Kourtney Kardashian Calls Herself a 'Tour Wife' as Husband Travis Barker Hits the Road
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living that newlywed life on the road. In a post made on Saturday, Kardashian shared a carousel of loved-up photos of her and her new husband while the couple travels across the country for musician Barker's job. "Tour wife," the Poosh founder's caption says.
Brooklyn Beckham Gets 'Married' Tattoo for wife Nicola Peltz: 'Surprised My Baby'
Brooklyn Beckham has updated his relationship status in the most permanent way possible. The newlywed model, 23, showed off a brand new "Married" tattoo on the side of his left hand Thursday on his Instagram Story, after he tied the knot with wife Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Fla. back in April.
Amanda Kloots' Son Elvis Remembers Late Dad Nick Cordero in School Project: 'For Work, Daddy Danced'
Amanda Kloots' son Elvis Eduardo is remembering his late dad Nick Cordero in a sweet way. On Instagram Thursday, The Talk co-host, 40, shared a picture of her 3-year-old son's school project. In the caption, the fitness instructor and founder of AK! Fitness said Elvis was interviewed at school and...
Cardi B Shows Off Her 'Mustache' in Makeup-Free Photo
Cardi B's refreshing candor continues. In a photo shared on Twitter on Thursday, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, stripped away her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion. "Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching," the Grammy winner captioned the photo. This is not the first time the singer has been...
Celebrities Remember Anne Heche After Actress Dies at 53: A 'Resilient and Courageous Soul'
Members of the Hollywood community are remembering Anne Heche after she died at age 53, following a fiery car wreck in Los Angeles. Heche's rep confirmed her death to PEOPLE on Friday, saying, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," in a statement on behalf of Heche's family and friends.
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Paid Tribute to Actress Hours Before Her Death: 'Love You Forever'
James Tupper is keeping Anne Heche in his thoughts. Two hours before her death was confirmed by PEOPLE on Friday, Tupper, 57, posted on Instagram to show support for the Emmy Award-winning actress. "love you forever," the Big Little Liars actor wrote in the caption, alongside a broken-hearted emoji. In...
Alexis Ohanian Praises Wife Serena Williams' 'Depth of Influence' Ahead of Her Expected Retirement
Alexis Ohanian penned a touching message for his legendary wife, Serena Williams, after the tennis champion announced she'd be "evolving away from" the sport earlier this week. Ohanian, 39, shared a sweet photo of himself and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, along with a heartfelt tribute to Williams' career and...
People
Ellen DeGeneres Sends 'Love' to Ex Anne Heche's Family as Rep Says Heche Is 'Not Expected to Survive'
Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out about ex-girlfriend Anne Heche as she remains in critical condition after a fiery car crash. Addressing the matter via Twitter on Friday, the 64-year-old comedian sent a heartfelt message to Heche's loved ones. "This is a sad day," DeGeneres wrote. "I'm sending Anne's children, family...
People
Anne Heche's Eldest Son Homer Speaks Out After Her Death: 'I Am Left with a Deep, Wordless Sadness'
Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer, is speaking out after his mother's untimely death. After PEOPLE confirmed her death on Friday, the 20-year-old expressed sadness amid an emotionally challenging time for his family. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," he says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "After six...
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell, 10, Looks All Grown Up Modeling Mom's New Roller Skates Line
The oldest of the singer's three children, 10-year-old Maxwell Drew, is a major fashionista in photos promoting Jessica Simpson Style roller skates, which Simpson announced on Thursday. Maxwell wore the rose gold multi skates, which are covered in fun sequins. She paired them with white pants and an oversize Johnny...
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Toned Legs in Daisy Dukes While Debuting Her New Roller Skates Line
That's the question Jessica Simpson asked on Instagram on Wednesday while debuting a brand new roller skate line to her Jessica Simpson collection. The Rollstar Roller Skates come in five sparkly, snazzy designs (all $179), and Simpson showed off the pink sequin style and the green leopard print ones on the 'gram — alongside her signature Daisy Dukes.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
People
Who Is the New Bandleader on 'The Late Show' ? All About Louis Cato
After his seven-season tenure as the musical frontman on The Late Show, Grammy winner Jon Batiste is passing the torch to multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato. The musician is no stranger to the late night scene, as he's been with the hit CBS show since its relaunch with Colbert in September 2015. Fast forward seven years later and Cato will step even further into the spotlight when the series returns on Sept. 6.
Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Shares Emotional Tribute After Her Death: She 'Loved Really Hard'
Anne Heche's loved ones are keeping her memory alive. After the Emmy Award winner died at age 53 on Friday, her ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon shared a teary, heartfelt tribute to the late actress. He also gave an update on how their 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon is coping with the loss.
Ooooh! Buuuuurn! Here Are 23 Times Students Hilariously Put Teachers In Their Place
These kids are students...of comedy.
Remembering Anne Heche's Life in Photos
Anne Heche was born on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio, the youngest of five children. Her family moved often in her early years, eventually settling in New Jersey, where 12-year-old Heche went to work at a local dinner theater. Her dad died of AIDS when she was 13, and in her 2001 memoir, the actress accused him of sexual abuse. "I had a bad family life," she once told PEOPLE. "I went in search of a great one."
People
Kris Jenner Gifts Daughter Kylie a Rare Hermès Bag for Her 25th Birthday — Watch Her Open It!
Kylie Jenner took home some fabulous gifts on her 25th birthday!. Hours after celebrating her big day on a boat with family and friends, the Kardashians star posted a video to TikTok Thursday featuring footage from the festivities — which included special presents from mom Kris Jenner. In the...
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Kanan Comes Home & Business Is Booming For Raq
Power Book III: Raising Kanan is back. Peep our recap of season 2's premiere episode.
People
Sharna Burgess Says Brian Austin Green's Sons Are 'Obsessed' with Baby Brother Zane
Brian Austin Green's sons can't get enough of their new baby brother!. Sharna Burgess, 37, appeared on Good Morning America with Green on Friday to talk about their parenting experiences since welcoming son Zane in June. "I'm so excited for this new version of me that is a nurturing, caring,...
People
