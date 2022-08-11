Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
insideedition.com
CEO Posts a Picture of Himself Crying on LinkedIn After Laying Off Employees
The CEO of a marketing optimization company is facing criticism after posting a picture of himself crying on LinkedIn after announcing he had to lay off some of his employees. “This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share,” HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake wrote on the site in his Aug. 9 post, though the post has since been edited.
Why Google employees fear the worst as the company quietly extends its hiring freeze
Google has yet to reverse the hiring freeze it implemented in July, and employees are beginning to fear how it could affect them.
AdWeek
LinkedIn Restructures Global Events Marketing Team
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Layoffs have hit LinkedIn, as the professional network confirmed reports that its entire global...
Inc.com
The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too
When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’
A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
Young Aussie reveals why many millennials no longer want to work in corporate jobs - after boomers said the generation was 'lazy and entitled'
A young woman has slammed a corporate accounting firm after it released the minimum pay rates for graduates - a rate she claims is forcing millennials away from big businesses. Deloitte Australia opened its pay black box on August 3 revealing the company's paygrades for its auditing and consulting divisions.
Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?
As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
CNBC
40% of workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a...
'Dream jobs are DEAD': Quiet quitting is the TikTok trend encouraging employees to take it easy at work
TikTokers have popularized the trend of quiet quitting – a way for them to do less at work and focus more on themselves.
CNBC
Millennial who upped pay by $50,000 after switching jobs 3 times in 3 years: Top tips for earning more money
Sometimes, the best way to get a raise is to find a new job. One recruiter, who took that mindset to heart, now makes almost six figures. Sara, a 28-year-old fashion recruiter in the Northeast, tells CNBC Make It that she's landed three new jobs in different industries over the past three years — resulting in higher titles and $50,000 more per year. (Sara requested that her real name be withheld to protect her job security.)
digg.com
Major US Company Layoffs In 2022, Visualized
It's been a rough year for workers in corporate America. Visual Capitalist looked at publicly traded American companies to see which ones had the most layoffs in 2022. They scanned publicly available data to estimate how many workers lost their jobs this year. Key Takeaways. It's estimated that so far...
SFGate
Strike four: Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads
Facebook failed to detect blatant election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil’s 2022 election, a new report from Global Witness has found, continuing a pattern of not catching material that violates its policies the group describes as “alarming.”. The advertisements contained false information about the country’s upcoming election,...
geekwire.com
Microsoft’s belt-tightening is the latest sign of the economic times
“As we manage through this period, we will continue to invest in future growth while maintaining intense focus on operational excellence and execution discipline.” — Amy Hood, Microsoft chief financial officer, July 2022. “Given the choice, we prefer weenies over shrimp.” — Mike Murray, then Microsoft’s head of...
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
Calm, trendy wellness startup ‘unicorn’ headquartered in San Francisco, lays off a fifth of staff
By 2020, the service was valued at $2 billion.
LinkedIn review finds TikTok and ByteDance employees worked for Chinese state media: Report
Hundreds of employees of TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, appear to have worked for or currently work for Chinese state media companies, according to a new report.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
TechCrunch
FWD: fwd: From the CEO: BeCareful while you BeReal!
I wanted to reach out to you today to talk about the BeReal app (yes, I know what that is — I have teenage kids and a life outside of work, unlike the rest of you, who are working more hours than me and yet aren’t eligible for company dental insurance.)
Read the memo Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy sent to employees announcing job cuts, price hikes, and store closures
Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy told employees Friday the company is cutting 800 more jobs, closing stores, and raising prices. "These changes are essential if Peloton is ever going to become cash flow positive. Cash is oxygen. Oxygen is life," he wrote in the memo to staff. Read his full memo,...
Shuffle Board: New JCP CFO, Chargeurs Names North American GM, New Directors at Eastman, FedEx, Fabric
Retail JCPenney JCPenney appointed Stephanie Plaines as chief financial officer (CFO). Plaines will lead all financial activities across the company, including financial strategy, real estate, capital deployment, credit services, sourcing and procurement, treasury and accounting. She most recently served as CFO at Jones Lang LaSalle, a global commercial real estate services company. She also brings experience as a senior executive at companies including Starbucks, Walmart and Ahold Delhaize. Textiles Chargeurs Chargeurs PCC, an apparel interlinings manufacturer, appointed Nancy Braunstein as general manager for North America. Braunstein, who is based in New York, reports to Gianluca Tanzi, CEO of Chargeurs PCC and Chargeurs Luxury Materials. She will be responsible...
