STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. Officials said when they arrived at the apartments on Lanier Drive, they found shell casings, damaged vehicles and damage to one of the apartment buildings. While searching the area, officers located Tyjuwan Jenkins, 24, of Sylvania, and confirmed that he was on the scene when shots were fired.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO