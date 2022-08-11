Read full article on original website
Related
Are Dave and Jenny Marrs Still Together? Everything to Know About the ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Duo’s Marriage
HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous introduced the world to Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs, home design experts who got married in 2005. The pair have tackled some huge projects together, restoring homes in Bentonville, Arkansas, and proving that their design skills are unmatched. Keep scrolling to find out if Dave and Jenny are still together.
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Stunning Waco Farmhouse Is Worth Much Less Than We Thought
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Waco, Texas farmhouse is surprisingly worth a lot less than we thought.
Fixer Upper’s Chip Gaines Underwent a Weight Loss Journey Before His 1st Marathon: See Photos
Fixer Upper fans have noticed Chip Gaines has undergone quite a drastic transformation over the years. The contractor has not only cut his hair several times but lost weight to prepare himself to run marathons for a great cause. The Magnolia Network star has gotten candid about his weight loss and fitness routine in the past.
Joanna Gaines Shares the 1 Surprising House Rule She Makes Her Kids Follow
‘Fixer Upper’ star Joanna Gaines shared the strange house rule she and Chip Gaines make their five children follow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Magnolia Table’ Fans Are Shocked by Joanna Gaines’ $50,000 Stove: ‘It’s the Price of a Luxury Car’
‘Magnolia Table’ fans believe the price of the $50,000 stove Joanna Gaines uses on the cooking show.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate son Dylan’s 22nd birthday
He’s feeling 22! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas wished their son, Dylan, a happy birthday Monday with touching Instagram tributes. “Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan,” the actress, 52, captioned a slideshow of throwback photos. “Zero to 22!” she went on to write. “You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.” As for Douglas, the 77-year-old actor wished their son the “best” year. “Dylan my man!” the Oscar winner wrote alongside a smiling snap from Dylan’s Brown University graduation in May. “Happy 22nd! My...
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Looks Unrecognizable After Major Change, Leaves Fans Shocked
Kody Brown has left fans speechless after deciding to chop off his infamous long hair. A Sister Wives Instagram fan account shared side-by-side screenshots from two different Cameos the reality star did, one from June and the other August, showing his drastically different look."Kody Brown returned to Cameo after almost 2 months away," captioned the fan, referring to the video-sharing platform where fans can request personalized messages from their favorite celebs. "Looks like Kody has gone a lot more gray these days. Not that it matters. But He definitely looks different." Concluded the online user, "No shade on the gray...
Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo
Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help
An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
Joanna Gaines can't believe how much her youngest baby has grown. On Thursday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a sweet side-by-side photo of her son Crew, 4. In the first photo, a sleeping infant Crew is wrapped in a pale blanket. On the right is a photo of Crew today, wrapped similarly in a blanket with his hair and the top half of his face peeking out.
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Wears Shortest Shorts Yet, Really Doesn't Care What Family Thinks Anymore!
Jinger Duggar stopped following her family’s rules a long time ago. Specifically, she threw the infamous Duggar dress code out the window when she married Jeremy Vuolo back in 2016. In case you’re somehow unfamiliar, the dress code is one of the many methods by which Jim Bob exerts...
Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral
Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS・
Friend Claims Ellen DeGeneres Never Gave Anne Heche The 'Credit She Deserved' For ‘Changing The Course Of History’ For The LGBTQ+ Community
As friends, family and fans mourn the passing of Anne Heche, one of the late actress' close friends is reflecting on everything she did for the LGBTQ+ community — and how her triumphs may have been overlooked by her ex-girlfriend.Discussing Heche's former relationship with Ellen DeGeneres — the two dated from 1997 to 2000 — Derek Warburton, who works as a celebrity stylist, marveled at the way his friend boldly chose to come out.ROSIE O'DONNELL REACTS TO ANNE HECHE'S 'HORRIFYING' CRASH AFTER TROLLING HER FOR 'RELATIONSHIP WITH SPACE ALIENS'"She did it for all the right reasons and she knew that....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Speaks Out After Frank Fritz Hospitalized Following Stroke
Late last night, American Pickers fans were shocked and horrified to learn that beloved treasure hunter Frank Fritz had been hospitalized following a stroke. Upon news of the life-threatening health scare, both fans and Fritz’s fellow pickers sent the star messages of love and comfort. Among them was American...
Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”
Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Viewers Spot Familiar Contestant on Show
While Jeopardy! viewers are usually busy trying to figure out the show’s trivia questions; it was a contestant on the Wednesday, July 20 episode that had fans racking their brains. The contestant in question was Alfred Guy, a professor at Yale University, who some viewers thought looked familiar. And...
Melissa Gilbert Shares Heartwarming Pic Showing Her Granddaughter ‘Little House on the Prairie’
Melissa Gilbert posted a heartwarming picture to Instagram. In the picture, Gilbert braids her granddaughter’s hair while wearing long gowns as she watches Little House on the Prairie for the first time. “That amazing moment when, three episodes into her first time watching #littlehouseontheprairie, my granddaughter Lulabelle asked me...
Parade
48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 3