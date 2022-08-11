Read full article on original website
Why God Of War Has Other Games Running Scared
The "God of War" franchise has gone through quite a transformation in recent years. 2018's sequel/soft reboot brought the series to new heights by focusing on the relationship between Kratos, the titular god of war, and his young son, Atreus. Critics and audiences alike were mesmerized by the new game's intricate combat and a fantastic story that spanned multiple realms and mythologies. It's not surprise that fans wanted more, and so it wasn't too long before a full-fledged sequel was announced in the form of "God of War Ragnarok." And judging from recent reports, it seems as though fans aren't the only ones waiting for the next "God of War" game with bated breath — a number of video game publishers may also be biding their time until the sequel is out in the world.
Breaking Bad's Creator Reveals Failed Video Game Attempts
Fans of the hit series "Breaking Bad" may have wondered what it would be like to drop into the fictional version of Albuquerque, New Mexico and live the experiences of Walter White. Leading a double life, cooking and selling illegal drugs, building a criminal empire, and disposing of rivals all seem like a perfect premise for a video game. As it turns out, the creator of "Breaking Bad," Vince Gilligan, had the same idea. Sadly, nothing ever came of it but that doesn't mean he didn't give it a shot.
The Real Reason Splatoon 3's Macarena Is Turning Heads
Gamers continue to wait for the much-anticipated "Splatoon 3," the third entry in Nintendo's third-person shooter series, to launch on September 9. In past "Splatoon" installments, players faced off in a 4v4 Turf War where both teams must plaster as much of the map as they can with their assigned color before the timer runs out — all while the enemy team blasts them with various weapons and abilities.
The Best And Worst Meta Quest 2 Games
The Oculus Quest has gone through some major changes. First its parent company rebranded it as the Meta Quest. Then, Meta announced a price increase on every model of the Quest that luckily still lets the console keep its place as the most affordable VR platform on the market. The Quest is really hitting its stride as a console, and it's home to some of the best VR games that have ever existed, as well as some that are well worth ignoring.
The Real Reason Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Was A Disaster
Video game remakes and remasters certainly seem to be in vogue right now, but not every title gets the treatment it deserves. Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi noir film, "Blade Runner," recently reached its 40th anniversary, and to celebrate this, Nightdive Studios released an Enhanced Edition of the 1997 game of the same name. This makes perfect sense as the original version, a PC-exclusive point-and-click adventure made by Westwood Studios, is set in the same world as the film. It was generally well received, with a user score of 8.7 on Metacritic and is fondly remembered by many fans. Unfortunately, Nightdive Studios' remaster was not received nearly so well.
This Destiny 2 Subclass Leak Just Got More Interesting
"Destiny 2" was released back in 2017, but it's still receiving regular updates and expansions from Bungie — amassing a significant fanbase for itself. Naturally, those fans are always eager for hints of what's coming next for the game, and last week, it looked like an accidental leak may have provided just such a hint. This has recently been followed by additional developments, which make the alleged leak all the more intriguing.
Sea Of Stars - What We Know So Far
When Sabotage Studio's "The Messenger" released and was offered as an Epic Games Store freebie only a few months later, it quickly found favor with critics and fans alike. Sabotage drew inspiration from the old-school, side-scrolling "Ninja Gaiden" titles and opted for a different kind of shinobi video game. "The Messenger" fearlessly tread new ground by incorporating modern systems and a healthy dose of humor to compliment its retro feel. Now, Sabotage Studio is hard at work on its next title, "Sea of Stars."
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Saints Row Before
The "Saints Row" reboot is one of the most anticipated games of 2022, even after a massive delay pushed the release back by several months. That might well be because the last installment in this popular series arrived way back in 2013 in the form of "Saints Row 4." But now Volition is once again making players the Boss of their very own gang as they wreak havoc and beat out all their rivals through extreme violence and shady business dealings.
This Waluigi Bachelorette Party Is Taking TikTok By Storm
Waluigi is one of the most bizarre characters in the "Super Mario Bros." universe. For the uninitiated, Waluigi is the evil version of Luigi, in the same way that Wario is the evil version of Mario. His name is even a portmanteau of "Luigi" and the Japanese word for "bad." Although the character first appeared in "Mario Tennis" back in 2000, Waluigi has only ever been playable in Mario spin-off titles, yet to have his big break in the main "Mario" franchise. But, that hasn't stopped gamers from obsessing over the lanky purple villain.
Adin Ross Breaks His Silence On 'Insane' Swatting
Adin Ross has broken his silence after being swatted during a recent livestream. During a livestream on August 7, those watching Ross' Twitch stream had a clear view of armed police officers entering his home, guns drawn. Dexerto shared a brief clip on Twitter, and reports Ross said, "Whatever troll did it, you did it. You officially did it. It's never happening ever again. Crazy," before ending the stream. After a few days of silence, Ross took to Twitter to confirm that he is okay.
Two Point Campus: The Best Ways To Farm Kudosh
If you love simulation games, then Two Point Studios is a developer worth checking out. The studio debuted with "Two Point Hospital," an underappreciated game from 2018 that saw great critical reviews and drew plenty of fanfare. Now, Two Point Studios is expanding its series with "Two Point Campus." As the name suggests, the goal of the game is to build a school campus, complete with all the essential rooms and features any respectable academic abode should have. However, building all of these things isn't free.
Forspoken's New Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Early looks at Luminous Productions and Square Enix's "Forspoken" have been mostly impressive so far. The action-RPG title that takes a modern-day woman and transports her to a wondrous fantasy setting has been shown in snippets over the past year. Thus far, the several minutes worth of gameplay and story-related content that has been shared has been met with mostly positive feedback due to its gameplay fluidity and next-gen graphics. With "Forspoken" due for a PlayStation 5 and PC release (sorry, Xbox players) in January 2023 after previous delays, the hype train for the game is now in full-swing. That hype train might've stalled out a bit with the game's most recent promotional trailer being not-so-warmly received, though.
Is Ex-Zodiac Coming To Nintendo Switch?
For those who love "Star Fox" and other '90s, space-themed shooters, "Ex-Zodiac" should be next on the list. The indie game is like a love letter to games played on an old CRT. "Ex-Zodiac" has been released in Early Access on Steam, where it's gathered over 200 reviews and has an overall score of "Very Positive." One of the most notable facts about the game is that fans have influenced the title throughout its development. The Steam page encourages newcomers to join the Ex-Zodiac Discord server to continue giving feedback on the game, which was made entirely by one person. It's clear that people are loving the game, and it has many potential fans wondering if "Ex-Zodiac" will ever release on Nintendo's Switch.
Minecraft: How To Fix The Outdated Client Error
Despite being over a decade old at this point, "Minecraft" is still as popular as ever due to the seemingly infinite possibilities it grants its players. It follows a sandbox formula that many others games can learn from, but because of its age, there are many players who might play the game intermittently and come back every so often between new titles. Unfortunately, those returning from a long hiatus might be greeted with the "Outdated Client" error.
Every Witcher 4 Fan Theory So Far
Excitement skyrocketed when CD Projekt Red gave "Witcher" fans the best news in March 2022, announcing the next mainline game in the series had finally entered development. The iconic action-RPG franchise has not received an open-world console game in over seven years. instead focusing on spin-offs like "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" and "The Witcher: Monster Slayer." CD Projekt Red's initial post promised a "New Saga" for the series, though the developers released almost no concrete details on what adventures "The Witcher 4" would contain. Fans do know that the next game will be produced in Unreal Engine 5, a result of CDPR's partnership with Epic Games. But with no official word on story or gameplay, fans have drummed up a number of theories.
Metroid Prime Almost Sounded Very Different
While " " is a strong entry on its own, it wasn't exactly what many fans had been craving when it released in 2021. The hotly anticipated "Metroid Prime 4," originally announced in 2017, is still nowhere to be seen. Fans are reaching for any and all signs that the title is still on its way, but nothing concrete has been announced since Nintendo rebooted development. A newer "Metroid Prime" rumor had fans buzzing that the original "Metroid Prime" trilogy could be remastered and on its way to the Switch, but it's only speculation at the moment. Another thing that may cause fans to speculate is the question of just how different "Metroid Prime" might have sounded if influential electronic duo Autechre had composed the soundtrack.
Ludwig's Copycat xQc Stream Leaves Fans Amazed
Streamer Ludwig is known for pushing the boundaries of content creation. For example, just recently, Ludwig flew out to North Carolina to film a one hundred-thousand-dollar challenge with fellow content creator Mr. Beast. A video that Mr. Beast claims to have cost him one million dollars to produce. Ludwig is also known for pulling off his own insane challenges, like continuously streaming until he beat "Elden Ring." These stunts propelled the streamer into stardom and earned him the spot of Twitch's most subbed streamer.
MultiVersus: How To Get Toast
While it's easy to compare "MultiVersus" to "Super Smash Bros." because they're both multiplayer platform brawlers that draw characters from a bunch of different IPs, the game has a lot of unique mechanics and features that help set it apart. The ability to train perks and plan for smart perk stacking adds a level of versatility to each individual character, which can extend to a team's combined ability set. In other words, "MultiVersus" goes to great lengths to ensure people don't need to play the same character the same way. However, perhaps the biggest way that "MultiVersus" stands out is through its 2v2 multiplayer mechanics. The game puts a major emphasis on teamwork and encourages players to learn the synergies between different characters' ability sets. It's clear that Player First Games wants the focus of the game to be on teammates learning to cooperate and work together.
The Fictional Batman: Arkham Game That Took Reddit By Storm
Debuting in 2009, the "Batman: Arkham" series is one of the most influential superhero video games of all time. The series consists of four games — "Arkham Asylum," "Arkham City," "Arkham Origins," and "Arkham Knight" — almost all of which were warmly received due to their fluid combat systems and engaging stories. And though the series is (technically) set to continue with "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" in 2023, a new game where players control the Caped Crusader isn't currently on the schedule. However, if you've been surfing Reddit over the past few days, you might've thought differently.
