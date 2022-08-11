ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Shaq calls out Kevin Durant after ultimatum: 'Sometimes you've got to look in the mirror'

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3utZ_0hDZj2qM00

Shaquille O’Neal readily admits he’s done the same thing Kevin Durant is doing right now.

It’s for that reason he has some advice for the disgruntled star.

Durant still wants the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, reportedly giving them an ultimatum to choose him or the combo of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

For all intents and purposes, Durant has nearly as much power as Marks, and you could argue maybe even more than Nash. The team has been built around Durant, so he’s at least somewhat complicit in whatever toxicity surrounds the Nets.

O’Neal played for some prominent coaches and general managers during his career. And on “The Big Podcast with Shaq” , he said Durant might be well-advised to consider if he’s the problem.

“I learned from playing with Phil Jackson, it’s not about the coach, it’s not about the general manager,” O’Neal said. “Especially when they give you all the power and all the control, it’s about you, right? The guy that gets all the shots and all the plays, how can you have a problem with the coach? Think about that.

“You get all the balls, everything is built around you, all the plays are built around you, how can you have a problem with the coach? How? Think about that. I used to be like that, and then Phil Jackson said ‘No, man. I’m just here to maintain order, but you’ve got to do it. You’ve got to do it. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.’

“Sometimes you’ve got to look in the mirror,” O’Neal said. “You’re a great player … but how can you be upset with the coach and general manager when everything is built around you?”

That very well might be the thinking of Nets owner Joe Tsai, who shortly after the report came down gave a vote of confidence to Marks and Nash. Durant wanted all of this and is under contract, the onus now is on him to make it work.

At this point, the absurdity of Brooklyn’s asks in trade conversations involving Durant means a team would have to get stupid in order to actually land him. Perhaps that’s by design, and in effect the Nets’ way of telling Durant that he’s going to have to help clean up the mess he helped start.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Lakers Daily

‘I can’t believe I just looked at Kobe’s burnt up body, and now I’m about to eat’: L.A. firefighter on being shown Kobe’s remains

The past week has been a trying time for the family of the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant’s widow Vanessa is currently in a legal battle against Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant is claiming that deputies took photos of the helicopter crash scene that claimed Kobe Bryant’s life for non-investigative purposes and shared them with firefighters.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Spun

Dennis Rodman Makes His Opinion On LeBron Very Clear

Dennis Rodman played with arguably the NBA's greatest player ever in Michael Jordan. The other player in the GOAT debate, LeBron James, came along after Rodman's peak playing days. But Rodman believes LeBron would've been easy to lock up... “He’s so f*cking easy to play, he doesn’t have any moves...”...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

‘Buckle up, y’all’: Kevin Durant won’t be pleased with Stephen A. Smith’s latest foreshadowing

ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith has been missing from ‘First Take’ for over a month now. He has been recovering from shoulder surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff and bicep. On Sunday night, Smith took to Twitter to announce that he will finally be returning to the television show Monday morning. In his […] The post ‘Buckle up, y’all’: Kevin Durant won’t be pleased with Stephen A. Smith’s latest foreshadowing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What He Would Do With Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith made his grand return to First Take today and fans couldn't have been any happier with his appearance. It had been over a month since we had last seen him on the show, and his absence was certainly felt. You can't help but love Smith and his personality, and without him on the show, First Take was simply not the same.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimatum#Marks
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent & Floyd Mayweather Appear To Have Officially Squashed Their Beef

50 Cent and famed boxer Floyd Mayweather appeared to have squashed their longtime beef. On Sunday (August 14), the rapper-turned-television mogul shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of Mayweather with the “Confirmed Tycoon” stamp in the upper left corner. He wrote in the caption, “Yeah Champ said...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Game Haus

Chicgao Bulls Sign Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond

After an excitement-filled 2021 offseason, the Chicago Bulls sign Dragic and Drummond. Here’s a look at their two new roster additions and how they may impact the team. In 2021, the Bulls had a huge offseason with 10 players on their roster being replaced. They secured 6-foot-6 shooting guard DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs. The 33-year-old five-time All-Star averaged 21.6 points per game that prior season and went on to be the Bulls’ primary scorer.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Audacy

Audacy

62K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy