Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
Louie Ruelas shut down a claim that his wife, Teresa Giudice, sent her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, a bill after they did not attend the couple's highly publicized wedding last weekend. Ruelas refuted the rumor in an Instagram comment, writing, "We would never in a million years...
No shows. Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas had a huge wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 6, but some familiar faces weren't seen in the crowd. “I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. … We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” the bride, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly in […]
Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not […] The post Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
See the Gorgeous Pics From ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
It was a Bravo affair on August 6, 2022, when Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice married Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The couple, who began dating in 2019 and got engaged in Greece in October 2021, tied the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in Brunswick, New Jersey, in front of 220 guests.
It’s getting close to a year since Luis Rueles popped the question to his wife, Teresa Giudice, and he did so with a whopping engagement ring. Luis proposed to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star last October and fans still can’t get over the huge engagement ring.
What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE) The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant." The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and...
