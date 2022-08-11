ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie TV reporter charged with fake stalking claims appears in court

By Matt Mathias
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A preliminary hearing was held Thursday at the Tri-Community District Court in Erie for local TV reporter Haley Potter.

Magisterial Judge Lisa Ferrick heard the case against Potter for false reports of stalking.

The prosecution presented three different witnesses, two of which were Pennsylvania State Police members involved with the investigation.

Erie TV reporter accused of fake stalking claims

Potter’s defense is looking to prove that she did no wrong and wants to have several charges removed.

As a result of the preliminary hearing on Aug. 11, both felony charges Potter was facing were dropped. One misdemeanor, access device fraud, was also dropped.

Potter is still facing 9 misdemeanor charges that have been held over for court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

WTRF- 7News

