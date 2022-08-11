Read full article on original website
The Actress Who Plays Chun-Li In Street Fighter V Is Gorgeous In Real Life
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The "Street Fighter" franchise has featured dozens of characters over the years, but there are a handful of fighters that can never be replaced. Iconic warriors such as Ryu and Blanka, who have been in nearly every iteration of the franchise, have become so intrinsic that fans would certainly take note if Capcom ever removed them. One of the best known, and most beloved, of these characters is the main female protagonist of the series – Chun-Li.
Ludwig's Copycat xQc Stream Leaves Fans Amazed
Streamer Ludwig is known for pushing the boundaries of content creation. For example, just recently, Ludwig flew out to North Carolina to film a one hundred-thousand-dollar challenge with fellow content creator Mr. Beast. A video that Mr. Beast claims to have cost him one million dollars to produce. Ludwig is also known for pulling off his own insane challenges, like continuously streaming until he beat "Elden Ring." These stunts propelled the streamer into stardom and earned him the spot of Twitch's most subbed streamer.
Alone In The Dark Leak Has Fans Going Wild
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The original "Alone in the Dark" released in 1992 to praise from critics and love from fans. It is still remembered today as one of the best and most influential horror games of all time. It has received several sequels over the years, some which were considered solid follow-ups and others which are best left forgotten. It also received an infamous movie adaptation that is often ranked as one of the worst live-action video game movies ever made. The series has been in need of fresh blood for quite some time, and now, a series of leaks have revealed the existence of a new installment.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
Breaking Bad's Creator Reveals Failed Video Game Attempts
Fans of the hit series "Breaking Bad" may have wondered what it would be like to drop into the fictional version of Albuquerque, New Mexico and live the experiences of Walter White. Leading a double life, cooking and selling illegal drugs, building a criminal empire, and disposing of rivals all seem like a perfect premise for a video game. As it turns out, the creator of "Breaking Bad," Vince Gilligan, had the same idea. Sadly, nothing ever came of it but that doesn't mean he didn't give it a shot.
Forspoken's New Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Early looks at Luminous Productions and Square Enix's "Forspoken" have been mostly impressive so far. The action-RPG title that takes a modern-day woman and transports her to a wondrous fantasy setting has been shown in snippets over the past year. Thus far, the several minutes worth of gameplay and story-related content that has been shared has been met with mostly positive feedback due to its gameplay fluidity and next-gen graphics. With "Forspoken" due for a PlayStation 5 and PC release (sorry, Xbox players) in January 2023 after previous delays, the hype train for the game is now in full-swing. That hype train might've stalled out a bit with the game's most recent promotional trailer being not-so-warmly received, though.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Cult Of The Lamb?
It's quite hard to describe the plot to "Cult of the Lamb" with a straight face. Basically, the game is a roguelite that revolves around a lamb who becomes possessed when a nefarious god saves it from death. It's a truly bizarre premise, but one that has earned the intrigue of gamers since its announcement at Gamescom in 2021. "Cult of the Lamb" seems to have proven itself worthy of that intrigue, as early reviews have been mostly positive in regards to the game's story, visuals, and uniqueness.
Elden Ring Reveals Which Item Made The Game Impossible
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
How To Watch MrBeast's Secret 100 Million Subscriber Celebration
Having initially began his climb to fame simply by counting to 100,000, YouTuber MrBeast has gone on to become one of the most popular content creators due to his high production values, challenges, and giveaways. The 24-year-old internet sensation does major damage to his bank account when it comes to his videos and has created successful content that includes a real-life recreation of "Squid Game" – he even recently built Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. After years of creating high quality content, MrBeast finally hit 100 million subscribers on YouTube.
Adin Ross Breaks His Silence On 'Insane' Swatting
Adin Ross has broken his silence after being swatted during a recent livestream. During a livestream on August 7, those watching Ross' Twitch stream had a clear view of armed police officers entering his home, guns drawn. Dexerto shared a brief clip on Twitter, and reports Ross said, "Whatever troll did it, you did it. You officially did it. It's never happening ever again. Crazy," before ending the stream. After a few days of silence, Ross took to Twitter to confirm that he is okay.
How Does MultiVersus' Character Rotation Work?
Though still only in its Open Beta, "MultiVersus" has taken the world by storm. Warner Bros. Games' free-to-play platform fighter features characters like Shaggy, Batman, and LeBron James duking it out in 1v1, 2v2, or four-player free-for-all matches. Despite the title's success and notoriety, fans recently learned the disappointing news that Season 1 of "MultiVersus" is delayed. While much of "MultiVersus" might feel familiar to anyone who has played a "Super Smash Bros." game, there are a few major details that separate the two platform fighters.
This Waluigi Bachelorette Party Is Taking TikTok By Storm
Waluigi is one of the most bizarre characters in the "Super Mario Bros." universe. For the uninitiated, Waluigi is the evil version of Luigi, in the same way that Wario is the evil version of Mario. His name is even a portmanteau of "Luigi" and the Japanese word for "bad." Although the character first appeared in "Mario Tennis" back in 2000, Waluigi has only ever been playable in Mario spin-off titles, yet to have his big break in the main "Mario" franchise. But, that hasn't stopped gamers from obsessing over the lanky purple villain.
Kirby Fans Just Got Surprising News About Dream Buffet
Nintendo surprised Kirby fans back in July with the announcement of another game featuring the pink blob releasing this year, the "Fall Guys"-inspired "Kirby's Dream Buffet." The announcement came only a short while after the release of "Kirby and the Forgotten Lands," a 3D platformer with mindbending Mouthful mechanics. While an exciting announcement, "Kirby's Dream Buffet" isn't another single-player adventure. Instead, the trailer shows four versions of Kirby competing through a race course, eating strawberries along the way and growing in size. Considering some of the terrible things Kirby has swallowed in the past, strawberries feel pretty tame.
Why God Of War Has Other Games Running Scared
The "God of War" franchise has gone through quite a transformation in recent years. 2018's sequel/soft reboot brought the series to new heights by focusing on the relationship between Kratos, the titular god of war, and his young son, Atreus. Critics and audiences alike were mesmerized by the new game's intricate combat and a fantastic story that spanned multiple realms and mythologies. It's not surprise that fans wanted more, and so it wasn't too long before a full-fledged sequel was announced in the form of "God of War Ragnarok." And judging from recent reports, it seems as though fans aren't the only ones waiting for the next "God of War" game with bated breath — a number of video game publishers may also be biding their time until the sequel is out in the world.
The Real-World Inspiration For Gotham Knights' Mr. Freeze
WB Games Montréal's upcoming "Gotham Knights" envisions a world where Batman's four most infamous proteges must struggle on without their mentor. Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and the Red Hood join together to keep Gotham safe from the forces that threaten it. There has been an abundance of information revealed about these heroes. The studio shared that it hopes to get Batgirl right by thoughtfully handling her recovery after being shot by The Joker, it released an entire cinematic character trailer about Red Hood and his motivations for joining the team, and key individuals have even spoken up about fan concerns regarding the somewhat diminished size of Nightwing's greatest asset.
Better Call Saul Will Continue On In This MultiVersus Mod
After six critically acclaimed seasons, "Better Call Saul" will air its highly anticipated series finale on August 15. Much like how its predecessor "Breaking Bad" followed the stunning transformation of Walter White from being a high school chemistry teacher to a full-blown drug lord, "Better Call Saul" has seen Jimmy McGill make a similar transformation from a lowly and morally ambiguous criminal lawyer to the shady and unethical Saul Goodman. Despite its predecessor being regarded as one of the greatest shows of all time, "Better Call Saul" has carved out its own respectable legacy and has even managed to do some things better than "Breaking Bad" throughout its six-season run. And even if the prequel and occasional sequel is wrapping up, a mod in "MultiVersus" seems poised to keep it moving beyond its run on TV.
MultiVersus Fans Up In Arms Over Iron Giant Nerfs
The "MultiVersus" Beta began in July, with fighting game fans eager to get in on the cartoon beat 'em up action. Since then, it's received a great response, even replacing "Smash Bros." in a big way by getting featured at the 2022 EVO competition. As the beta has rolled on, both gamers and developer Player First Games have gotten a feel for the experience and its challenges.
