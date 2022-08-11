Read full article on original website
EW.com
Robert and Michelle King break down that delightfully demonic Evil finale
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the season 3 finale of Evil. Evil season 3 ends with what might be the most terrifying baby shower of all time. As arguably the best horror show on television right now, this Paramount+ series has a long history of spooky reveals, including cannibal dinner parties, demonic memes, and at least one haunted elevator. But the season 3 finale, appropriately titled "The Demon of the End," ramps up the fear factor, following Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) as she tries to track down her missing egg, which RSM Fertility has supposedly misplaced.
EW.com
Big Brother recap: An inevitable eviction still contains plenty of drama
Daniel has had a fascinating run during his time on Big Brother. He was the first HOH, seemed to be executing a plan pretty well, and then had it all blow up when Paloma left the game and Daniel's HOH became worthless. After that, he became so focused on getting Taylor out of the house that he forgot to, you know, rope in some allies to help him do just that. So, when his only friend and ally, Nicole, got evicted from the house, that left him all alone.
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
EW.com
How Warwick Davis and Willow costars handled pressure of making TV series: It 'kept us on our game'
It's been more than three decades since Ron Howard's Willow hit theaters, first introducing fans to Warwick Davis' heroic farmer-turned-sorcerer. Now, Willow Ufgood is returning to the screen, with a new TV series hitting Disney+ later this year. Series co-creator Jonathan Kasdan opened up about his lifelong love of the...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
The Voice Accident Update! What Really Happened to Finalist Wendy Moten—And How Her Surgery Went!
Update August 8, 2022: We last heard from Wendy Moten last December regarding the surgery she underwent following her fall on The Voice stage during last season’s singing competition, which resulted in a broken right elbow and some fractures in her left wrist. Now the runner-up to Girl Named...
Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret
From Ryan Reynolds surprise "I do" to Blake Lively to Beyonce's hush-hush ceremony to Jay Z, take a look back in photos at stars who married in secret
‘Westworld’ Co-Creator Lisa Joy On Tonight’s Season 4 Finale Host Revolution, Who’s Really Dead & Season 5 – Crew Call Podcast
Warning: This podcast post-mortem contains spoilers about tonight’s Westworld season 4 finale “Que Será, Será” We are a long, long way from the park. Remember, the western town from season one? The season 4 finale of HBO’s Westworld wrapped up tonight after a melee between humans and hosts and more questions about who is alive and who’s in the virtual Valley of the Beyond. On a special Crew Call tonight we talk with Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy to sort it all out. You can listen to our conversation here: Season 4 was set seven years after season 3’s revolution where we saw Maeve (Thandiwe Newton),...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie
50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
Ooooh! Buuuuurn! Here Are 23 Times Students Hilariously Put Teachers In Their Place
These kids are students...of comedy.
Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up
Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Kanan Comes Home & Business Is Booming For Raq
Power Book III: Raising Kanan is back. Peep our recap of season 2's premiere episode.
EW.com
Anne Heche's son Homer opens up about losing his mom: 'I am left with a deep, wordless sadness'
In the outpouring of grief and tributes after Anne Heche's death, a particularly poignant statement comes from the actress's eldest son, Homer. "My brother Atlas and I lost our mom," Homer, 20, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."
22 Celebs Who've Hooked Up With, Dated, And Even Married Fans Or "Regular" People
There's a chance for all of us!!!
Terry Crews talks 'Tales of TWD,' wanting to work with Norman Reedus, and which 'Walking Dead' character he'd be devastated to see killed off
Terry Crews is living out his best life on "Tales of TWD." He told Insider how he wants to continue appearing in the larger "TWD" universe.
realitytitbit.com
What happened to Tim Chapman and his wife from Dog the Bounty Hunter?
A&E reality TV series Dog the Bounty Hunter ran from 2004 until 2012 and over the years attracted many fans who enjoyed staying up to date with Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, his late wife, Beth, and their family and friends as they worked at Da’ Kine Bail Bonds.
Tyler Baltierra Reveals Ripped Figure After Losing 24 Pounds In 5 Months: Before & After Photos
Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra revealed that he’s “officially done” with a new cut, in which he was able to “drop 24 pounds while maintaining the strength” he “built” while he was gaining. The top photo, which you can see below, shows Tyler weighing 203 pounds at the end of March 2022. It was also the end of his latest bulk. And in the photo below that, which you can also see below, Tyler weighs 179 pounds. That image, he says, was taken today, Aug. 11, 2022, at the end of his cut. So in just five months, he lost a total of 24 pounds — pretty impressive!
