bspa school no boys in the girls bathroom or sports ,the community doesn't support this
am I reading this correctly? a biological boy could one day simply say he identifies as a girl (no change in appearance or anything) and he'll get to go into girls locker room and bathroom? and then maybe the next day he's back to a boy? there has to be something more solid than just a kid saying they identify as something. how many high school boys are going to say they identify as girls just for the chance to get into their locker room or bathroom?! I hope I'm reading this wrong and there are further rules and that it doesn't just go on someone simply stating they feel like the opposite sex
I seen this coming about 3 yrs ago and removed my children promptly. The school already had issues and this will only add to it.
