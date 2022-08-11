ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

lafourchegazette.com

ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Friends of Bayou Lafourche to host “Boat Parade & Poker Float” on Saturday August 27th

Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) will host a boat parade in Bayou Lafourche through Thibodaux on Saturday, August 27th 2022 at 2PM. Participation is free and open to the public. Friends of Bayou Lafourche welcomes both paddle-powered boats and motorized boats to participate. The procession will begin at the...
lafourchegazette.com

Boudreaux announces candidacy for Lockport Mayor

The Town of Lockport is a close knit community of hard working people who care and takes pride in what is happening here. We have taken quite a few major hits through the years with Hurricane Ida being the most recent. All you have to do is look out your front door and see we have a lot of work to do and I mean A LOT.
LOCKPORT, LA
lafourchegazette.com

LPSO announces seat belt and DWI checkpoint for this weekend

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday. Sheriff Craig Webre said the checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists. The seat belt checkpoint will...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

Chackbay – On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Reports of coyotes in St. Tammany area pop up again

Nola was a fixture in front of her residence near the Covington public library. Passersby would frequently stop at the home on West 22nd Avenue to hold one-side conversations with the calico cat, who rarely ventured from her perch on the porch. In early August, Nola went missing. Her owner,...
COVINGTON, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Complaints against ‘nightmare’ landlord keep piling up

New Orleans renter Jessica Spraggins had a hard time sleeping in her family’s three-bedroom, $2,600-a-month apartment after her bedroom ceiling partially collapsed. “When the city gets rain, so does our bedroom,” Spraggins said. The hole hadn’t always been there, she said, but rain leaking from the roof caused...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Pedestrian killed on I-10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say

A pedestrian was killed Monday night on Interstate 10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said. Update: Man was killed while running from police, NOPD chief says. They said the death was reported to them at 10:22 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10. A man entered the interstate on foot, crossed the barriers and was hit by a vehicle, according to preliminary information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

