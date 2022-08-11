Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police search for missing man, last seen in Tatemville
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man. According to officials, Diontae Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon last Thursday in Tatemville. He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police say that he was driving a silver or […]
Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
Neighbors address shooting that killed one person in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighbors are speaking out after a deadly shooting over the weekend in Port Wentworth. It all happened in the Rice Creek neighborhood Saturday night. One man has now been charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Several people that live there say...
SPD: Missing Teen in Statesboro
The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing teenager, Nicholas Crane. Crane is 17 years old. He was last seen at his residence on Duke Rd wearing black jeans, gray shirt, and carrying a black book bag. No foul play is suspected. Anyone with information...
Monday marks 4 years since Edisto Island woman’s disappearance
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - On the last day anyone saw her, Tina Snipes got a ride from a convenience store to her home, deputies say. What happened to Snipes after that remains a mystery that has continued for four years. The 43-year-old woman was last seen on surveillance footage...
Statesboro police investigate shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating shots fired at the Eagle Court Apartments early Saturday morning. According to police, the shots were heard on Lanier Drive at the Eagle Court Apartments around 12:28 a.m. Saturday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several shell casings, damaged vehicles, and a […]
Felon arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Statesboro, police confirm
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. Officials said when they arrived at the apartments on Lanier Drive, they found shell casings, damaged vehicles and damage to one of the apartment buildings. While searching the area, officers located Tyjuwan Jenkins, 24, of Sylvania, and confirmed that he was on the scene when shots were fired.
88-year-old woman killed in Sun City alligator attack, deputies say
HILTON HEAD, S. C. (WSAV) — One woman has died following an alligator attack in Sun City. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 11:15 this morning about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person. Upon arrival, […]
Man shot multiple times outside Hinesville hookah lounge: Police investigating
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — A Hinesville man was shot multiple times Sunday morning outside of a business. According to an incident report filed by a Hinesville police officer, officials responded to reports of a gunshot victim at Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville. When police arrived, they met with...
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Williamson Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured. In a post early Sunday morning, police say they were investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Street that left one man with serious injures. Officials say the victim was...
12-year-old shot, 2 men wounded during fight in South Carolina town
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — A man and a 12-year-old boy were shot and another man was stabbed Saturday night during a fight in downtown Walterboro, authorities said. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said crews responded about 9 p.m. to reports of a stabbing and shooting in the 200 block of East Washington Street. […]
Port Wentworth councilwoman responds to shooting in Rice Creek subdivision
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Port Wentworth Police Department said they received a call close to midnight on Friday about a shooting in the clubhouse parking lot of the Rice Creek subdivision. Police officials said they captured suspect Desimond Butler the next afternoon, putting him into custody and...
BCSO asks for public’s help identifying break-in suspect
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a break-in that took place on August 4. According to BCSO, the man forced his way into Whip Salon located on William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island. Once inside, he […]
Police investigating shooting at Statesboro off-campus apartments
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police is investigating a shooting that injured one person at an off-campus apartment complex. Information on the incident is limited at this time, but FOX 28 was able to confirm that the incident took place at the 111 South Apartments along Rucker Lane across Main Street from Georgia Southern University.
SPD investigating Williamson St. shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place earlier this morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Williamson Street. One male victim with serious injuries was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing story.
Man has 'serious injuries' following shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Dept. said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Williamson Street. The shooting resulted in "serious injuries" for a man, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Further details...
Bluffton Police Chief resigning from position
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position. The Town of Bluffton says her last day will be on or before Sept. 15. Town Manager Stephen Steese has named Captain Scott Chandler interim chief. “The Town has accepted Chief Price’s resignation,” Steese said. “Stephenie...
Port Wentworth Police searching for suspect after fatal shooting
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a Friday night shooting in Port Wentworth, and police are still looking for the shooter. Port Wentworth Police say they responded to the Rice Creek Subdivision’s Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle at 11:49 p.m. Friday night, and found 24-year-old Dion Farmer dead at the scene.
Police arrest Rice Creek murder suspect
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — Port Wentworth Police are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting last night. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police Department arrested Desimond Butler without further incident at about 4:30 p.m. Police say that Desimond Zachery Xavier Butler was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting. The shooting happened at […]
