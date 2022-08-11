Franciscan Health on Wednesday recognized Horizon Bank for its contribution of $7,500 to the Franciscan Health Foundation in support of the Center of Hope program. “We are so thankful for all that Horizon has done to help us in our mission to minister to some of the most vulnerable in our community,” said Sister Petra Nielsen, vice president of mission integration for Franciscan Health Michigan City. “We are grateful to have them as one of our community partners.”

MICHIGAN CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO