Oregon governor candidates debate chip industry and business climate: ‘How do we keep the next Intel from moving?’

How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
Editorial: Oregon should lift ban on self-serve gas
Among the actions temporarily adopted during last month’s heat wave was one that the state should make permanent: Allowing residents to pump their own gas. The lifting of Oregon’s ban on self-serve gas, authorized by the State Fire Marshal during July’s extended heat wave, sought to limit the amount of time gas station attendants would have to work outside. But it shouldn’t take climate emergencies to trigger a common-sense change that 48 other states in the country adopted long ago. Today, only Oregon and New Jersey persist in broadly requiring that a gas station attendant fill drivers’ tanks.
Who is most likely to legally carry a concealed handgun in Oregon?
Peter Kuzemchak wants to get a concealed carry permit for his handgun. A Portland resident who works as an unarmed security guard downtown, the 45-year-old last summer bought a Smith & Wesson 9 mm gun for home defense.
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Which university is losing a president; how long did a marquee bar stay open?
An unsteady opening for a marquee bar, a university president on the move, a downtown Portland business heading to the burbs, a failed attempt to oust a state leader and an international custody dispute that ended in Oregon. That’s just some of the biggest news from the week that was....
Opinion: Heat wave underscores our collective responsibility to one another
Herman is chief executive officer at 211info. He lives in Vancouver. Since 2020, 211info has served as the Oregon Health Authority’s go-to public information line for COVID-19 testing, vaccines, wildfire evacuation response and more. Our nonprofit also supports local governments, including Multnomah County, in helping residents connect to organizations and resources on a variety of needs.
Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund
MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
Editorial: Commission accepts the ‘totally unacceptable’ in keeping controversial public defense services director
Members of the commission overseeing Oregon’s public defense system widely acknowledge that executive director Stephen Singer’s treatment of legislators, Oregon’s chief justice and even commission members themselves at times was startlingly rude. “Totally unacceptable” is how attorney Steven Wax characterized Singer’s conduct toward Justice Martha Walters, as...
68 years ago: Oregon tribes stripped of their status
Cheryle Kennedy, the chairwoman of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, said they are using this date to honor their history.
These are Oregon’s largest recorded earthquakes since 2000, according to USGS
It's no secret the Pacific Northwest is earthquake country -- with the possibility of "The Big One" ever-present. Since 2000 Oregon has seen a number of strong earthquakes, according to data recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
focushillsboro.com
Betsy Johnson Hired Craigslist Petitioners To Qualify For Oregon Governor (Latest News)
As a non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson has relied on her “Betsy Brigades,” teams of volunteers who distribute petitions, to collect the almost 24,000 signatures she needs to be included on the November ballot. However, according to state campaign finance records, she reportedly hired a Washington-based company...
Meteor likely source of loud ‘boom’ heard over Utah
A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Utah Gov....
KATU.com
Oregon GOP lawmakers propose measure to freeze property tax for seniors' primary home
Republican lawmakers in the Oregon Legislature have taken steps to get a measure on the 2024 ballot that will impact homeowners who are 65 or older. The measure, called Initiative Petition 10, is a Constitutional Amendment that freezes the property tax assessment of a senior citizen's primary residence. Republican State...
KTVZ
State says Oregon insurers have no plans to use controversial wildfire risk map in their decisions
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Insurance companies in Oregon did not use, and currently have no plans to use, the state's controversial wildfire risk map in their decision-making, according to data released Friday by the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation. During informal discussions before the state wildfire risk map was...
Invasive green crabs in the crosshairs of Oregon wildlife officials
SALEM, Ore. — New state regulations now allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from Oregon’s bays and inlets. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s part of a concerted effort to eradicate these invasive crustaceans- which are known to compete with native crabs for food.
Readers respond: Appalling errors in Medicaid system
I was appalled and dismayed by the article on Medicaid applications and the dramatic negative effect the ONE application had on three older people needing help. (“Oregon Medicaid applicants erroneously denied benefits due to software glitches, lack of training,” Aug. 6) I am an older person who worked...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Insurers not using Oregon wildfire map to set rates, state officials say
Oregon state officials say the recently released state wildfire risk map is not being used by insurance companies to set premiums, according to what insurance companies tell them. And they say insurance companies claim there are currently no plans to do so. The risk map was pulled late last week...
yachatsnews.com
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson spent $200,000 to help gather signatures for Oregon governor race
Betsy Johnson has counted on her “Betsy Brigades,” groups of volunteers circulating petitions, to gather the nearly 24,000 signatures she needs as a nonaffiliated gubernatorial candidate to make it on the November ballot. But she also paid a Washington-based signature gathering firm more than $200,000 to collect signatures...
Hood To Coast traffic coming to Oregon roadways Aug. 26-27
Fundraising relays run into 40th year with Timberline Lodge starting line, Seaside finish.If you have plans for Friday, Aug. 26, to Saturday, Aug. 27, you'll want to factor in how the annual Hood to Coast Relay might impact your travels. Starting at 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 20,000 runners and walkers, as well as their supporters in vans and vehicles, will take to Oregon's highways between Mount Hood and Seaside. The race will begin at Timberline Lodge and finish on the sands of Seaside, Oregon, throughout the day Saturday, Aug. 27. While folks make their way west, travelers are...
Oregon crabbers get OK to catch 3 times as many green ones
New Oregon regulations now allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets.
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
