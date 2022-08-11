Read full article on original website
New York City Housing Agency Snaps Up 109K SF at 120 Broadway
The New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is packing things up at 110 William Street and heading nearby to 120 Broadway. The city agency signed a lease to relocate to 109,000 square feet across the entire second and third floors of the landmarked 120 Broadway, on which landlord Silverstein Properties spent about $52 million in 2019 to restore the building back to its original condition.
Slate Refis NYC Self-Storage Portfolio with $147M Loan
Prime Group has sealed a $147 million debt package to refinance three self-storage assets throughout New York City, Commercial Observer can first report. Slate Real Estate Capital, the lending of Slate Asset Management, supplied the senior loan for the three Prime Storage locations in The Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. All three facilities were built in 2017.
Sunday Summary: Buildings on the Verge of a Midlife Crisis
The midlife crisis — everything from hair plugs, to sports car purchases, to flirtations with women half your age — has been well documented in the 40-plus American male. Less well explored is the midlife crisis for an office building. But, yes, a building erected in 1980 is...
Chef Jean-Georges Plans New Two-Floor Restaurant at 425 Park
Prolific chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is opening a two-floor eatery at L&L Holding Company’s newly completed 425 Park Avenue in 2023, the developer announced this week. Jean-Georges Restaurants inked a “long-term partnership agreement” for a 14,000-square-foot space on the northeast corner of Park Avenue and East 56th Street, as The New York Post first reported. The new, unnamed restaurant will have 25-foot ceiling heights, a main mezzanine dining level with a 1,000-square-foot open “show kitchen,” a cocktail lounge and a 24-foot-long painting by artist Larry Poons. Other features of the space include a private dining room with a dedicated kitchen at street level, an in-house bakery and an extensive cocktail and wine program.
Cannabis Museum Headed to SoHo, Sans Marijuana Sales
The only thing missing from The House of Cannabis, former Las Vegas nightclub owner Robert Frey’s planned marijuana museum, is weed itself. Frey inked a 10-year lease to open a 30,000-square-foot museum at the Chetrit Group’s 427 Broadway in SoHo, where visitors will take a toke of the history of cannabis, but won’t be able to actually buy the stuff, The Real Deal reported. Asking rent and the brokers on the deal were not immediately clear.
The Gregory Hotel Owners Unfairly Evicted Eatery and Stole Booze, Lawsuit Claims
Brendan’s Bar & Grill sued the new owners of The Gregory Hotel in Midtown for allegedly evicting the restaurant before its lease expired, locking it out of its ground-floor space and stealing 150 bottles of wine in the process. The owners of the eatery filed a lawsuit Monday in...
