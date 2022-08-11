Read full article on original website
Spotted lanternfly in New York: 7 key questions answered as state expert weighs in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the spotted lanternfly continues to increase its numbers across New York, a state expert recently shared pertinent information about the invasive species. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in New York State -- on Staten Island -- in 2020, and is native to China...
To fight influx of illegal drugs, New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy,...
Meteor striking atmosphere ‘likely’ cause of loud boom in Utah, says officials
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A loud boom heard by the governor of Utah and scores of others Saturday was “likely” caused by a meteor hitting the Earth’s atmosphere, officials said. “Heard this while out on a run in SLC (Salt Late City),” tweeted Utah Gov. Spencer...
Little League Regionals 10s All-Star Baseball: Magical summer comes to an end as late rally sinks South Shore, 6-2
CRANSTON, R.I. — Even though South Shore entered the final game of Little League Mid-Atlantic Regional 10s All-Star Baseball Tournament pool play knowing it was mathematically eliminated from the playoff round Thursday, manager Mike Zaccariello was confident his troops would conclude the competitive tourney on a high note. The...
