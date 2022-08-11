ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.1

Build a Building From Top Down? How is that Possible?

This is totally hard to imagine and rather mind blowing. They are building a new structure right on the border of Greektown and the Central Business District of Detroit, and they are building it from the top down. Say What?. Fox 17 reported the amazing story of the Exchange, a16-floor...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022

$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
US 103.1

Kevin From The Machine Shop – Top 5 Little Debbie Cakes

The month of August marks the 62nd anniversary of Little Debbie snack cakes. The original image of Little Debbie used on packaging and advertising, which began on August 23, 1960, was based on a black-and-white photo. Full-color portraits of Little Debbie started later that same year. Fast forward all of...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

The Invasive, Nasty Spotted Lanternfly Has Just Been Detected in Michigan

Experts have been warning us and this time they were right. The Spotted Lanternfly - an invasive creature native to eastern Asia - has been detected in Oakland County. The Spotted Lanternfly has been on our radar since April of 2019 when we first shared experts' warnings that the bug was expected to invade Michigan. Residents of eastern Pennsylvania have been battling with the bugs for several years now, with some even reporting that they feel like they've been held as prisoners in their homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancient Aliens#Extraterrestrial Life#Ancient Egypt
US 103.1

Rochester Announces Dates For Big Bright Light Show 2022

One of the biggest and best Christmas light displays in Michigan is located in downtown Rochester. Since 2006 people from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond have enjoyed the Big Bright Light Show. The Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show will be brightening the night sky with Christmas...
ROCHESTER, MI
US 103.1

Legendary Guests Help Show Off Motown Museum Expansion Project

Hitsville USA is expanding and some of Motown's legendary recording artists were on hand to unveil the progress that has been made at the iconic Detroit Museum. Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, and Otis Williams of the Temptations were on hand as phases one and two of the three-part construction project were revealed to the crowd. So far, about $43 million has been poured into the expansion, including a $5 million pledge from Rocket Mortgage co-founder Dan Gilbert.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page

Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
Country
Egypt
US 103.1

Ozzy Osbourne’s Reunion With Tony Iommi Came Together in Six Days

Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne’s surprise reunion with Tony Iommi at Britain’s Commonwealth Games happened in the blink of an eye. Osbourne actually expressed hopes that they'd take part in the 2022 games at Black Sabbath's native city of Birmingham around the time the band retired in 2017. But health issues in recent years – including major surgery that could have had severe consequences – meant it seemed all but impossible.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
US 103.1

Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion

Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
LAKE ORION, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy