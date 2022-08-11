Read full article on original website
MT Fun Weekend’s On The Way & So’s Roy!
One of our Montana summer favorites, Montana Fun Weekend, is NEXT weekend, Friday, the 19th, through Sunday, the 21st. This coming Tuesday afternoon on the Puff Man Show, Roy Nollkamper will be our special guest to share details on this grand event featuring 3 days family friendly fun...everything from airplane fly-ins to nostalgia drag races & a real drive-in movie on Friday night. It's always cool to chew the fat with Roy & learn what's in store for next weekend's Montana Fun Weekend. See you Tuesday, at 2:30, & hope to see you at the Cut Bank International Airport next weekend.
Conrad’s Working Up A Hunger
This Wednesday's the day for the 2022 End Hunger Mini Triathlon at Conrad Pool Park. The "games" are for ages 5, to 14, & they'll begin promptly at 4, Wednesday afternoon. Don't worry about a thing... it's $5, & a can of food to enter with proceeds going to No Kid Hungry. You can sign up prior to the triathlon at Pondera County Insurance by calling 271 2034.
Glad To Hear Gladstone’s In The Kitchen
Today, & EVERY Wednesday afternoon ,from 3, to 6, is Farmer's Market day over in Cut Bank's Main Street Park. This afternoon (Wednesday,) Chef Mariah Gladstone's the "special guest," & Chef Gladstone will be doing an Indigikitchen cooking demo... Rattle the skillet, Mariah!
Conrad’s Screams For Ice Cream And…
..root beer floats! The Presbyterian Women will be putting on a real Ice Cream Social tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon. You're invited to come by the First Presbyterian Church, 123 4th Avenue Southwest, from 1, to 3:30, for some old fashioned ice cream sundaes & root beer floats, folks. Our Golden Triangle weather's promising a high temperature of 95, tomorrow afternoon, a perfect afternoon to cool off with a sundae or root beer float. Let's all "scream for ice cream" & "root for root beer!"
Rollin’ With The Flow In Valier
The roll off container down in Valier, will be closing at 4 o'clock this afternoon (Friday.) Don't worry about a thing...regular hours will resume tomorrow. Life "rolls" on...Happy Friday!
Logan Health Helps Out Shelby
Logan Health Assisted Living Facility here in Shelby, has a rummage sale set for this Saturday morning, the 13th. Saturday's sale will run from 9, to 1, with some real rummage FUN. The public's invited to drop off any of their "gently-used" items at the AFL any time prior to Saturday morning's sale. Proceeds will go toward the Assisted Living Activities Fund. Hope to see you on Saturday...
Valier’s Does It The 11th Time
Valier's 11 Annual All Town Garage Sale's coming up 2 weeks from this weekend, on the Saturday, the 20th. If you'd like to get in on the garage sale action, please call Linda at 590 4942. There's a $15, fee to cover advertising, but don't worry about a thing, listings & maps WILL be made available. Let's all go "garage saling" on Saturday, the 29th! *BTW," "garage saling" IS a term & it refers to those of us who frequent garage sales.
Toole County Student Drive Rolls On
Our Toole County Alliance for Youth continues its' school supply drive tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon/evening up in Sunburst. Sunburst students are invited to stop by the Sunburst Lutheran Church from 5:30, to 6:30, on a 1st come/1st supply basis as supplies ARE limited. Don't worry about a thing, but the youth, 5th to 12th grades, will be REQUIRED to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free! This program is based on need, NOT income.
This Monday’s “DRIVE’S For Shelby Students
Toole County Alliance for Youth along with their partners will be holding a school supply drive for our Toole County students this Monday, 8/8. Shelby students should report to the First Baptist Church Activity Center from 5, to 6:30, Monday evening. Don't worry about a thing...the school supply drive is based on need & NOT income, & it's on a "1st come/1st serve basis as supplies are limited. Youth 5th-12th will need to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free. Welcome back to another school year under our Montana Big Sky!
That WON’T Be Smoke From The Fires
That pleasant "BBQ smell" wafting through the Shelby air this Wednesday night, will be coming our direction from Logan Health Assisted Living here in Shelby. They'll be holding their Friends & Family BBQ! Family & friends of the Logan Health Shelby, will be getting together for some good old BBQ in their back courtyard Wednesday evening from 5, to 7. Please save me a burger...
1 In 83 Infants Need Transfusions!
According to America's Blood Centers (ABC,) transfusions are NEEDED in 1 out of every 83 infant deliveries, while at the same time, on average, only 3% of the United States population donates blood each year! Here's your chance...Conrad's having a blood drive tomorrow, Thursday, from 11, to 5, down at the Conrad Mission Church. Please keep in mind, on average, every 2 seconds, someone somewhere in our country NEEDS blood. Hope you can to by & donate the "Gift of Life" tomorrow afternoon...
We’re Under Red Flag Warning Until 9!
A Red Flag Warning now in effect until 9, o'clock, tonight (Tuesday.) The affected area incudes Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill & Blain Counties, Lewis & Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain Front, Choteau & Fergus Counties & Central & Eastern Lewis & Clark National Forest area. Today's (Tuesday's) temperatures are predicted to be between 85, & 90, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. It goes without saying that any & all new fire starts could be difficult to contain. NO burning means permits & open campfires. Ceremonial fire MUST be attended to at all times. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please govern yourselves accordingly...
Pondera County Adopts BAN
The Pondera County Commissioners have now adopted a ban on open burning until current conditions change. ALL burning permits are suspended with NO open burning permitted in Pondera County. Campfires will be allowed ONLY in approved fire pits. Devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on & off, are used in an area that's bare & cleared of ALL overhead & surrounding flammable materials within 4 feet of the device. The bottom line here is, the public's reminded to use some good common sense when having a fire in an approved fire pit. Please make sure to have fire suppression measures available when having your outdoor activities. Don't worry about a thing...conditions WILL continue to be monitored on a daily basis & restrictions WILL be lifted when our fire officials declare it safe. KSEN/K96 FM will continue to keep you updated as conditions change, hopefully for the better...
