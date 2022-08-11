ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideedition.com

CEO Posts a Picture of Himself Crying on LinkedIn After Laying Off Employees

The CEO of a marketing optimization company is facing criticism after posting a picture of himself crying on LinkedIn after announcing he had to lay off some of his employees. “This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share,” HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake wrote on the site in his Aug. 9 post, though the post has since been edited.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

LinkedIn Restructures Global Events Marketing Team

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Layoffs have hit LinkedIn, as the professional network confirmed reports that its entire global...
INTERNET
Inc.com

The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too

When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Austonia

Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?

As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Linus Business#Business Economics#Layoffs#Selfies#Tech Company#Hypersocial
CNBC

Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money

Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
digg.com

Major US Company Layoffs In 2022, Visualized

It's been a rough year for workers in corporate America. Visual Capitalist looked at publicly traded American companies to see which ones had the most layoffs in 2022. They scanned publicly available data to estimate how many workers lost their jobs this year. Key Takeaways. It's estimated that so far...
ECONOMY
SFGate

Strike four: Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

Facebook failed to detect blatant election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil’s 2022 election, a new report from Global Witness has found, continuing a pattern of not catching material that violates its policies the group describes as “alarming.”. The advertisements contained false information about the country’s upcoming election,...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Internet
geekwire.com

Microsoft’s belt-tightening is the latest sign of the economic times

“As we manage through this period, we will continue to invest in future growth while maintaining intense focus on operational excellence and execution discipline.” — Amy Hood, Microsoft chief financial officer, July 2022. “Given the choice, we prefer weenies over shrimp.” — Mike Murray, then Microsoft’s head of...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

FWD: fwd: From the CEO: BeCareful while you BeReal!

I wanted to reach out to you today to talk about the BeReal app (yes, I know what that is — I have teenage kids and a life outside of work, unlike the rest of you, who are working more hours than me and yet aren’t eligible for company dental insurance.)
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New JCP CFO, Chargeurs Names North American GM, New Directors at Eastman, FedEx, Fabric

Retail JCPenney JCPenney appointed Stephanie Plaines as chief financial officer (CFO). Plaines will lead all financial activities across the company, including financial strategy, real estate, capital deployment, credit services, sourcing and procurement, treasury and accounting. She most recently served as CFO at Jones Lang LaSalle, a global commercial real estate services company. She also brings experience as a senior executive at companies including Starbucks, Walmart and Ahold Delhaize. Textiles Chargeurs Chargeurs PCC, an apparel interlinings manufacturer, appointed Nancy Braunstein as general manager for North America. Braunstein, who is based in New York, reports to Gianluca Tanzi, CEO of Chargeurs PCC and Chargeurs Luxury Materials. She will be responsible...
BUSINESS
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy