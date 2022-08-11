The only thing missing from The House of Cannabis, former Las Vegas nightclub owner Robert Frey’s planned marijuana museum, is weed itself. Frey inked a 10-year lease to open a 30,000-square-foot museum at the Chetrit Group’s 427 Broadway in SoHo, where visitors will take a toke of the history of cannabis, but won’t be able to actually buy the stuff, The Real Deal reported. Asking rent and the brokers on the deal were not immediately clear.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO