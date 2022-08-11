ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

Police search for missing man, last seen in Tatemville

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man. According to officials, Diontae Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon last Thursday in Tatemville. He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police say that he was driving a silver or […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

SPD: Missing Teen in Statesboro

The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing teenager, Nicholas Crane. Crane is 17 years old. He was last seen at his residence on Duke Rd wearing black jeans, gray shirt, and carrying a black book bag. No foul play is suspected. Anyone with information...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police investigate shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating shots fired at the Eagle Court Apartments early Saturday morning. According to police, the shots were heard on Lanier Drive at the Eagle Court Apartments around 12:28 a.m. Saturday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered several shell casings, damaged vehicles, and a […]
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

Felon arrested in connection to weekend shooting in Statesboro, police confirm

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Eagle Court Apartments on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. Officials said when they arrived at the apartments on Lanier Drive, they found shell casings, damaged vehicles and damage to one of the apartment buildings. While searching the area, officers located Tyjuwan Jenkins, 24, of Sylvania, and confirmed that he was on the scene when shots were fired.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating shooting on Williamson Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured. In a post early Sunday morning, police say they were investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Street that left one man with serious injures. Officials say the victim was...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Police investigating shooting at Statesboro off-campus apartments

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police is investigating a shooting that injured one person at an off-campus apartment complex. Information on the incident is limited at this time, but FOX 28 was able to confirm that the incident took place at the 111 South Apartments along Rucker Lane across Main Street from Georgia Southern University.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD investigating Williamson St. shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place earlier this morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Williamson Street. One male victim with serious injuries was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing story.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Man has 'serious injuries' following shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Dept. said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Williamson Street. The shooting resulted in "serious injuries" for a man, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Further details...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Bluffton Police Chief resigning from position

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price is resigning from her position. The Town of Bluffton says her last day will be on or before Sept. 15. Town Manager Stephen Steese has named Captain Scott Chandler interim chief. “The Town has accepted Chief Price’s resignation,” Steese said. “Stephenie...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Port Wentworth Police searching for suspect after fatal shooting

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a Friday night shooting in Port Wentworth, and police are still looking for the shooter. Port Wentworth Police say they responded to the Rice Creek Subdivision’s Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle at 11:49 p.m. Friday night, and found 24-year-old Dion Farmer dead at the scene.
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest Rice Creek murder suspect

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga (WSAV) — Port Wentworth Police are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting last night. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police Department arrested Desimond Butler without further incident at about 4:30 p.m. Police say that Desimond Zachery Xavier Butler was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting. The shooting happened at […]
PORT WENTWORTH, GA

