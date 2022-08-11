Report: Jazz 'Closely Monitoring' Collin Sexton Situation in Cleveland

The Jazz have an eye on Collin Sexton.

The Utah Jazz can’t shake the rumors surrounding Collin Sexton . On Tuesday, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported the Jazz are playing a wait-and-see game with the Cleveland Cavaliers' 6-foot-1 shooting guard.

“It should be noted that the Jazz are closely monitoring the Sexton situation, and the Wizards are among those with him on their radar, sources said. Utah, however, has prioritized a trade with Donovan Mitchell.”

This is the second time in the last week Sexton has been tied to the Jazz in the rumor mill. It’s reported that Sexton is seeking a deal for at least $20 million per year, while the Cavaliers made an offer in the $13 million range.

The path to Sexton would be via a sign-and-trade with Cleveland, as the Jazz don’t have the cap space to make an aggressive offer on the open market.

Acquiring Sexton would put the rumors of Utah trading Donovan Mitchell to bed. This would be a retool move and would be consistent with the Jazz building around their All-Star guard.

The Jazz have Mitchell under control through 2025, and with the assets acquired in the Rudy Gobert trade, have the means to make a run at building a contender before Mitchell becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The feeling around the league is Mitchell would move on from the Jazz, but a lot can change in three years. If the Jazz are close to title contention in 2023-24, then re-signing Mitchell would still be plausible.

This wouldn’t be a bad play by Jazz executive Danny Ainge, especially with the rumors of the low-ball offers Utah has received up to this point for Mitchell. The New York Knicks are the favorite to obtain Mitchell if a trade were to take place, but the Jazz will move on if Ainge doesn’t get close to his asking price.

As the roster currently stands, the Jazz have enough talent to make a run at the playoffs, and adding Sexton would bolster those odds even more.

We’ll be monitoring the situation closely here at The Frozen Rope .

