The Three Rivers League showed that it may be the top district in Class 6A in the 2021-22 season. Of the eight teams that made it to the state quarterfinals in 2021, four were from the Three Rivers League (No. 1 Lake Oswego, No. 2 West Linn, No. 3 Tualatin and No. 10 Lakeridge). West Linn and Tualatin made it to the semifinals and the Timberwolves made it all the way to the title game.

LAKE OSWEGO, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO