ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
KSEN AM 1150

Montana Farmers Markets: $17 Million in Revenue in 2021

Farmers Markets in Montana have become more than just quaint weekend gatherings; they are a growing economic force in the state and across the U.S., according to a new study from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. We spoke to Mara Henn, Community Food Systems Specialist...
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

OPI’s Arntzen on Teacher Residency Project and Gender Issues

Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke to us this week first to celebrate the fact that 21 new ‘teacher residents’ have been placed in 12 Montana school districts for the coming school year. Arntzen explained the difference between ‘guest teachers’ and ‘teacher residents’, a concept...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Bozeman, MT
KSEN AM 1150

MT Fun Weekend’s On The Way & So’s Roy!

One of our Montana summer favorites, Montana Fun Weekend, is NEXT weekend, Friday, the 19th, through Sunday, the 21st. This coming Tuesday afternoon on the Puff Man Show, Roy Nollkamper will be our special guest to share details on this grand event featuring 3 days family friendly fun...everything from airplane fly-ins to nostalgia drag races & a real drive-in movie on Friday night. It's always cool to chew the fat with Roy & learn what's in store for next weekend's Montana Fun Weekend. See you Tuesday, at 2:30, & hope to see you at the Cut Bank International Airport next weekend.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Savings Account#Health Care#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Montanans#Msa
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: 5 Wildfires Active in Western Montana

The Elmo Fire grew by another 2,100 acres yesterday and is listed this morning at 18,427 acres. The southern flank of the fire has been contained, as firefighters kept it from crossing Highway 28 over the weekend. Work continues to build fireline on the east and west flanks. Water drops are being used to protect hay meadows along the fire's edge. Officials say with hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, they expect the fire to aggressively attack their firelines, especially to the north and east.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Latest on the Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake in Montana

The Elmo Fire, burning near the west shore of Flathead Lake is now estimated to be over 16,000 acres and about 10 percent contained. We spoke to Sara Rouse, Fire Information Officer for Northern Rockies Team 7 on Tuesday about the status of the rapidly growing grass wildfire. “The fire...
ENVIRONMENT
KSEN AM 1150

Montana Governor Celebrates Record Job Creation Numbers

Governor Greg Gianforte was in the mood to celebrate on Wednesday when details were reported about the number of new jobs created in Montana. Gianforte shared the numbers with KGVO News. “Well, we got great news today,” began Governor Gianforte. “We set a goal, an ambitious goal of creating at...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
KSEN AM 1150

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
411
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy