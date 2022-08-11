Read full article on original website
Parents of JCPS students encouraged to drive kids to school as bus delays continue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Jefferson County Public Schools students are still facing delays getting to school as the second week of classes begin and the district continues looking for new drivers. On the first full week of school for the district, two routes headed to Westport Teenage Parenting...
Kentucky lawmakers question JCPS superintendent about masking policies, SSOs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Marty Pollio, the superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools, was grilled on the district's masking policy and school safety officers at the Kentucky capitol on Tuesday. But Pollio was more interested in talking about teacher pay. He got to decide what he wanted to present to...
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
Safety and security a priority for Kentucky districts starting new school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As kids all across Kentucky return to the classroom, safety is once again a top priority after the country watched another mass shooting take place in an elementary school in May. Students pack their backpacks with notebooks, pencils, and folders, anticipating a year full of new...
Louisville health officials urging caution after rabid bats found in the city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials are asking Louisville residents to be cautious after rabid bats were discovered in the area. So far, a total of three bats have tested positive for rabies since last July, the most recent being less than a month ago. All of them were in the Jeffersontown area.
Newly secured grant helping southern Indiana crime victims get access to mental health services
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A newly secured grant in southern Indiana is helping crime victims who reside in Floyd County get access to counseling services without worrying about the financial cost. For months, Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane's office has been working with Personal Counseling Services Inc. to get...
St. Matthews Fire & Rescue looking to fill open positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Fire and Rescue is looking to fill a few open positions. The department has opened registration for its testing until Aug. 26. Experience isn't required, but applicants have to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license.
Louisville health department says 3 bats tested positive for rabies in the past year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bats in Louisville have tested positive for rabies, causing local health officials to ask the public to take precautions. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said within the past year, three bats have tested positive for rabies. Rabies is a fatal but preventable...
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
KSP offering law enforcement course for drone operation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is now offering a training course for drone operators who work in law enforcement. The course focuses on how to use an Unmanned Aeronautical System (UAS) — or drone — to forensically map a crash or crime scene. That mapping helps officers document key points of evidence for accurate, three-dimensional measurements.
Residents oppose building of concrete plant across from residential Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in one Louisville neighborhood want to settle the dust surrounding the construction of a concrete plant they say will ruin their air quality. Construction is underway a concrete plant on Aiken Road, but across the street is a neighborhood where many people are trying...
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
New headquarters gives Louisville health care company Confluent more room for growth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based health care company doubled the size of its headquarters with a $10 million expansion. Confluent Health moved from its location off Shelbyville Road near Middletown to a space with more than 36,000 square feet at 1650 Lyndon Farm Court on Aug. 1. Confluent Health...
Project Linus Louisville donates blankets to help children cope with adversity
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Project Linus is there to lend a blanket in times of need. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some "blanketeers" Tuesday morning to spread some love one stitch at a time. Project Linus is a national nonprofit organization that provides new handmade blankets to children who need...
Louisville health experts say monkeypox risk for children is low
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is your child at risk of contracting monkeypox? Health officials said the risk is low. With kids heading back to school, there is some worry that the monkeypox outbreak could impact those children, but Norton Health officials said it's pretty rare. According to the Centers for...
Local health official asks for flexibility as COVID-19 recommendations change
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local health officials continue to navigate COVID-19 as recommendations for mitigating the virus were updated last week. Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Officer, asks people to have flexibility as recommendations change to the ever-changing virus. He's also an ER doctor and continues to treat people with COVID-19.
9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be on display at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair this year hopes to ensure that all generations never forget 9/11. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted by a motorcade into Louisville on Tuesday. The 53-foot trailer features artifacts from the rubble of...
Memorial sign honoring fallen LMPD officer to be placed on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen police officer was honored Monday with a special dedication in Louisville. Family, officers and city and state representatives gathered to remember Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim. Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on...
Southern Indiana parents arrested after police say children found in 'atrocious' living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana parents have been arrested after police say their children were found in "atrocious" living conditions involving raw sewage, flies and dog feces. According to court documents, 32-year-old Andrew Beck and 29-year-old Mandy Dowden were booked into the Jackson County Detention Center on Friday. Police...
UK psychologist says school is a great tool for solving kids' mental health issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky psychologist said school is a great tool for helping young people solve mental health issues. Dr. Alissa Briggs said relationships at school reduce the risk of suicide and depression. The youth suicide rate increased 60% from 2007-18, which coincides with increased prevalence of social media and access to firearms.
