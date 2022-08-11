A fun filled 1 day retreat is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, join us as we celebrate 30 years of Senior Camp. Geared especially for residents, ages 50+, this year’s theme is Water, Water, Everywhere! Situated along the shoreline of Lake Ontario, Camp Hollis is located three miles west of the city of Oswego, 40 Health Camp Road, and features a unique day camp experience like no other. Many seniors attend year after year and look forward to the Senior Camp Retreat. Newcomers are always welcome, and we encourage you to bring a friend or two along to enjoy the festivities.

