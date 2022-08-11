Read full article on original website
Reigning sectional and regional champion Irvington HS football team gets ready for the season
IRVINGTON, NJ — The reigning state sectional and regional champion Irvington High School football team is getting ready for the season. The Blue Knights will kick off the season at Woodbridge on Friday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. Under seventh-year head coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre, the Blue Knights won...
West Orange family to hold CJ Waldron Memorial Golf Outing
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The inaugural CJ Waldron Memorial Golf Outing will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, with a rain date of Sept. 30, at Rock Spring Golf Club, 90 Rock Spring Road in West Orange. Breakfast and registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start and scramble format at 9 a.m., and concluding with lunch, reception and raffles at The Rock 1925 at 1:30 p.m. Entry fees include breakfast, green fees and cart, lunch, beer and wine, soda, and prizes. Awards will be given for longest drive, best team score and hole-in-one.
Seton Hall U. to present Robin Roberts with achievement award
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Robin Roberts, who has connected with athletes, entertainers, fans and viewers for decades — first at ESPN and for the last 20 years on “Good Morning America” — will be honored with a Lifetime Professional Achievement Award by the new Seton Hall University Center for Sports Media at a special gala on Thursday, Sept. 15, at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City.
West Orange educator named Essex County teacher of the year
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School special education teacher Kristin Dunleavy has been named the 2022 Essex County Governor’s Educator of the Year recipient. The announcement came Aug. 11 from the New Jersey School Boards Association in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Education. “Of the...
Teens participate in week of community service through Archdiocese of Newark camp
NEWARK, NJ — Rather than hitting the beach or hanging out with friends, 45 teens from throughout North Jersey and Pennsylvania, including from Bloomfield and Newark, devoted part of their summer vacation to completing a range of community service projects for a unique camp offered by the Archdiocese of Newark’s Office for Youth & Young Adult Ministry during the last week of July.
SMR Family Campout needs a steering committee
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — South Mountain Reservation Family Campout Program co-coordinators Dennis Percher and Lori LaBorde are seeking an immediate steering committee in order to host the annual event this year. Ideal committee members would be past attendees who would help orchestrate this fun-filled weekend set for Oct. 1 and 2, with a rain date of Oct. 8 and 9.
Irvington Unity Day brings community together
IRVINGTON, NJ — Mayor Tony Vauss and the Irvington Municipal Council presented the 20th annual Irvington Unity Day Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Orange Park. The fun-filled event featured Dupré “DoItAll” Kelly from the Lords of the Underground, Treach from Naughty by Nature, Rah Digga, Lovokal-Re7, and Red Man.
Essex County to replace Lakeside Avenue culvert over Wigwam Brook
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Monday, Aug. 8, that work has started to replace the Lakeside Avenue culvert over the Wigwam Brook in West Orange. “Our communities depend on county roads and bridges to get to work, go to school and go...
Second episode of ‘Inside Nutley’ podcast now available
NUTLEY, NJ — The second episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast is now available. This August episode features Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci. Hosted by lifelong resident Thomas Greco, the monthly podcast provides a look at current town issues, explores how the town is moving forward and answers questions from Nutley residents.
Greenhouse space available to Maplewood residents for 2022-23
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Applications for rental space in the Rahner Greenhouse will be received in the Maplewood Municipal Building meeting hall, 574 Valley St., on Thursday, Sept. 8. The application form must be signed by the applicant and accompanied by the seasonal rental fee. Either a check made out to “township of Maplewood” or cash will be accepted. Spaces are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. A sign-in sheet will be brought to the meeting hall lobby at 4 p.m., at which time residents may enter their names on the sheet. Each person in line may enter only one name on the sign-in sheet. Individuals may sign up another individual by going to the back of the line after signing their name and working their way forward again. Those who sign the list must return at 6 p.m. to be assigned their space.
Irvington police roll out the use of body-worn cameras
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington Public Safety Department announced that, as of Aug. 1, a limited number of municipal police officers are now equipped with body-worn cameras, according to a press release. The public will be able to see the new cameras worn by police officers in the patrol division.
Bloomfield residents work to save the monarch
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A passel of environmentally minded Bloomfield residents are collectively and independently creating flowering garden beds to attract and sustain pollinators while also raising monarch butterflies to send on their 3,000-mile migration to Mexico. The butterflies will return north in the spring, but only after three or four generations have expended themselves on the journey, in a relay for life, from egg to caterpillar to chrysalis to the beauteous fluttering creature that may return to alight on township flowers.
Older married couple found dead in their Fairfield home
FAIRFIELD, NJ — An older married couple, Frank Forte, 84, and Catherine Forte, 83, were found dead in their Fairfield apartment on Greenbrook Road on Aug. 12 at 7:05 a.m., according to an Aug. 12 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. A pending autopsy will determine...
Nutley Family Service Bureau sets lineup for Garden Party
NUTLEY, NJ — The Garden Party, a popular annual event that benefits Nutley Family Service Bureau, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rain date of Sept. 19, at the Mountsier-Hardie Garden. The event features food from top local restaurants; an eclectic mix of jazz, classical and contemporary music; and more. Attendees listen to music, sip wine, sample delicious foods and experience a thoroughly delightful event set in one of the premier private gardens in the northeast.
Bloomfield police to take part in statewide end-of-summer crackdown
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Law enforcement officials from the Bloomfield Police Department will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Aug. 19 and continuing through Sept. 5, local and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints, looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.
23-year-old shot to death on Renner Avenue in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating the fatal shooting of Thomas J. Pickett, 23, of Newark, according to an Aug. 14 press release from the ECPO. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9:44...
33-year-old arrested for murder and assault in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been arrested for the murder of Tameel Grimes, 31, of Newark, according to an Aug. 12 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Dowdell is being charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons offenses. Additionally, a...
Four NJ men charged with fentanyl analogue distribution and money laundering
NEWARK, NJ — Four New Jersey men were charged for their alleged roles in drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Aug. 11. William Panzera, 49, of North Haledon; Thomas Padovano, 48, and Bartholomew Padovano, 71, both of Newark; and Sean Tighe, 46, of Kearny, are...
Essex County commissioners to create Anti-Gun Violence Committee
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Commissioner President Wayne L. Richardson announced the upcoming formation of a new Anti-Gun Violence Committee dedicated to addressing gun violence in Essex County. Commissioner Brendan W. Gill will chair this new committee, which plans to meet with local anti-gun violence advocacy groups, legislators and others in an effort to bring forth initiatives that will make a tangible difference with respect to the safety of residents and communities throughout the county.
