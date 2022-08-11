ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Covina, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

East End Capital Plans 16 Soundstages in LA

The influx of soundstages and content creation space in Los Angeles has reached the Arts District downtown, where East End Capital is planning to build a 720,400-square-foot studio development. Through subsidiary East End Studios, the company filed plans today with the city to replace a pair of produce warehouse buildings...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy