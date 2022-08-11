ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

St. Matthews Fire & Rescue looking to fill open positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Fire and Rescue is looking to fill a few open positions. The department has opened registration for its testing until Aug. 26. Experience isn't required, but applicants have to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license.
KSP offering law enforcement course for drone operation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is now offering a training course for drone operators who work in law enforcement. The course focuses on how to use an Unmanned Aeronautical System (UAS) — or drone — to forensically map a crash or crime scene. That mapping helps officers document key points of evidence for accurate, three-dimensional measurements.
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
Louisville health experts say monkeypox risk for children is low

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is your child at risk of contracting monkeypox? Health officials said the risk is low. With kids heading back to school, there is some worry that the monkeypox outbreak could impact those children, but Norton Health officials said it's pretty rare. According to the Centers for...
Local health official asks for flexibility as COVID-19 recommendations change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local health officials continue to navigate COVID-19 as recommendations for mitigating the virus were updated last week. Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer, asks people to have flexibility as recommendations change to the ever-changing virus. He's also an ER doctor and continues to treat people with COVID-19.
Memorial sign honoring fallen LMPD officer to be placed on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen police officer was honored Monday with a special dedication in Louisville. Family, officers and city and state representatives gathered to remember Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim. Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on...
UK psychologist says school is a great tool for solving kids' mental health issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky psychologist said school is a great tool for helping young people solve mental health issues. Dr. Alissa Briggs said relationships at school reduce the risk of suicide and depression. The youth suicide rate increased 60% from 2007-18, which coincides with increased prevalence of social media and access to firearms.
