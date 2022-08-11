Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
Build a Building From Top Down? How is that Possible?
This is totally hard to imagine and rather mind blowing. They are building a new structure right on the border of Greektown and the Central Business District of Detroit, and they are building it from the top down. Say What?. Fox 17 reported the amazing story of the Exchange, a16-floor...
10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
Haunted Theatre Experience Coming to Historic Birmingham Building in Oct
There's a brand new a fully immersive haunted experience coming to the historic Birmingham 8 theatre this fall. For those that don't know, the theatre is already rumored to be haunted. Birmingham 8 is a 1920s-era cinema theatre that has an original old school marquee and has 8 small theaters...
Kevin From The Machine Shop – Top 5 Little Debbie Cakes
The month of August marks the 62nd anniversary of Little Debbie snack cakes. The original image of Little Debbie used on packaging and advertising, which began on August 23, 1960, was based on a black-and-white photo. Full-color portraits of Little Debbie started later that same year. Fast forward all of...
The Invasive, Nasty Spotted Lanternfly Has Just Been Detected in Michigan
Experts have been warning us and this time they were right. The Spotted Lanternfly - an invasive creature native to eastern Asia - has been detected in Oakland County. The Spotted Lanternfly has been on our radar since April of 2019 when we first shared experts' warnings that the bug was expected to invade Michigan. Residents of eastern Pennsylvania have been battling with the bugs for several years now, with some even reporting that they feel like they've been held as prisoners in their homes.
These Homes For Sale in Flint for Under $20k Need More Than Paint
Some of homes that you'll find for sale in Michigan aren't necessarily what you'd call "move-in ready." You could definitely say that about these homes in Flint that are for sale for under $20,000. Not everyone can afford a home on the water with eight bedrooms, four bathrooms, a huge...
5 Things That Could Replace Infamous Blighted House Next To Little Caesars Arena In Detroit
The dilapidated house located on the north side of Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit, renown for being the last holdout against the Ilitchs and Olympia Development, is no more. The home, which sat on a small parcel of land in the 2700 block of Cass Avenue, burned to the...
Rochester Announces Dates For Big Bright Light Show 2022
One of the biggest and best Christmas light displays in Michigan is located in downtown Rochester. Since 2006 people from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond have enjoyed the Big Bright Light Show. The Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show will be brightening the night sky with Christmas...
Legendary Guests Help Show Off Motown Museum Expansion Project
Hitsville USA is expanding and some of Motown's legendary recording artists were on hand to unveil the progress that has been made at the iconic Detroit Museum. Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, and Otis Williams of the Temptations were on hand as phases one and two of the three-part construction project were revealed to the crowd. So far, about $43 million has been poured into the expansion, including a $5 million pledge from Rocket Mortgage co-founder Dan Gilbert.
15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page
Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
Dream of Owning a B&B? This One in Monroe is Just over $2 Million
Thanks to watching Lifetime while I was growing up, I've sometimes fantasized about owning a Bed and Breakfast in the countryside where, eventually, that long-lost friend who now works in the city comes to visit and we fall madly in love. Too on the nose?. If you've ever dreamed of...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Reunion With Tony Iommi Came Together in Six Days
Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne’s surprise reunion with Tony Iommi at Britain’s Commonwealth Games happened in the blink of an eye. Osbourne actually expressed hopes that they'd take part in the 2022 games at Black Sabbath's native city of Birmingham around the time the band retired in 2017. But health issues in recent years – including major surgery that could have had severe consequences – meant it seemed all but impossible.
Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion
Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
35 Years Ago: Flight 255 Crashes After Taking Off From Detroit Airport
Nearly 35 years ago, 156 people died after Northwest Flight 255 crashed just moments after taking off from Detroit Metropolitan Airport. On August 16, 1987, Northwest Flight 255 was headed for Arizona when it suddenly crashed onto Middlebelt Road and into an overpass on I-94. The Tragic incident is considered...
Sign On New Dort Hwy Extension Changes a Grand Blanc Street Name
You know that old sarcastic saying when someone messes up? The one that goes, "You had one job"? Well, someone had one job when it came to making a Grand Blanc street sign, and they messed up...big time. Residents were thrilled to see the Dort Highway extension from I-75 to...
