Ballston Spa, NY

Bryan Allen
5d ago

bspa school no boys in the girls bathroom or sports ,the community doesn't support this

Devon Bondi
4d ago

am I reading this correctly? a biological boy could one day simply say he identifies as a girl (no change in appearance or anything) and he'll get to go into girls locker room and bathroom? and then maybe the next day he's back to a boy? there has to be something more solid than just a kid saying they identify as something. how many high school boys are going to say they identify as girls just for the chance to get into their locker room or bathroom?! I hope I'm reading this wrong and there are further rules and that it doesn't just go on someone simply stating they feel like the opposite sex

Stephanie Linen
4d ago

I seen this coming about 3 yrs ago and removed my children promptly. The school already had issues and this will only add to it.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan shares perspective as first woman leader of New York's capital

This week marks the 102nd anniversary of women’s right to vote in the United States. In Focus is commemorating the anniversary by taking a look at the history that led up to this right in the U.S., and why it’s so important for women to be politically engaged. JoDee Kenney sits down with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan for her perspective as the first woman leader of the capital city of New York. Sheehan says she’s proud of that landmark status, and of the unique role her state has played. She says she’s also proud to hold office in the same state as leaders like Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James. Having overcome the roadblocks of being a woman in politics, the mayor of Albany says it’s important to keep in mind the roadblocks that exist for other marginalized groups, and work to overcome them — and, most importantly, to stay politically engaged amid the changing political landscape for women in the United States.
ALBANY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation

UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
UTICA, NY
PLANetizen

This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays To Fight

The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?

Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Celebration of life set for Warren County woman

We are learning more about the Warren County woman who died last month after an incident on Lake George. A celebration of life will be held for Melanie Masters on Aug. 21. Friends and family will remember her from noon to 5 p.m. at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club. Masters’...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga Spa in 1935: A State Health Resort Opens

“The Spa is new in every sense of the word. In addition to new equipment, new buildings and new treatments, it presents a new conception of the treatment of disease—the conception of health and recreation and enjoyment while finding that health. It is a place where the patient, by the very life that teems around him, will be made to forget he is ill.” – Pierrepont B. Noyes, President, Saratoga Springs Authority. Address of Welcome. The Saratogian, July 26th, 1935.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
