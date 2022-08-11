Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Lego Bricktales Trailer Reveals Gameplay Mechanics And Release Window
Thunderful has released a new trailer for its upcoming game Lego Bricktales. In Lego Bricktales, players will travel across five lego-themed biomes, building devices in order to solve puzzles. Players will have the opportunity to craft things such as building cranes, gyrocopters, music boxes, and more. The biomes in Lego...
Gamespot
Fortnite Dragon Ball: Where To Find Kamehameha, Nimbus Cloud, And Capsules
Fortnite's long-awaited Dragon Ball crossover is now underway with a massive event absolutely packed full of new POIs, skins and cosmetics to snag, and a fresh batch of utility items to check out. Those looking to find the brand new Dragon Ball-themed items to use on the battle royale island should look no further, as we'll tell you all about where you can score Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud below.
Gamespot
Fortnite Dragon Ball Challenges, Rewards, And Guides
The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover has finally arrived after weeks of speculation. Right out of the gate, it's looking like one of the video game's biggest collaborations in its nearly five-year history. The has a ton to see and do, which you can read about in our full Fortnite Dragon Ball coverage, including a Creative mode takeover, a way to watch Dragon Ball within Fortnite, and more. For most people, the big draw is going to be the Dragon Ball Power Unleashed Quests, or likely better known simply as the Fortnite Dragon Ball challenges. There's a ton already in the game with many more to come over the course of the two-week event. Here's all you need to know about these new Dragon Ball challenges in Fortnite.
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal Will Soon Have 4 Limited-Time Events Happening All At Once
Diablo Immortal's next "mini-update" is set to introduce a slew of limited-time events into Blizzard's free-to-play mobile game, but it may be changes to multiplayer requirements for high-difficulty dungeons that will interest players the most. Headlining the new update, which goes live August 17, is the new Fractured Plane limited-time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Climb Challenge - Castle
Sign In to follow. Follow Climb Challenge - Castle, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Hasbro Has A Big-Budget G.I. Joe Snake Eyes Game In The Works
After making its name in toys and board games, Hasbro is the latest big company trying to break into the video game industry. With six video game studios now under its belt, the company is making games based on its impressive stable of franchises, which reportedly includes a "big-budget" game centered around the G.I. Joe character Snake Eyes.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Redhot Rabbit
Sign In to follow. Follow Redhot Rabbit, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Lets You Play As Stan Lee
After just a few days, modders have been busy adding new skins and tweaks to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC. Right now you can download mods for the game that add a number of new costumes to Spider-Man's wardrobe, or you can modify the game so that you can play as Marvel's greatest hero, Stan "The Man" Lee.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium Games For August 2022 Live Now
The latest batch of free PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games is going live now. These free games include three Yakuza titles, a Mana remake, one of the latest Ghost Recon games, and many more. They're available in all PlayStation Plus subscriptions above the Essential line. To start, you can...
Gamespot
Monster Breakout
Sign In to follow. Follow Monster Breakout, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Disney And Marvel Games Showcase - What To Expect | GameSpot News
Disney's D23 expo kicks off in September, and this year there'll be a digital showcase devoted to featuring new content from upcoming Disney and Marvel games, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr., and livestreamed through its social channels. According to Disney, new reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as the first look at Skydance New Media's Marvel game. Described as a Marvel ensemble game, the game was officially confirmed in October last year and development is being led by Uncharted writer and director Amy Hennig. Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed to next year and the Firaxis-developed tactical turn-based RPG will now release before the end of Take-Two's fiscal year, which concludes on March 2023.
Gamespot
Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Is Available For $105 (Open Box)
The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is discounted to just $105, down from its usual list price of $180. These are "Open Box" controllers, which means they should arrive in brand-new condition. Limited quantities are available, although the seller on eBay is highly trusted and is offering free three-day shipping with your purchase. If you’ve been considering upgrading your gamepad, this is a great way to do so without making your wallet angry.
Gamespot
Samurai Creator
Sign In to follow. Follow Samurai Creator, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Pokemon Is Back At McDonald's With More Cards To Collect
Pokemon is back at McDonald's once more, offering Happy Meal customers some themed-goodies. Those that opt for the toy option will get a packet of four Pokemon cards, a coin, and a colorful spin top too. McDonald's no longer features plastic toys in its Happy Meals anymore, so everything included will likely be made of paper or cardboard. Alternatively, there are a couple of Pokemon Essential Handbooks up for groups that dive into the collectable critters, alongside some activities, too.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Way of the Hunter
Sign In to follow. Follow Way of the Hunter, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Wave Race 64 Joins Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Catalog This Week
The next N64 title to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online free game catalog has been revealed. Wave Race 64, which was originally released all the way back in 1996, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription offering from this Friday, August 19. Below is...
Gamespot
PC Game Pass Tease Prompts Death Stranding Speculation
The official PC Games Pass Twitter account changed its profile picture to something that looks an awful lot like Death Stranding's Icelandic American vistas, prompting speculation that the package delivery game would be coming to Game Pass. The account changed its profile to the image above and then tweeted "sometimes...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Devs Talk About What Goes Into Making A Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Mission
Activision has revealed the creative process of making Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Dark Water level, which was first showcased at Summer Game Fest Live. A Call of Duty blog post describes the trailer as a "vertical slice." That shows off core features, visuals, audio, and overall player experience. The campaign mission is meant to set the tone for what players can expect upon its release on October 28. "Dark Water balances being completely realistic while being completely ludicrous," said Rich Farrelly, lead-level designer at Infinity Ward.
Comments / 0