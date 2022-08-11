Maine State Police arrested 3 people from Liberty last week who they say are connected to the sale and possession of illegal drugs and firearms, including a cannon. According to Maine Public Safety Spokesperson, Shannon Moss, authorities tracked 27-year-old Cole Libby to a home he was said to be staying at on School Ridge Road in Liberty last Thursday, August 4th. Liberty had several warrants out for his arrest in several areas across the state, including Waldo, Knox, and Franklin counties.

