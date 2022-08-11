ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major bridge replacement project in the works for Kellogg

By Laura McMillan
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A bridge that has plagued drivers in west Wichita is scheduled to be replaced starting in 2025. The Kellogg/U.S. 54 bridge over what most people know as the Big Ditch is narrow, with lots of ruts and potholes.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says about 86,900 vehicles travel the bridge each day . Of those, 2,660 are heavy, commercial vehicles.

KDOT will begin a field survey on Monday, Aug. 15, for the proposed bridge replacement over the M.S. “Mitch” Mitchell Floodway, the proper name of the Big Ditch.

The survey is expected to take 90 days. Because of the high traffic numbers, any survey work that restricts traffic or closes a lane will likely take place in the evening or overnight hours.

The survey includes utility locations, floodway channel characteristics, current roadway features, and other necessary measurements for design work and construction sequencing.

The proposed bridge replacement plan is for two bridges to be constructed to replace the single bridge that currently carries traffic for both directions of U.S. 54.

KSN News

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Wichita

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
WICHITA, KS
