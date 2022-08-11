Read full article on original website
Montana Farmers Markets: $17 Million in Revenue in 2021
Farmers Markets in Montana have become more than just quaint weekend gatherings; they are a growing economic force in the state and across the U.S., according to a new study from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. We spoke to Mara Henn, Community Food Systems Specialist...
Montana Lawmakers Ask for Special Session to Return $1 Billion
We spoke to State representative Bill Mercer from House District 46 in Billings on Thursday about a request by four Republican legislative leaders appealing for a special session of the legislature in order to return over $1 billion in overpaid taxes directly to Montanans. Mercer explained the purpose of the...
OPI’s Arntzen on Teacher Residency Project and Gender Issues
Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke to us this week first to celebrate the fact that 21 new ‘teacher residents’ have been placed in 12 Montana school districts for the coming school year. Arntzen explained the difference between ‘guest teachers’ and ‘teacher residents’, a concept...
“Purple Pirate Potatoes” Pass the Test with School Lunch Panel
BOZEMAN – Is this a lunchroom or a five-star restaurant? Montana’s K-12 students may wonder after such fare as Bison Barley Soup, Purple Pirate Potatoes and Cherry Berry Sunrise starts appearing on their school lunch menus this year. Recipes for those and other dishes were recently published by...
Bison and Other Montana Foods Featured in Six New School Recipes
Imagine your child sitting down to a school lunch that included Bison Barley Soup and Cherry Berry Sunrise all featuring foods raised here in Montana. On Tuesday, we spoke to Molly Stenberg, Co-Director of Montana Team Nutrition on Tuesday about the newest additions to Montana’s school meals program. She...
MT DOC: $1.1 Million of Grant Funding Awarded to Blackfeet, Other Montana Tribal Nations
HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced today more than $1.1 million of grant funding has been awarded to seven of Montana’s Tribal Nations to enhance tourism activities. The grant funding is provided through Commerce’s Tribal Tourism Enhancement Grant (TTEG) program. “These new Tribal Tourism Enhancement...
MT Fun Weekend’s On The Way & So’s Roy!
One of our Montana summer favorites, Montana Fun Weekend, is NEXT weekend, Friday, the 19th, through Sunday, the 21st. This coming Tuesday afternoon on the Puff Man Show, Roy Nollkamper will be our special guest to share details on this grand event featuring 3 days family friendly fun...everything from airplane fly-ins to nostalgia drag races & a real drive-in movie on Friday night. It's always cool to chew the fat with Roy & learn what's in store for next weekend's Montana Fun Weekend. See you Tuesday, at 2:30, & hope to see you at the Cut Bank International Airport next weekend.
53rd Annual Governor’s Conference on Aging Will Honor Montana Centenarians
The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) wants to honor Montana centenarians during the 53rd annual Governor’s Conference on Aging October 4 - 5, 2022. The hybrid event will take place at the Copper King Convention Center in Butte with a virtual attendance option. Centenarians will be honored at a luncheon that will begin at noon on October 4.
UPDATE: 5 Wildfires Active in Western Montana
The Elmo Fire grew by another 2,100 acres yesterday and is listed this morning at 18,427 acres. The southern flank of the fire has been contained, as firefighters kept it from crossing Highway 28 over the weekend. Work continues to build fireline on the east and west flanks. Water drops are being used to protect hay meadows along the fire's edge. Officials say with hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, they expect the fire to aggressively attack their firelines, especially to the north and east.
Latest on the Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake in Montana
The Elmo Fire, burning near the west shore of Flathead Lake is now estimated to be over 16,000 acres and about 10 percent contained. We spoke to Sara Rouse, Fire Information Officer for Northern Rockies Team 7 on Tuesday about the status of the rapidly growing grass wildfire. “The fire...
Elmo Fire Mushrooms to 20,000 Acres and Has Cost $6.2 Million
The Elmo Fire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake not far from Polson has mushroomed over the past several days to over 20,000 acres of primarily grassland with a number of homes and outbuildings destroyed. Our news team spoke to Fire Information Officer Kelli Roemer on Thursday for...
Montana Governor Celebrates Record Job Creation Numbers
Governor Greg Gianforte was in the mood to celebrate on Wednesday when details were reported about the number of new jobs created in Montana. Gianforte shared the numbers with KGVO News. “Well, we got great news today,” began Governor Gianforte. “We set a goal, an ambitious goal of creating at...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
