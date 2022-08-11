Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
Port Of Oswego Continues Tonnage Increase Over 2021: 187,210 Tons Shipped To-Date
Maritime activity and positive economic impacts at the Port of Oswego (POA), continues to grow at a record pace this year and support and create jobs for the area, said William W Scriber, POA executive director and CEO. “As of July 31, the Port has increased tonnage this year by...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 7 – August 13
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse to provide beautiful mums for sale. Full story here. To...
iheartoswego.com
Call the Oswego County Health Department for Back-to-School Vaccinations
The Oswego County Health Department has expanded its vaccination clinic schedule for back-to-school immunizations. The following clinics offer the vaccination panel required for children entering kindergarten as well as the vaccines and boosters required for older students. Vaccination clinics are held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner...
39 new businesses in Central NY include eateries and multiple cleaning services
Last week, 39 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-one of them were in Onondaga County and eight were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. The new businesses include two new restaurants (one is also a food truck) and several cleaning services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
urbancny.com
Department of State Announces Completion of The State Street Plaza as part of The Auburn Downtown Revitalization Initiative
Restoration of the State Street Plaza Serves as a Centerpiece for Auburn’s DRI Program. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funds Key Catalytic Projects to Revitalize the City of Auburn. The New York State Department of State (DOS) today announced the completion of the restoration project at State Street Plaza in...
iheartoswego.com
Senior Camp at Camp Hollis Offers 1 Day Retreat Sept. 13th
A fun filled 1 day retreat is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, join us as we celebrate 30 years of Senior Camp. Geared especially for residents, ages 50+, this year’s theme is Water, Water, Everywhere! Situated along the shoreline of Lake Ontario, Camp Hollis is located three miles west of the city of Oswego, 40 Health Camp Road, and features a unique day camp experience like no other. Many seniors attend year after year and look forward to the Senior Camp Retreat. Newcomers are always welcome, and we encourage you to bring a friend or two along to enjoy the festivities.
Oswego County Joins Statewide High Visibility STOP-DWI Engagement Campaign
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced today that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special end of summer Labor Day campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. “While many of us spend the Labor Day holiday celebrating the end...
iheartoswego.com
Be Aware of Wildlife to Guard Against Rabies Infection
The Oswego County Health Department is raising awareness about the dangers of the rabies virus and reminding residents what to do when they encounter wildlife, whether it is indoors or out. “Wild animals have given birth to their babies,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Sometimes these...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff looking for missing person
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man from Boonville. 48-year-old David A. Talerico is a white male 5’7” tall, weighing around 180 lbs., bald with a brown mustache and beard. It is unclear...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Senior Fair Set for September 9th
Looking for information on programs and services designed specifically for seniors? Interested in useful giveaways and free food? Then you won’t want to miss the Oswego County Senior Fair!. Presented by Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th at the Oswego Speedway. The...
newyorkupstate.com
Drought watch area more than doubles in Upstate NY as rain remains scarce
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The number of Upstate New York counties heading toward drought has more than doubled in the past three weeks, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In late July, 21 counties in Central and Western New York were placed under a drought watch. That number has...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD: 8/1/22 – 8/7/22
Time/Date: 23:11:00 – 08/01/22 Booking Number: 7685. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL1198.9D AM0 (8067) CIRCUMVNT INTRLCK-OP...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Ghost Hunting Event at Fort Ontario Oct. 15th
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego and Fort Ontario have partnered to host a ghost hunting event on the historic grounds of Fort Ontario. Funding provided by the city has made sixty free slots available for kids eight years old and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will take place after sunset on October 15th, 2022.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County and Oswego Health Partner to Hold Hiring Event Aug. 24
Oswego Health, one of Oswego County’s largest local employers, will hold a hiring event at the Oswego County Workforce NY (OCWNY) Career Center, 200 N. Second St., Fulton. The event will run by appointment only from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Oswego Health is currently looking to...
newyorkalmanack.com
NNY Wildlife Management Areas Opening August 16th
During the 16-day open house, Upper and Lower Lakes and Wilson Hill WMAs in St. Lawrence County, including the posted refuge or wetland restricted areas, will be open to visitors each day from sunrise to sunset. Perch River WMA in Jefferson County will also be open to visitors with one exception-Perch Lake will be open daily from noon to sunset.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
Extremely premature baby dies after woman gives birth inside jail in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — An extremely premature newborn died earlier this month after being delivered at the jail in downtown Syracuse. The mother was being held temporarily on a misdemeanor petit larceny warrant out of the city of Syracuse when she gave birth Aug. 2 at the South State Street facility, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: Police investigating scene of serious accident in Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Emergency responders are investigating the scene of a serious accident that occurred early Tuesday in Oneida County. It happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Skinner and Brookfield Roads, town of Lee, according to the Sheriff’s Office. So far, details were still limited as of this report, however; WKTV has confirmed that at-least one person has died.
wwnytv.com
Lewis County Humane Society: High-energy Chewy
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chewy has been adopted out a couple times from the Lewis County Humane Society but returned. Board president Cheryl Steiner says the 8-month-old husky-akita mix can be destructive. He gets bored easily, she says, loves to play, and needs plenty of exercise. There shouldn’t be...
flackbroadcasting.com
Mercy Flight Helicopter called to scene of Webster Hill Road ATV accident
AVA- Numerous emergency agencies were called out to the scene of an ATV accident over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Webster Hill Road, town of Ava, between the Krupp and Dorn Spur Roads. As of this report, details regarding the crash...
Comments / 0