lafourchegazette.com
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
lafourchegazette.com
Friends of Bayou Lafourche to host “Boat Parade & Poker Float” on Saturday August 27th
Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) will host a boat parade in Bayou Lafourche through Thibodaux on Saturday, August 27th 2022 at 2PM. Participation is free and open to the public. Friends of Bayou Lafourche welcomes both paddle-powered boats and motorized boats to participate. The procession will begin at the...
lafourchegazette.com
Chaisson gets 'routeed' while Bless Your Heart Gala shines light on Lafourche’s spirit
South Lafourche showed it could clean up nicely this past weekend — one year after a major hurricane. And Parish President Archie Chaisson showcased his sense of humor while being ribbed by colleagues and friends. And it was all for a good cause. Bless Your Heart Non-Profit hosted its...
NOLA.com
Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerrilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.
Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 14, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 14, 2022.
lafourchegazette.com
Boudreaux announces candidacy for Lockport Mayor
The Town of Lockport is a close knit community of hard working people who care and takes pride in what is happening here. We have taken quite a few major hits through the years with Hurricane Ida being the most recent. All you have to do is look out your front door and see we have a lot of work to do and I mean A LOT.
lafourchegazette.com
Marian Fertitta announces Lafourche Parish School Board District 4 Reelection
I, Marian Fertitta, announce my candidacy for reelection to the Lafourche Parish School Board District 4 seat. With the new redistricting plan, the board will now be reduced to nine members. School Board District 4 will encompass the same area as the Lafourche Parish Council District 4. All new School...
lafourchegazette.com
LPSO announces seat belt and DWI checkpoint for this weekend
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday. Sheriff Craig Webre said the checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists. The seat belt checkpoint will...
L'Observateur
Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
Chackbay – On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair...
WDSU
Flock of birds fly into New Orleans area woman's car on Causeway Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans area woman was terrified when a flock of birds flew into her car on the Causeway Bridge over the weekend. Michelle Poche' said she was driving on the Causeway Saturday night around 8 p.m. when a flock of birds flew from under the bridge.
NOLA.com
New Orleans jail protest ends when authorities break in, citing activation of sprinklers
On the third day of a protest by high-security inmates at the Orleans Justice Center who had barricaded their pod, refusing food, water and medication, authorities moved in late Sunday, apparently ending what was described as a nonviolent standoff. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said in a news release that...
NOLA.com
Reports of coyotes in St. Tammany area pop up again
Nola was a fixture in front of her residence near the Covington public library. Passersby would frequently stop at the home on West 22nd Avenue to hold one-side conversations with the calico cat, who rarely ventured from her perch on the porch. In early August, Nola went missing. Her owner,...
uptownmessenger.com
Complaints against ‘nightmare’ landlord keep piling up
New Orleans renter Jessica Spraggins had a hard time sleeping in her family’s three-bedroom, $2,600-a-month apartment after her bedroom ceiling partially collapsed. “When the city gets rain, so does our bedroom,” Spraggins said. The hole hadn’t always been there, she said, but rain leaking from the roof caused...
tigerdroppings.com
LaToya Cantrell is at is again..another confrontation with a NOLA Resident..Town Meeting
The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his. The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his.
Juvenile shot outside a Houma bowling alley says Terrebonne sheriff
An altercation outside a bowling alley in Houma ends with shots fired and a juvenile injured with a gunshot wound. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says the shooting happened shortly after 11:00 pm on Saturday in the parking lot
Louisiana woman praising man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
WDSU
Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
fox8live.com
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
NOLA.com
Pedestrian killed on I-10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say
A pedestrian was killed Monday night on Interstate 10 at Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said. Update: Man was killed while running from police, NOPD chief says. They said the death was reported to them at 10:22 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10. A man entered the interstate on foot, crossed the barriers and was hit by a vehicle, according to preliminary information.
