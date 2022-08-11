ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

iheartoswego.com

Call the Oswego County Health Department for Back-to-School Vaccinations

The Oswego County Health Department has expanded its vaccination clinic schedule for back-to-school immunizations. The following clinics offer the vaccination panel required for children entering kindergarten as well as the vaccines and boosters required for older students. Vaccination clinics are held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Senior Camp at Camp Hollis Offers 1 Day Retreat Sept. 13th

A fun filled 1 day retreat is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, join us as we celebrate 30 years of Senior Camp. Geared especially for residents, ages 50+, this year’s theme is Water, Water, Everywhere! Situated along the shoreline of Lake Ontario, Camp Hollis is located three miles west of the city of Oswego, 40 Health Camp Road, and features a unique day camp experience like no other. Many seniors attend year after year and look forward to the Senior Camp Retreat. Newcomers are always welcome, and we encourage you to bring a friend or two along to enjoy the festivities.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Be Aware of Wildlife to Guard Against Rabies Infection

The Oswego County Health Department is raising awareness about the dangers of the rabies virus and reminding residents what to do when they encounter wildlife, whether it is indoors or out. “Wild animals have given birth to their babies,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “Sometimes these...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff looking for missing person

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man from Boonville. 48-year-old David A. Talerico is a white male 5’7” tall, weighing around 180 lbs., bald with a brown mustache and beard. It is unclear...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Senior Fair Set for September 9th

Looking for information on programs and services designed specifically for seniors? Interested in useful giveaways and free food? Then you won’t want to miss the Oswego County Senior Fair!. Presented by Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 9th at the Oswego Speedway. The...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Drought watch area more than doubles in Upstate NY as rain remains scarce

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The number of Upstate New York counties heading toward drought has more than doubled in the past three weeks, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In late July, 21 counties in Central and Western New York were placed under a drought watch. That number has...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD: 8/1/22 – 8/7/22

Time/Date: 23:11:00 – 08/01/22 Booking Number: 7685. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL1198.9D AM0 (8067) CIRCUMVNT INTRLCK-OP...
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces Free Ghost Hunting Event at Fort Ontario Oct. 15th

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego and Fort Ontario have partnered to host a ghost hunting event on the historic grounds of Fort Ontario. Funding provided by the city has made sixty free slots available for kids eight years old and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will take place after sunset on October 15th, 2022.
OSWEGO, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

NNY Wildlife Management Areas Opening August 16th

During the 16-day open house, Upper and Lower Lakes and Wilson Hill WMAs in St. Lawrence County, including the posted refuge or wetland restricted areas, will be open to visitors each day from sunrise to sunset. Perch River WMA in Jefferson County will also be open to visitors with one exception-Perch Lake will be open daily from noon to sunset.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Extremely premature baby dies after woman gives birth inside jail in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — An extremely premature newborn died earlier this month after being delivered at the jail in downtown Syracuse. The mother was being held temporarily on a misdemeanor petit larceny warrant out of the city of Syracuse when she gave birth Aug. 2 at the South State Street facility, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Report: Police investigating scene of serious accident in Lee

ONEIDA COUNTY- Emergency responders are investigating the scene of a serious accident that occurred early Tuesday in Oneida County. It happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Skinner and Brookfield Roads, town of Lee, according to the Sheriff’s Office. So far, details were still limited as of this report, however; WKTV has confirmed that at-least one person has died.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Lewis County Humane Society: High-energy Chewy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chewy has been adopted out a couple times from the Lewis County Humane Society but returned. Board president Cheryl Steiner says the 8-month-old husky-akita mix can be destructive. He gets bored easily, she says, loves to play, and needs plenty of exercise. There shouldn’t be...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

