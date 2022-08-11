ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Colorado firefighter battling Oregon wildfire dies after being hit by falling tree

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Colorado wildland firefighter working a wildfire in Douglas County died after being hit by a falling tree Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced the tragic passing in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

“It is a sad day in public safety,” said Sheriff John Hanlin. “On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan’s family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man.”

14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring

Just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials say medical personnel responded to a report that a firefighter, 27-year-old Collin Hagan — was seriously hurt by a fallen tree. The sheriff’s office said Hagan died despite medics’ life-saving efforts.

Hagan and his fire crew came from Craig, Colorado, to help firefighters battle the Big Swamp Fire burning near Oakridge, Oregon, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the firefighter’s body was flown to Roseburg Regional Airport, where fire personnel awaited to honor him. From there, Hagan was taken to a funeral service provider with an honor escort.

Missing woman's body found in Corvallis landfill; suspect faces murder charge

“Their family has been notified and we are working with our partners to ensure the crew is well taken care of. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter,” said Duane Bishop, Acting Forest Supervisor on the Willamette National Forest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

