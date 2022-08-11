Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Star Wars: Rogue One Returning To Theaters With Sneak Peek At Andor TV Show
Rogue One, the 2016 Star Wars spinoff, is returning to theaters this month to help hype up the launch of the Rogue One TV series, Andor. The official Star Wars account confirmed that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will come back to some IMAX theaters starting August 26. But...
Gamespot
Wizard Of Oz Remake To Be Directed By Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has been hired by Warner Bros. to write and direct a reimagining of Wizard of Oz, according to Deadline. No production start date or casting information has been announced. Barris' Khalabo Ink Society will produce the adaptation of the 1939 classic film--all that's known so far...
Gamespot
John Wick Prequel TV Series The Continental Headed To Peacock
Peacock and Lionsgate have officially inked a deal for the John Wick prequel TV series The Continental. The previously announced three-part TV series will come to Peacock in 2023--and before this announcement was headed to Starz, and not a streaming service. "John Wick has become part of the cultural zeitgeist...
Gamespot
Disney And Marvel Games Showcase - What To Expect | GameSpot News
Disney's D23 expo kicks off in September, and this year there'll be a digital showcase devoted to featuring new content from upcoming Disney and Marvel games, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr., and livestreamed through its social channels. According to Disney, new reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as the first look at Skydance New Media's Marvel game. Described as a Marvel ensemble game, the game was officially confirmed in October last year and development is being led by Uncharted writer and director Amy Hennig. Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed to next year and the Firaxis-developed tactical turn-based RPG will now release before the end of Take-Two's fiscal year, which concludes on March 2023.
'The Flash' star Ezra Miller seeking treatment for mental health
Ezra Miller, the troubled star of Warner Bros' major upcoming superhero movie "The Flash," is seeking treatment for mental health issues after a string of high-profile controversies, the actor said. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller, who identifies as non-binary, said in a statement sent to AFP by their representative on Tuesday.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Lets You Play As Stan Lee
After just a few days, modders have been busy adding new skins and tweaks to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC. Right now you can download mods for the game that add a number of new costumes to Spider-Man's wardrobe, or you can modify the game so that you can play as Marvel's greatest hero, Stan "The Man" Lee.
Gamespot
DC Comics's Black Adam And Stripe From Gremlins Will Join MultiVersus During Season 1
MultiVersus Season One begins today, with a brand-new battle pass and two confirmed new characters in Rick and Morty. However, Warner Bros. and Player First Games are celebrating the start of the new season with two more new characters coming in the first season: Black Adam and Stripe. Black Adam...
Gamespot
Netflix Releases Chilling First Look At Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet Of Horrors
Netflix has released a trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an upcoming horror anthology scheduled to premiere October 25 on the streaming service. Two new tales will debut starting on that date through to October 28. Eight episodes in total will be rolling out just before Halloween, with...
Gamespot
Samurai Creator
Gamespot
X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #48
Sauron and Nature Girl turn on each other! and the young mutant Curse may be to blame...
Gamespot
Hasbro Has A Big-Budget G.I. Joe Snake Eyes Game In The Works
After making its name in toys and board games, Hasbro is the latest big company trying to break into the video game industry. With six video game studios now under its belt, the company is making games based on its impressive stable of franchises, which reportedly includes a "big-budget" game centered around the G.I. Joe character Snake Eyes.
