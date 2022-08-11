ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding

Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
People

Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner

Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not […] The post Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
Joe Gorga
Margaret Josephs
Melissa Gorga
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas

The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
realitytitbit.com

How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?

Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
RadarOnline

Robert De Niro’s Family Drama Exposed By Ex-Assistant, Says Actor’s Children Dislike His Girlfriend Tiffany Chen

Robert De Niro’s ex-assistant claimed his current girlfriend Tiffany Chen made her life hell while on the job and said the actor’s children even rejected her, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell deposition transcript of Graham Chase Robinson. Robinson worked for De Niro from 2008 through 2020. She started as his personal assistant and worked her way up to Vice President of Production and Finance at De Niro’s company Canal Productions.Robinson and De Niro are in the middle of fighting dueling lawsuits. He sued his ex-employee for $6 million accusing her of using the company credit card for...
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
CELEBRITIES

