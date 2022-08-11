Read full article on original website
Gary Community School Corporation Welcomes Volunteers and Partnerships for the New School Year
The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) kicked off its 2022-23 school year Tuesday, August 9, 2022. In addition to the resources provided at the Back-to-School Enrollment fair hosted by the district, the schools continue to be in the community at local back to school events happening throughout August. "You can...
NorthShore Health Centers celebrates longtime employees: Maysha Gonzalez and Bea Mitchell
NorthShore Health Centers started as a small clinic in Portage High School over 20 years ago and has grown into a pillar of healthcare in the Region with over 20 locations serving thousands of people every day, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. That level of growth was...
$30 million facelift for JW Anderson Boys & Girls Club in Gary
When the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Indiana received Tolleston School from the Gary Community School Corp in 2011, its proposed use was to replace the John Will Anderson Club on Fifth Avenue in downtown Gary. The club would include services and activities for the entire community not just school age children.
Aquinas Catholic Community School breaks ground on $3 million expansion
Aquinas Catholic Community School in Merrillville soon will have more space to accommodate its growing enrollment. The post Aquinas Catholic Community School breaks ground on $3 million expansion appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Centier Bank Promotes Chuck Dayton to Vice President of the Bank
Michael E. Schrage, President and CEO of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chuck Dayton to the role of Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer. Dayton joined Centier in 2001 working as a branch associate before following his passion for lending in the bank’s mortgage department. He works primarily in the Portage, Valparaiso, and Hobart communities where he enjoys volunteering for local organizations such as The Dunes Learning Center, Hobart Family YMCA, Humane Society of NWI, Food Bank of NWI, and JDRF.
Horizon Bank donates $7,500 to Franciscan Health Center of Hope
Franciscan Health on Wednesday recognized Horizon Bank for its contribution of $7,500 to the Franciscan Health Foundation in support of the Center of Hope program. “We are so thankful for all that Horizon has done to help us in our mission to minister to some of the most vulnerable in our community,” said Sister Petra Nielsen, vice president of mission integration for Franciscan Health Michigan City. “We are grateful to have them as one of our community partners.”
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 18 – 21
Yet another wonderful, warm weekend of August is here, and there are tons of awesome events that you could get up to. Whether it’s biking, concerts, or festivals, there’s something for everyone to choose from. Take a look at our list of 10 Fun Things To Do in...
#1StudentNWI: Hobart Says Goodbye to Summer and Hello to the School Year With Loads of New Teachers
Many sports started summer conditioning and practices to stay in touch with the sport that an individual participates in. However, many sports create “kids camps” for little Brickies to attend. The camps are created by the players of the sport and their coaches. So far, there have been volleyball, track, diving, cheer, and basketball camps.
Don Quijote Benefit Dinner Raises Money and Awareness for VNA Meals On Wheels of Porter County
On Sunday, August 14, Don Quijote hosted a fundraiser for VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County (a program of VNA Hospice NWI) to help continue its mission to serve over 250 seniors a day, with a nutritious meal and a wellness check. Guests got to enjoy a delicious four-course, wine paired meal as well as a 50/50 raffle, live and silent auctions, and an inspiring testimonial from volunteer Tim Jones. Everyone had a wonderful night, but the true success is in the positive impact the event will have on the community’s seniors.
Crown Point Police Announce Fall 2022 Citizens Police Academy
The Crown Point Police Department is pleased to announce the return of its Citizens Police Academy. Applications for the academy opened today, Monday, Aug. 15. This is the sixth year the police department has held the academy, which receives dozens of interested applicants annually. This year, the academy will be...
How Region schools fared in IREAD-3 scores
Another round of test scores shows that Lake County's urban schools continue to struggle more than other public schools. The 2021-2022 IREAD-3 results were released Wednesday. They measure reading skills among Indiana third graders. The Gary Community School Corporation saw the lowest scores locally, with only 42 percent of students...
Kayak Launch Dedication
The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Stone Lake accessible small watercraft launch at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Cummings Lodge in Soldiers Memorial Park. The dedication follows the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association Annual Rendezvous. The afternoon begins with the NWIPA Annual Rendezvous at...
Chester celebrates 75 years with music and local vendors at Central Park Plaza
To celebrate its 75th anniversary, Chester, Inc. rented out the William E. Urschel Pavilion and the Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza in Valparaiso on Friday, August 12. Bluewater Kings Band took to the stage as over 300 attendees floated between Vienna Beef, Ricochet Tacos, Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery, Noaks Popcorn, Blockhead Beerworks, and Valpo Velvet to satisfy their cravings from Mexican food to soft serve.
FREE SEMINAR: Scams That Target Youth
Scams that target seniors get a lot of press, but no age group is safe. Young people in middle school, high school and college are also prime targets for a wide variety of fraud. If you know someone in this age group, attend this free seminar and be sure to...
City Council to Consider New Rates to Sustain Valparaiso Trash and Recycling Service
After a thorough review of its trash and recycling service as well as competitive data, the City of Valparaiso has announced a proposed rate increase to make the service sustainable. “We’ve analyzed efficiencies and compared our rates to other communities. The cost of providing quality service has increased over the years due to fuel, equipment, landfill, regulatory and labor costs, combined with a volatility in the market for recyclables,” said Steve Poulos, Director of Valparaiso City Services. The City of Valparaiso has not increased its trash and recycling rates since 2012.
RDA approves transit development district boundaries
A tool to help communities capitalize on Northwest Indiana's commuter rail projects has taken another step forward. The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority on Thursday approved the boundaries for seven transit development districts (TDDs) along the South Shore Line and West Lake Corridor. They're kind of like TIF districts, but...
MLK PARK BASKETBALL COURTS TO CLOSE INDEFINITELY
Due to the recent spate of violence in MLK Park, Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Department of Parks and Recreation have decided to shut down use of the basketball courts at MLK Park on Lyons Street. “This park is named after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,...
Indiana American Water cuts ribbon for a solar array at the Northwest Indiana Distribution Center in Gary
Indiana American Water hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 5 for a new solar array at the Northwest Indiana Distribution Center in Gary. This solar array not only provides an environmentally conscious energy source but will ultimately reduce our operating costs and keep water rates more affordable for customers in the long run.
Northern Indiana nursing home closing facility due to high labor costs
A northern Indiana nursing home is closing one of its facilities after a shortage of workers contributed to a drastic increase in labor costs.
Video: ‘No, we’re staying,’ says Lansing Christian’s new principal
LANSING, Ill. (August 12, 2022) – Melanie returned to her alma mater Lansing Christian School this week, and though the nostalgia was great, she went to talk with new principal Matt Kamien about his background, the school’s future, and the Spanish immersion program:. Referenced in the video, click...
