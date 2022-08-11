Read full article on original website
Woman left injured in ditch after alleged hit-and-run in Belfast, police search for suspect
BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast Friday, police said. Tristen Fontenelle, 30, of Searsmont, was found suffering from head injuries after a person who lived in the area of 238 Belmont Avenue heard a crash at approximately 8:50 p.m. and found Fontenelle before calling for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.
wabi.tv
wgan.com
penbaypilot.com
WMTW
Person held in Cumberland County Jail dies in cell
PORTLAND, Maine — According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, a person being held at the Cumberland County Jail died at the facility Sunday. Just before 6 a.m., a corrections officer found the person unresponsive in their cell. The officer, jail medical staff and Portland first responders were unable...
WGME
penbaypilot.com
Rockland police investigating more vandalism incidents, charge one suspect
ROCKLAND – Rockland Police have identified several suspects and charged at least one individual after an investigation that began Friday morning, Aug. 12, following reports of properties vandalized during the early morning hours. Police said they received at least five complaints of property having been "tagged" with racist and...
wgan.com
WMTW
Father dies in Industry house fire; mother and children escape
PORTLAND, Maine — One person has died in a house fire that broke out early Friday morning in the Franklin County town of Industry. A family of four lived at the home on Moe's Cove Road. A woman and her two children, ages 6 and 10, were able to...
Missing A Cannon? Maine State Troopers Found That And A Bunch Of Drugs Recently
Maine State Police arrested 3 people from Liberty last week who they say are connected to the sale and possession of illegal drugs and firearms, including a cannon. According to Maine Public Safety Spokesperson, Shannon Moss, authorities tracked 27-year-old Cole Libby to a home he was said to be staying at on School Ridge Road in Liberty last Thursday, August 4th. Liberty had several warrants out for his arrest in several areas across the state, including Waldo, Knox, and Franklin counties.
foxbangor.com
Grand jury indicts man for murder
ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
Fairfield police investigate armed robbery at Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police received a report of an armed robbery around 2:29 a.m. on Friday at Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Rd. According to a news release issued by the Fairfield Police Department on Friday afternoon, upon arriving at the scene, Officer Trevor Knowles, officers from the Waterville Police Department, and troopers from the Maine State Police found the suspects had fled.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported one traffic infraction July 31 - Aug. 10, for failure to provide proof of insurance. In addition to the single citation, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered...
wabi.tv
Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
wgan.com
WMTW
Pilot injured in Searsmont plane crash
SEARSMONT, Maine — A pilot was cut free from a single-engine plane after crashing Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at a private airfield off Route 131. According to Searsmont Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Woodbury, the pilot heard sputtering at an altitude of about 100 feet shortly after takeoff.
wabi.tv
House fire and explosion in Stonington
STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Multiple fire crews are responding a house fire in Stonington Sunday morning. Dispatchers at the Hancock County Regional Communications Center confirmed the fire is on Fifield Point Road. Residents in the area tell TV5 they heard multiple explosions around 9 a.m. No word yet if anyone...
wabi.tv
Rockland police seeks information on vandalism spree
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland police say they’re investigating at least five complaints of property “tagged” with graffiti overnight. They say the graffiti included racist and vulgar language. According to Village Soup, among the targets hit by vandals was the CedarWorks playset at Mildred Merrill Park. Police...
