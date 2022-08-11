Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls Near Chattanooga (Easily Accessible For All)
As one of the biggest cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga has a variety of interesting sites to offer. The waterfalls in and around the city are some of the most unique options available for tourists to see. There is an abundance of mountain trails around Chattanooga, with many of them leading...
williamsonherald.com
The Lantern receives painting as part of Morning Pointe's 25th anniversary
As part of Morning Pointe Senior Living’s 25th anniversary, The Lantern at Morning Pointe Spring Hill received a watercolor painting of dogwood tree blossoms. The paintings are being delivered to Morning Pointe Senior Living centers across the Southeast. Morning Pointe is celebrating 25 years of service to seniors throughout 2022 and commissioned regional artist Alan Shuptrine to paint dogwood tree blossoms shortly after rebuilding two of its Chattanooga buildings devastated in the Easter 2020 tornado. Dogwood tree blooms, which come out around Easter each year, symbolize rebirth, resurrection and resilience.
WTVC
Search for missing boater on Parksville Lake in Polk County leads to body found, TWRA says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A search for a missing boater on Parksville Lake in Polk County led to the discovery of a body Monday, TWRA says. TWRA responded to a call around 3:08p.m. about an unoccupied boat going in circles near the East Parksville boat ramp on Parksville Lake in Polk County.
wutc.org
Meet The Speakers For This Year’s TEDxChattanooga
This fall, TEDxChattanooga returns with a new roster of speakers and a few changes. This year’s talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - will be held on Wednesday, November 16th at Common House in downtown Chattanooga.
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm: When you are hurt in a wreck and dealing with insurance companies
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — James talks with Board-Certified Attorney Brent Burks from McMahan Law Firm about when you are hurt in a wreck and dealing with insurance companies. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
chattanoogapulse.com
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Monday, August 15th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On Saturday, at around 2:00 a.m., deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Zion Hill Road after multiple gunshots were fired toward the home from outside. At least six adults and one child were reported to be in the home at the time of the shooting. One adult female was injured as a result of the gunfire. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening. She was transported to the hospital by E.M.S. Deputies on scene discovered several bullet holes on the exterior wall and one window of the home.
WDEF
North Hickory Creek Development Raises Questions about Gas Pipeline, Traffic
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Wednesday, the Hamilton County Commission will vote on a rezoning request that will clear the way for several hundred new apartments being built off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley Road. But the request has garnered enormous resistance from residents in the area, over...
Homes needed for 5 month-old puppies!
EDIT: Bodhi is adopted, thanks Reddit! The four All-American mutts are still adorable and available. ________ Just spent a week with my sister in Crossville, she’s fostering these 5 puppies that need homes. I am not a dog person but these guys are Awesome!! So much fun - and well-behaved for their age. Crate, potty, bath, and leash trained. I love them and want to help them get homes. Please take a look and pass along to anyone who may be interested! [Star](https://www.petfinder.com/dog/star-56432733/tn/crossville/australian-shepherds-furever-ca2261/) [Freedom](https://www.petfinder.com/dog/freedom-56432462/tn/crossville/australian-shepherds-furever-ca2261/) [Patriot](https://www.petfinder.com/dog/patriot-56432292/tn/crossville/australian-shepherds-furever-ca2261/) [Liberty](https://www.petfinder.com/dog/liberty-56431911/tn/crossville/australian-shepherds-furever-ca2261/)from JBrew_Runes.
WTVC
As more migrants pass through Chattanooga, Mayor Kelly to answer questions Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As another bus full of migrants seeking asylum passed through Chattanooga Tuesday morning, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly plans to answer questions about the situation. We went to a gas station on East Brainerd Road after getting tips from viewers that another bus full of migrants was...
Chattanooga State Dental Hygiene Clinic is offering some amazing services to the public. Hear how you can help students and get some low cost dental... | By Greg Funderburg | Facebook
Check details here: https://www.facebook.com/100044388070959/videos/589007419437947/. Hey guys! 2nd year hygiene student at Chatt State here! Come see us for affordable regular and deep cleanings this semester! Our clinic is open on Mondays and Wednesdays.
WDEF
Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
WTVC
Fishing Teacher's whirlwind '36 species' dream fishing trip
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Sam Simons is a Hamilton County school teacher, often known in the classroom as "The Fishing Teacher." Simons is also a part-time fishing guide. Many people often ask fishing guides, "So what do you do when you're not working?" For many guides, and especially Simons,...
WDEF
Chattanooga Man Killed in Deadly Shooting Sunday Night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A violent weekend in Chattanooga has seen another incident as a man was shot to death in East Chattanooga late Sunday Night, August 14. Chattanooga police were called to the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway around 9:30 PM yesterday evening to a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
WDEF
Taser used in altercation at Finley Stadium during Best of Prep Football Jamboree, forces stadium to clear
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- According to Chattanooga Police department,. “This evening, law enforcement and on-site security were working the Best of Prep Football Jamboree at Finley Stadium when an altercation was observed on the concourse. A Hamilton County Deputy deployed their taser while breaking up the altercation. The sound of the taser caused panic and sent patrons running. The stadium was cleared in order to restore calm. No weapons were found and no one was injured.”
WDEF
Cheerleader at Jamboree recounts her experience during chaos of tasing incident
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Finley Stadium was the site of a lot of high school football the last three days, thanks to the Jamboree. The end of what should have been a great time for parents and students alike was marred by an altercation that led to police tasing a 16-year-old boy.
WTVC
Hamilton County Schools bus stopped due to driver's medical emergency, students safe
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County School bus driver had to make an abrupt stop due to a medical emergency Tuesday, says Communications Officer Steve Doremus. Doremus says all students on board are safe. A second bus arrived to pick up the students. The driver received medical treatment...
WTVC
Deputy uses taser during fight at Finley Stadium, causing 'panic' says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a fight call at Finley Stadium Saturday night. Police and on-site security were monitoring pedestrian traffic within Finley Stadium when they noticed a large gathering under the concourse. Officers attempted to intervene in what appeared to be a fight. In...
