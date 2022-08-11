Korea Picks Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision to Leave’ for Oscar 2023 Competition

The Korean Film Council has picked Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave to represent South Korea at the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category.

The crime drama follows police detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) called in to investigate the mysterious death of a man who fell from a mountain peak. During his investigation, he begins to develop an interest in the man’s widow, Seo-rae (Tang Wei), who is a suspect in the case.

The romantic thriller follows the Korean auteur’s 2000 commercial breakthrough with Joint Security Area , and bowed in Cannes where it earned Chan-wook the best director prize. Mubi has already picked up the film to play theatrically in the U.S. and U.K. this fall, followed by a streaming bow on its platform.

The ensemble cast for Decision to Leave includes Lee Jung-hyun, Park Yong-woo, Go Hyung-Pyo and Kim Shin-young. The executive producers are Miky Lee and Kang Ho-sung.

Decision to Leave marked Park’s fourth Cannes competition title, following Grand Prix winner Oldboy (2003), Thirst (2009), and The Handmaiden (2016). Produced by Moho Film, who produced Park’s Sympathy for Lady Vengeance , Thirst and The Handmaiden , the film is being sold worldwide by CJ Entertainment.

