Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
blockclubchicago.org
CircEsteem Around Chicago Bringing Live Circus Act, Youth Workshop To Lakeview
LAKEVIEW — More than a dozen youth from the kids’ circus program CircEsteem will put on a live show with aerial stunts, juggling and clowns Thursday in Lakeview. The CircEsteem Around Chicago tour will host a show 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Blaine Elementary School, 1420 W. Grace St.
blockclubchicago.org
Dill Pickle’s Block Party Returns This Weekend In Logan Square With Food, Local Vendors And Giveaways
LOGAN SQUARE — Dill Pickle Food Co-Op’s block party is back this weekend after a five-year hiatus. The family-friendly fest is set for noon-5 p.m. Saturday outside of the co-op grocery store at 2746 N. Milwaukee Ave. There will be food, products from local vendors, giveaways, a raffle,...
10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need
There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
Reunion brings stellar Southern to Navy Pier
I recently checked out Chef Art Smith's new Reunion at Navy Pier. Taking over the old Bubba Gump spot, the restaurant marks Smith's return to Chicago and spotlights his gift for Southern cooking. The highlights: I loved Reunion's tender biscuits and juicy fried chicken, which I special-ordered atop a kale...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blockclubchicago.org
Boka Opening Itoko Japanese Restaurant In Former Southport Lanes Building
LAKEVIEW — A Japenese restaurant will open in the former Southport Lanes building, completing Boka Restaurant Group’s three-restaurant project to fill the closed bowling alley. Itoko will open this fall at 3325 N. Southport Ave. It’s the product of a partnership between Boka and chef Gene Kato of...
Honoring the legacy and music of Charles Stepney
Charles Stepney: Out of the Shadows is the latest installment of the Millennium Park Summer Music Series. It serves as a tribute to one of the most underrated pioneers of Chicago soul music. Charles Stepney’s daughters Charlene and Eibur join us today with more on the tribute. Thursday, August...
blockclubchicago.org
Crosby’s Kitchen In Lakeview Celebrating 10 Years With An All-Day Block Party For Customers
LAKEVIEW — Crosby’s Kitchen is celebrating 10 years on the Southport Corridor with a daylong block party as a “thank you” to the restaurant’s supporters. Crosby’s Kitchen, 3455 N. Southport Ave., opened in 2012 and is part of 4 Star Restaurant Group, which manages several restaurants, including Frasca in Roscoe Village and Smoke Daddy, Tuco and Blondie and Ella Elli in Lakeview.
Daisy’s Po-Boy And Tavern, Chef Erick Williams’ Latest Restaurant, Opens Near Virtue In Hyde Park
HYDE PARK — Virtue Restaurant owner and chef Erick Williams’ po’boy shop, which celebrates the culture of New Orleans, opened this weekend up the block from Virtue. Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern, 5215 S. Harper Ave., offers fried catfish, fried shrimp, roast beef, fried green tomato, the Northern Peacemaker — with roast beef and fried oysters — and other versions of the po’boy, a New Orleans staple.
RELATED PEOPLE
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Are Coming To The South Side This Winter
GREATER GRAND CROSSING — A team of investors has joined forces to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side — and neighbors could move in as soon as this winter. Vincennes Village, a collection of 12 40-foot-long modern, eco-friendly container homes, will be built at 7231...
Things to do in Chicago this weekend: Aug. 12-14
From parades to art festivals to the Chicago Bears, there are plenty of activities across the Chicago area this weekend. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
blockclubchicago.org
‘The Bud,’ The Country’s Largest Black Parade, Celebrates Its Full-Length Return
GRAND BOULEVARD — Tens of thousands of Chicagoans watched dozens of dance troupes, musicians, dignitaries and more march through Bronzeville during Saturday’s Bud Billiken Parade. With a theme of “The Power Of Bud Billiken 365,” a nod to the around-the-clock work of parade organizers and sponsors, the inclusive...
Lettuce Entertain You Opening New West-Coast Style Restaurant
The new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner on two levels
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bud Billiken Parade draws thousands to South King Drive in Bronzeville
Thousands turned out for the 93rd annual Bud Billiken Parade in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. Honorary Grand Marshal Brig. Gen. Rodney Boyd of the Illinois National Guard said it’s exciting to participate in the parade.
thelansingjournal.com
‘Blues, Brews, and BBQ’ at Fox Pointe again a soulful, savory success
LANSING, Ill. (August 14, 2022) – For two days, Fox Pointe was filled with “Blues, Brews, and BBQ” as the festival of the same name returned for its third year. Hundreds of people gathered at Fox Pointe to enjoy live music, craft beer, and delicious food. This...
Jennifer Hudson hosts 12th annual ‘Hatch Day’ in honor of nephew Julian
CHICAGO — Jennifer Hudson is in Chicago Sunday for her annual back-to-school giveaway in honor of her nephew, who was a victim of gun violence. The 12th annual “Hatch Day” will take place at Salem Baptist Church, located at 10909 S Cottage Grove Ave, starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last. The event honors Julian […]
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting
Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CHICAGO READER
Remembering Myrna Salazar 1947-2022
Next month, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance will present the fifth annual Destinos Chicago International Theater Festival. But it will be bittersweet; the woman most responsible for making the festival a reality, CLATA cofounder and executive director Myrna Salazar, won’t be there to see it. Salazar died on Wednesday,...
Devonta Vivetter Loved To Party — So Hundreds Showed Up To Honor Victim Of South Shore Hit-And-Run With A Music-Filled Memorial
SOUTH LOOP — Devonta Vivetter was bright and boisterous, his loved ones said at a Monday memorial for the man, who was one of three people killed in a hit-and-run this weekend. The 27-year-old was a party-loving, always-dancing socialite who could be seen in Chicago’s clubs and bars just...
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
vfpress.news
In Photos: The Taste Of Bellwood 2022
Rev. Teddy Matthews, the pastor of Empowerment Church, baptizes a young boy during the Annual Taste of Bellwood’s outdoor church service on Sunday, Aug. 14. Matthews said three children were baptized that day. | Shanel Romain. Monday, August 15, 2022 || Photos by Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. The Annual...
Comments / 2