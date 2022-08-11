ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Great Lakes Water Authority issues boil water advisory for 23 communities, 935K, after main leak

DETROIT, MI – The Great Lakes Water Authority issued a boil water advisory Saturday morning for 23 communities after a water main break. The leak on a 120-inch water transmission main was discovered in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, and is affecting an estimated 935,000 people in metro Detroit communities, according to a Great Lakes Water Authority(GLWA) press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
City
Bay City, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Bay City, MI
Government
The Flint Journal

13 communities remain under boil water advisory after water main break

DETROIT, MI – Thirteen communities remain under a boil-water advisory after authorities discovered a break in a major water main that distributes drinking water. Great Lakes Water Authority, or GLWA, said Saturday, Aug. 13, that these communities are under the advisory: Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Chesterfield Township, city of Imlay, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, Mayfield Township, Village of New Haven, city of Rochester, city of Romeo, Shelby Township, Washington Township.
FLINT, MI
9&10 News

More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Warner#Westside Saginaw Bay Road#Mdot#Salzburg M 13
MLive

Triathlon with a twist: registration for Bay County ‘driathlon’ is now open

BAY CITY, MI - Athletes will be heading to Bay County this September to show off their skills and compete in a multi-stage event. The Bay City Morning Rotary Club announced that its annual ‘driathlon’ is returning for its 11th year on Sept. 18. A driathlon is a bit different than a typical triathlon - the event replaces the traditional swimming event with a 5K kayak/canoe paddle. The paddle portion of the competition is followed by a 20K bicycle ride and a 5K run.
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

Chalk Walk Art Festival to brighten downtown Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - An annual festival is set to brighten up Bay City’s streets with vibrant splashes of color this weekend. The annual Bay City Chalk Walk Art Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the area around Center and Water Street.
BAY CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Flint Journal

Flint Drop Fest celebrates 10th anniversary

Flint, MI -- On Saturday, people descended on downtown Flint for the free electronic music festival, Drop Fest. In 2012, Flint native Jerin Sage worked with the city and Michigan musicians to create the first ever Flint Drop Fest. A decade of dubstep, house and techno music later, Sage and...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Crowd turns out for annual BBQ Cook-Off at Davison Farmers Market

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A smoky, savory aroma filled the air at the Davison Farmers Market on Saturday morning as a crowd gathered for the ninth annual Barbecue Cook-Off. “It’s turned into basically one of our biggest events of the year,” said Sandy Coykendall, manager of Davison Farmers Market.
DAVISON, MI
abc12.com

Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening. The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
wsgw.com

Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed

The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
MLive

MLive

47K+
Followers
49K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy