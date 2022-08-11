ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, KS

New school day ending times announced

Due to approval of the negotiated agreement between the school district and the Garden City Education Association, Garden City Public Schools will have new ending times for the 2022-23 school year. The agreement added 20 minutes to the daily student contact time and the number of contract days was reduced...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Saint Joseph, MO
