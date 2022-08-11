Effective: 2022-08-16 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Inland Camden; Northeastern Charlton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Camden and east central Charlton Counties through 545 PM EDT At 455 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Woodbine to near Homeland. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Kingsland, Folkston, Woodbine, Kings Bay Base, Homeland, Cumberland Island, Harrietts Bluff and Colesburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO