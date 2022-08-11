ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

No celebrations from Steven Hammell as he gets down to business at Motherwell

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcnyr_0hDZhuuZ00

Steven Hammell feels so ready for the task of leading Motherwell that he barely took time to savour the realisation of his long-standing ambition.

The 40-year-old has been named Graham Alexander’s successor on a two-year contract after taking charge of two matches on an interim basis.

Hammell became academy director at Fir Park in January 2018 immediately after playing his 583rd game for Motherwell, and feels his experience has prepared him for the manager’s job.

The former Scotland left-back was the unanimous choice following interviews of three candidates.

“I have been preparing for something like this for a long, long time,” he said in a club video. “I have been in charge of the academy for five years, which is a huge responsibility at the club.

“I have been on the pitch for a couple of years now, daily, with the group in and around the reserve group integrating with the first team.

“I feel it’s something I am ready to do. The interview process was the way I wanted it to be. It wasn’t just going to be given to me because of my role at the club, it was a very thorough and robust process.

“To find out after all that the club believe in my message and what I see for the club going forward gives me great confidence.

“It was a strange one, I was absolutely delighted, maybe for about five seconds, and then I understand exactly what’s needing to be done.

“Then the enormity of the job comes in. There’s a lot of work to do, quickly, and I am just looking to get started as quickly as possible.”

Hammell faces the ongoing task of lifting a squad who have won six games in 2022, one under him, and recently suffered two morale-sapping defeats by Sligo Rovers in the Europa Conference League.

He quickly identified issues needing addressing in the wake of Alexander’s departure, including fitness aspects and tactical changes that would give players more freedom to express themselves.

“The response from them has been excellent, there’s been some great feedback personally from them,” said Hammell, who will continue with Brian Kerr as his assistant.

“We go into a lot of detail in our sessions and analysis and video breakdown of games and training sessions, which they have bought into.

“We need to constantly look for ways to improve, together with the squad we have got just now, added in with some young players that are coming through, and obviously we need to do a little bit of recruitment to tidy things up.”

The former Southend player had the major benefit in the recruitment process of knowing exactly what areas of the squad need strengthening.

“We have got a number of names that we want to bring in,” he said. “Obviously the recruitment side of it is difficult, especially at the stage of the season we are at.

“But we are not starting from today, that’s a process that has begun, and hopefully we can get a couple of additions in that are going to help the starting 11 and the squad. I think that’s needed.”

Hammell’s commitment to and knowledge of the youth set-up that saw Motherwell bring in about £5million in transfer fees in recent years was another major factor.

Alexander only handed a debut to one academy player, Max Johnston, during 18 months in charge. Hammell gave 18-year-old Kian Speirs a first game on his caretaker debut.

Chairman Jim McMahon revealed Hammell had inspired the board with his vision of a “fully integrated club”.

The new manager said: “I feel the togetherness could be better in terms of integrating this one-club approach with academy players and coaches being more involved on a daily basis.

“The young players in the academy seeing there is a pathway there, there are going to be players getting involved, getting loads of minutes this season.

“There’s a few of them ready now, there are a few at different stages.”

Hammell faces a difficult task in his first game in full charge with a trip to Aberdeen on Saturday.

“The one thing we need is a little bit of time but I’m fully aware that in football the last thing you get is time,” he said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hearts add to Dundee United woes with 4-1 hammering

Former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland heaped more misery on his old club as he set Hearts on their way to a 4-1 cinch Premiership victory at Tynecastle on Sunday. The Tannadice outfit were looking to bounce back from their 7-0 Europa Conference League thrashing away to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, but they got off to the worst possible start when they fell behind in the first minute.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Hammell
Person
Graham Alexander
newschain

Robbie Neilson demands more despite 4-1 win for Hearts

Robbie Neilson warned his Hearts players they will have to be far sharper against FC Zurich on Thursday than they were in their 4-1 win over Dundee United on Sunday. The Jambos made it seven points from their opening three cinch Premiership games after putting the Terrors to the sword, with goals from Lawrence Shankland, Barrie McKay, Jorge Grant and Josh Ginnelly.
SOCCER
newschain

Chris Wreh salvages point for Southend from draw at Solihull

Chris Wreh ensured Southend left Solihull with something to show for their efforts as they scrapped their way to a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw. The home side took the lead with 12 minutes gone when Callum Maycock slid in striker Andrew Dallas to beat goalkeeper Steve Arnold. Arnold denied...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherwell
newschain

Celtic thrash Kilmarnock 5-0 to top SPL table on goal difference

Moritz Jenz and Giorgos Giakoumakis both netted acrobatic efforts as Celtic cruised to a 5-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. Jenz, Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota – with another stunning strike – all notched their second goals of the season as the champions wrapped up three points before half-time.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

John Lundstram urges fans to roar Rangers towards Champions League group stages

John Lundstram called for Rangers fans to roar them towards the Champions League group stages against PSV at Ibrox on Tuesday night. The Gers midfielder was named sponsors’ man of the match in the comprehensive 4-0 home win over St Johnstone on Saturday which made it three cinch Premiership wins out of three for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.
SOCCER
newschain

Nottingham Forest off the mark with victory over West Ham

Nottingham Forest won their first Premier League home game for 23 years with a 1-0 success over West Ham. The City Ground had not hosted a top-flight match since 1999 and Taiwo Awoniyi ensured it was a winning homecoming for Forest with his first-half goal. The striker, who until Saturday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Paul Hurst has sympathy for Robbie Stockdale after Grimsby’s last-gasp win

Paul Hurst said he felt for Rochdale counterpart Robbie Stockdale following Grimsby’s 1-0 win at the Crown Oil Arena. Luke Waterfall’s stoppage-time header from Anthony Glennon’s corner snatched three points for the visitors, who had been under the cosh for the opening 25 minutes. “It was a...
SOCCER
newschain

Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack could feature against West Brom

Bradley Dack could feature as Blackburn host West Brom in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday. The experienced midfielder, whose past two seasons have been ravaged by knee injuries, made his first appearance of the campaign when he played 83 minutes against Hartlepool on Wednesday. Daniel Ayala is among the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Clinical Blackburn make West Brom pay for missed chances

Blackburn maintained their perfect start to the Championship season with a display of clinical finishing to edge out West Brom 2-1. Albion shaded the game and dominated in spells, but Rovers put them to the sword in ruthless fashion with their only shots on target. A moment of individual brilliance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy