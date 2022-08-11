ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Cars
State
California State
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Cars
San Antonio Current

San Antonio named as the city with the best barbecue in the nation, beating out Austin, Dallas and KC

In a move unlikely to quell bickering over which U.S. city has the best brisket and pork ribs, a new report has crowned San Antonio as the nation's best city for barbecue. According to Clever, an online website that helps connect prospective homebuyers to realtors, the Alamo City beat out favorites like Dallas, Kansas City, and yes, even Austin as the top U.S. city for 'cue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Vehicles#Metropolitan Areas#Car Models#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Department Of Labor#Ktsa News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Storage unit on west side burglarized

SAN ANTONIO — Burglary of Building. San Antonio Police have two people in custody after a storage unit on the west side of San Antonio was burglarized Saturday. It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 2400 block of SW Loop 410. Officers received a call about two people seen...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

DeLorean Motors Reimagined top execs being sued by former employer

Four top employees of the DeLorean Motor Company Reimagined have been sued by their former employer. Karma Automotive, an electric car company in California, said the four secretly took intellectual property to start the new company, which will be headquartered in San Antonio. Both the city of San Antonio and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
spectrumlocalnews.com

San Antonio bar adapts to heavy construction

SAN ANTONIO — Jaime Macias and his bar, Jaime’s Place, are built for the barrio and beyond. “Everything that you see here at Jaime’s Place, from the branding to our ethos statement on our website, there’s thought put into everything,” Macias said. Jaime’s Place isn’t...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Home sales drop in San Antonio, but prices rise

Home sales saw a fourth straight month of declines in the San Antonio area, dropping 15% in July, compared to the same time period last year. The San Antonio Board of Realtors reports countywide homes sales were down nearly 17% in July compared to 2021. High prices and increased mortgage rates and inflation have all been cited as factors in the decline of home sales locally and nationally.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

CapMetro service changes to go into effect August 14

AUSTIN, Texas - New service changes will be going into effect for August this weekend, says CapMetro. The new changes will go into effect on Sunday, August 14 on routes that serve area schools as the new school year is set to begin this week. School Service Schedules. With the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy