Sushi Sake Expansion Continues with Miami Springs Location

Only a few months after breaking the news of a Pembroke Pines Sushi Sake location in the works, What Now Miami can confirm another planned location, this time in Miami Springs .

What Now Miami confirmed news of the Miami Springs restaurant, which will open at 1 Westward Dr next to Circle Park , with Michelle Magluta at Sushi Sake corporate on Thursday.

“Sushi Sake’s fun and creative approach to sushi is showcased through menu items such as the Bobby Salad, a flavorful explosion of spicy tuna, avocado and crab salad with a touch of sesame seeds and masago,” Magluta said in an email conversation. “Our South Florida-inspired menu features local favorites such as the Miami Heat roll packed with shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab salad and topped with baked salmon, spicy mayo and eel sauce. For a Floridian twist on Japanese mainstays, our Pineapple Fried Rice is a crowd favorite.”

Bookending these are appetizers like Gyoza, Beef Tataki, and Fried Soft Shell Crab, along with sushi appetizers that include the Ceviche Trio with wahu, tuna, and salmon and Tuna Tartare—plus memorable desserts like Thai Donuts, Banana Tempura, and Tempura Cheesecake.

The Westward Dr location neighbors pizza restaurant Siamo , Harvest Moon Bistro , and diner Cozy Corner . Sushi Sake is coming to Miami Springs very soon, so keep your eyes peeled for creative sushi.

