Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Lori Harvey Discusses Lessons In Dating With Teyana Tayor

Lori Harvey sat down with Teyana Taylor on Teyana’s YouTube series Bumble presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor. During Wednesday’s episode, Harvey and Taylor had an intimate conversation about their philosophies for relationships of all kinds, and yall know when girlfriends get together the conversation goes in many different directions. Within the conversation, Teyona reminds Lori of the many discussions they have had throughout their friendship saying, “You know we have deep conversations, and when we talk it is always from the perspective of women to women not telling you what you should do how you should do it, especially since we are two different ages.” Adding ” I think you are an amazing young woman you are dating and living on our terms and continue to do that and have fun.” Through the giggles, private jokes, and gem-dropping moments the theme of the conversation was “sip with caution.” Not just with themselves but also in dating, business relationships, and friendships. “They deserve to be handled with care, and if they aren’t, there’s a chance you’ll get burned. The SKN founder said she lives a life without regrets, no matter what other people think. “I am very much in a space right not that I am not doing anything that is going to compromise my peace and happiness.” She says. “So I think taking control of your life and making sure you like maintaining your power don’t give your power away to anybody, that’s the key to like truly being happy and in and out of a relationship,” Harvey Admits that she almost got married very young Harvey revealed. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life.” She said she eventually came to a point where she wanted to “date on my terms.” She added, “However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.”
RELATIONSHIPS
PopSugar

OK! Magazine

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip
urbanbellemag.com

urbanbellemag.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Lori Harvey Talks Dating: "If It's No Longer Serving Me, I'mma Move On"

Her love life has been on full display for years and as she moves from one relationship to the next, Lori Harvey has faced severe criticism. The model has been enjoying her dating life just as any other person would, but because she's often publicly tied to some of the biggest stars in the industry—or at least the most influential—she has often faced backlash over her choices. In recent years, she reportedly had romances with Sean "Diddy" Combs, Future, and Michael B. Jordan, and in a chat with Teyana Taylor for Bumble's Luv2SeeIt series, Harvey dished on her dating life.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

hotnewhiphop.com

The Independent

