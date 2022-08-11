Colorado firefighter battling Oregon wildfire dies after being hit by falling tree

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Colorado wildland firefighter working a wildfire in Douglas County died after being hit by a falling tree Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced the tragic passing in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

“It is a sad day in public safety,” said Sheriff John Hanlin. “On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan’s family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man.”

Just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials say medical personnel responded to a report that a firefighter, 27-year-old Collin Hagan — was seriously hurt by a fallen tree. The sheriff’s office said Hagan died despite medics’ life-saving efforts.

Hagan and his fire crew came from Craig, Colorado, to help firefighters battle the Big Swamp Fire burning near Oakridge, Oregon, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the firefighter’s body was flown to Roseburg Regional Airport, where fire personnel awaited to honor him. From there, Hagan was taken to a funeral service provider with an honor escort.

“Their family has been notified and we are working with our partners to ensure the crew is well taken care of. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter,” said Duane Bishop, Acting Forest Supervisor on the Willamette National Forest.

