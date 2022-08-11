Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Person of interest in Polk County homicide turns himself into authorities
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirty-eight-year-old Courtney Smith, a person of interest in an Aug. 6 homicide, has turned himself in. Investigators found 51-year-old Scott Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound. The investigation led to a material witness warrant for Smith. Smith was taken into custody...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with murder after turning himself in to Polk County authorities
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A day afterturning himself into law enforcement, the Polk County Sheriff's Office charged 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith with first-degree murder. Smith is charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Scott Crane. Investigators found 51-year-old Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound....
ourquadcities.com
Possible human bones found in Iowa River in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, IOWA — Possible human remains, including an intact jawbone, were found on Wednesday in the Iowa River by staff with the Marshall County Conservation office. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the group was conducting a biological and wildlife survey when a jawbone was found around 4:00 p.m. Three more bones were found nearby.
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
KCCI.com
High number of crashes prompt Ankeny police to form traffic unit
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is forming a new traffic unit, the department announced Tuesday. The department said police responded to 1,641 vehicle collisions in 2021. Police said most of those were caused by distracted driving, speeding and running red lights. The Ankeny Police Traffic Unit will...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Man Dies in Diving Accident Near Harvey
A Knoxville man has died in a scuba diving accident in a private pond near Harvey. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rich Rees, age 71, from Knoxville, and another adult male were diving in the pond, when Rees did not surface at approximately 11:00 this morning. The other diver was able to get him to shore and summoned help from another man that was fishing nearby in a small boat. The two men started CPR and called 911 until a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over. Deputies and first responders were able to get Rees to a nearby ambulance and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pella Ambulance, Clay Township Fire and Rescue, Knoxville PD and Knoxville Fire and Rescue.
KCCI.com
Driver arrested in Winterset after police chase stole the car from the scene of a homicide investigation in Omaha
WINTERSET, Iowa (KETV) — Iowa law enforcement took a man into custody Sunday who Omaha police said is aperson of interest in relation to a homicide, according to authorities. On Sunday morning, West Des Moines police said officers located a vehicle that was identified as stolen from the homicide...
KCCI.com
Man linked to homicide investigation arrested after police standoff at Winterset church
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man has been taken into custody after a police chase and a standoff on Sunday morning. West Des Moines police say officers located the vehicle of a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Nebraska, area. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Gage Walter.
KCRG.com
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Waterloo on Sunday. Officials said it happened at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dubuque Road and Adrian Street. Police said they were initially called to the Flavor Shop, located at 2301 Lafayette Street, for a report of a man waving a gun.
Omaha suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff
A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday.
KCRG.com
Marshall County investigating possible human remains located in Iowa river
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 10th at approximately 4:00 pm, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were directed to a remote area in the Iowa river where a possible human lower jawbone was discovered by Marshall County Conservation staff during a biological and wildlife survey. Officials...
KCCI.com
Iowa DCI: Man shot by Waterloo police armed with airsoft pellet gun
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) — A man has died after being shot by police officers in Waterloo onSunday, KCRG reports. Officials said it happened at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dubuque Road and Adrian Street. Police said they were initially called to the Flavor Shop, located at 2301 Lafayette Street, for a report of a man waving a gun.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man passed out at the wheel with 4-year-old daughter in the car
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is charged with child endangerment and operating while intoxicated after police say he passed out at a stop light with a 4-year-old in the car. Thirty-two-year-old Jose Javier Flores, of Des Moines, is charged. Police discovered Flores in a Jeep near Southeast 30th...
Des Moines Police Investigating Early Morning Pedestrian Crash
(Des Moines, IA) – Police in Des Moines are investigating an early morning crash involving a pedestrian. Police say it happened roughly three-and-a-half blocks east of the State Capitol. An unidentified man was struck by a pickup truck and taken to Iowa Methodist Medical Center with critical injuries.
KCCI.com
Police: Heavy traffic on East University as state fair continues
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say traffic on East University Avenue is exceptionally heavy Monday morning as the state fair continues. Meanwhile, the Interstate 235 exits to East University are temporarily closed. The photo above shows traffic just after 9 a.m. Monday. Police advise using the Easton...
KCCI.com
Man hospitalized in Waterloo after being shot by officer
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) — Waterloo police officers were sent to the 2300 block of Lafayette in Waterloo Saturday after receiving a report of a man with a gun. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a weapon walking through the area, KCRG reports. The man refused...
Man critically injured after being hit by a truck on Des Moines’ east side
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after one person was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side. It happened around 5:25 a.m. near E 15th Street and Dean Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Evidence gathered at the scene and […]
KCCI.com
Ames police release identity of ISU student found dead at apartment complex
AMES, Iowa — Ames police are working to find out how a person died at an apartment complex on Welch Avenue just south of Knapp Street. Officers say they got a report on Wednesday of a dead woman on the balcony of apartment 203. The woman was discovered by the resident in 203.
Waterloo Parents Arrested After Second Odd Incident
Waterloo parents were arrested earlier this week after a second strange instance involving their child. According to a story from the Globe Gazette, a pair of parents are being accused of child endangerment. This entire ordeal began on June 12th of this year. Authorities were called to the 900 block...
KCCI.com
Safety awareness project in Altoona, Pleasant Hill nets 51 citations
ALTOONA, Iowa — Twenty-five officers from seven police agencies participated in a traffic safety awareness project Friday in both cities of Pleasant Hill and Altoona. The effort was sponsored by the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force. Officers were tasked with enforcing all traffic infractions, focusing on distracted/impaired driving,...
