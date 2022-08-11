ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Little League Regionals 10s All-Star Baseball: Magical summer comes to an end as late rally sinks South Shore, 6-2

CRANSTON, R.I. — Even though South Shore entered the final game of Little League Mid-Atlantic Regional 10s All-Star Baseball Tournament pool play knowing it was mathematically eliminated from the playoff round Thursday, manager Mike Zaccariello was confident his troops would conclude the competitive tourney on a high note. The...
CRANSTON, RI
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy