Marshall County, IA

ourquadcities.com

Possible human bones found in Iowa River in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, IOWA — Possible human remains, including an intact jawbone, were found on Wednesday in the Iowa River by staff with the Marshall County Conservation office. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the group was conducting a biological and wildlife survey when a jawbone was found around 4:00 p.m. Three more bones were found nearby.
K92.3

Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town

Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
KCCI.com

High number of crashes prompt Ankeny police to form traffic unit

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is forming a new traffic unit, the department announced Tuesday. The department said police responded to 1,641 vehicle collisions in 2021. Police said most of those were caused by distracted driving, speeding and running red lights. The Ankeny Police Traffic Unit will...
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Man Dies in Diving Accident Near Harvey

A Knoxville man has died in a scuba diving accident in a private pond near Harvey. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rich Rees, age 71, from Knoxville, and another adult male were diving in the pond, when Rees did not surface at approximately 11:00 this morning. The other diver was able to get him to shore and summoned help from another man that was fishing nearby in a small boat. The two men started CPR and called 911 until a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over. Deputies and first responders were able to get Rees to a nearby ambulance and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pella Ambulance, Clay Township Fire and Rescue, Knoxville PD and Knoxville Fire and Rescue.
KCRG.com

Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Waterloo on Sunday. Officials said it happened at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dubuque Road and Adrian Street. Police said they were initially called to the Flavor Shop, located at 2301 Lafayette Street, for a report of a man waving a gun.
KCCI.com

Iowa DCI: Man shot by Waterloo police armed with airsoft pellet gun

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) — A man has died after being shot by police officers in Waterloo onSunday, KCRG reports. Officials said it happened at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dubuque Road and Adrian Street. Police said they were initially called to the Flavor Shop, located at 2301 Lafayette Street, for a report of a man waving a gun.
KCCI.com

Police: Heavy traffic on East University as state fair continues

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say traffic on East University Avenue is exceptionally heavy Monday morning as the state fair continues. Meanwhile, the Interstate 235 exits to East University are temporarily closed. The photo above shows traffic just after 9 a.m. Monday. Police advise using the Easton...
KCCI.com

Man hospitalized in Waterloo after being shot by officer

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) — Waterloo police officers were sent to the 2300 block of Lafayette in Waterloo Saturday after receiving a report of a man with a gun. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a weapon walking through the area, KCRG reports. The man refused...
104.5 KDAT

Waterloo Parents Arrested After Second Odd Incident

Waterloo parents were arrested earlier this week after a second strange instance involving their child. According to a story from the Globe Gazette, a pair of parents are being accused of child endangerment. This entire ordeal began on June 12th of this year. Authorities were called to the 900 block...
KCCI.com

Safety awareness project in Altoona, Pleasant Hill nets 51 citations

ALTOONA, Iowa — Twenty-five officers from seven police agencies participated in a traffic safety awareness project Friday in both cities of Pleasant Hill and Altoona. The effort was sponsored by the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force. Officers were tasked with enforcing all traffic infractions, focusing on distracted/impaired driving,...
ALTOONA, IA

