there to see it. Salazar died on Wednesday,...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

In Photos: The Taste Of Bellwood 2022

Rev. Teddy Matthews, the pastor of Empowerment Church, baptizes a young boy during the Annual Taste of Bellwood’s outdoor church service on Sunday, Aug. 14. Matthews said three children were baptized that day. | Shanel Romain. Monday, August 15, 2022 || Photos by Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. The Annual...
BELLWOOD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy