Hermitage County Clerk’s office closes for security concern
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Hermitage County Clerk’s office is closed Thursday due to a security concern at the branch.
The branch, which also houses the Hermitage police precinct, is located on James Kay Lane.
Metro police reported the office closed after a resident found a grenade at a storage facility, put the device in a paper bag and drove it to the police precinct.
The device is considered “distraction device,” which is also called a flash grenade, according to Metro police.
The resident brought it to the precinct around 11:30 a.m., which is when Metro police’s hazardous device unit rendered it safe.
The clerk’s office then closed as a precaution. No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
