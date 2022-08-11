Man shoots at deputies during standoff in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A man is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at sheriff’s deputies during a standoff with law enforcement, and then shooting himself.

Dion Flenoid, 30, was also charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer and three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $1,000,000. He is hospitalized in custody.

Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department were called to a domestic disturbance just after 12 a.m. on Bradford Place in unincorporated Belleville, Illinois. When deputies arrived at the scene, shots were fired at them through the front door.

According to the sheriff’s department, “one officer was struck by flying debris and both retreated, at the same time a female came running out of the house.”

Flenoid briefly came out of the residence while armed but did not surrender. He then went back inside the residence. The St. Clair County and Belleville Tactical Response Team (TRT) arrived at the scene. They attempted to get Flenoid to surrender, but they were unsuccessful. The TRT approached and were fired upon. TRT entered the residence at approximately 5 a.m. and found Flenoid suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Flenoid was taken to a St. Louis hospital by an ARCH medical helicopter.

The department said no police officers or other persons were injured. The officer struck by debris was treated at the scene.

Belleville, Freeburg, and Smithton police departments also assisted in this incident.

