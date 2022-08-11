ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
A beachgoer in South Carolina was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest.

The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach on Wednesday, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.

Perreault, 63, died about an hour later in hospital from chest trauma, police said.

Beach umbrellas have a spiked end to help push them into the sand and their wide canopy allows them to get caught up in a strong wind if they are not anchored properly, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The federal agency estimates about 3,000 people are injured by beach umbrellas every year.

US senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia asked the safety agency to review safety rules for beach umbrellas and start a safety campaign after a Virginia woman was killed by an umbrella in 2016.

Rebel67
5d ago

We vacation in GC...and this year the wind was crazy! Been going there for 36 years, this is by far the strongest we have experienced. Prayers for the ladies family🙏

