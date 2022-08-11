Read full article on original website
WNEM
Suspicious package being evaluated at UM-Flint campus
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Bomb unit professionals are evaluating a suspicious package after maintenance found it at the University of Michigan Flint campus. A suspicious package was found by maintenance on Tuesday, Aug. 16. After U of M Public Safety evaluated the package, they called Flint Police Department, Michigan State Police, and Sheriff’s office for assistance, Chief of U of M’s Public Safety, Ray Hall said.
WNEM
Saginaw Co. Health Department: Safe marijuana usage
The Saginaw County Health Department is hiring Health Resource Advocates to support schools in their efforts to maintain safe in-person learning. Middle school can be a big change for students. In this edition of Education Matters, we’re talking about how families can prepare for classes. 1st Annual Peace in...
Concerned Pastors ask for removal of 3 road commissioners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Concerned Pastors for Social Action has filed a formal complaint against several officials at the Genesee County Road Commission and called for the removal of three members of its board. The Rev. Alfred L. Harris made the requests in a letter to both the Road...
WNEM
Gas leak reported in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
WNEM
Backup water system protects Flint from water main break
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Michigan are under a boil water advisory after a main break over the weekend. While it could be weeks to repair the damaged line, a city once plagued with a devastating water crisis said it was ready for this kind of emergency.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward in unsolved 2017 homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are still searching for answers five years after a woman was shot to death in Flint. On Aug. 15, 2017, about 2:20 a.m., 20-year-old Onesti Laniece Minniefield was found dead in the street in the 700 block of East McClellan Street on Flint’s north side.
WNEM
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
whmi.com
More Lane Closures On US-23
More road work is expected this week on US-23. The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue epoxy seal coating and additional bridge repairs along the US-23 corridor. There will be a shoulder and lane closure on northbound US-23 over Swartz Creek. And from next Tuesday through Saturday, crews will require...
WNEM
Tridge closed for staining, painting
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland announced the Tridge will be closed starting Tuesday until 5 p.m. on Friday. Crews will be working on staining and painting portions of the iconic structure. The city said the Tridge will still be open for weekend activities. Officials hope the work...
Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan
Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
WNEM
Assault charge dropped against former Flint police officer
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The assault charge against a former Flint police officer has been dropped. Javion Miller was accused of assaulting his domestic partner and was arrested in June. According to the Flint City Attorney, the victim was not appearing in court despite being subpoenaed by the city of...
WNEM
Teen charged in Flint officer’s death pleads guilty
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen who has been charged for causing the death of a Flint police officer pleaded guilty. On Tuesday, the teen pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death. His manslaughter charge was dropped as part of his plea. The teen, who TV5 is...
WNEM
Deadly Flint shooting under investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
Woman intentionally crashes car into Michigan church’s classroom
MILLINGTON, MI — A Millington woman has been hospitalized after allegedly crashing a car into a Tuscola County church and school. About 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a crash site at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 4941 Center St. in Millington.
MDOT closing traffic lanes this week on US-23 from Swartz Creek to Maple Road
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The shoulder and a lane of US-23 in Genesee County are scheduled to be closed this week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues expoxy seal coating and other bridge repairs. MDOT plans to close the shoulder and a lane of northbound US-23 from Maple Road...
Water main break forces boil water advisory for almost 1 million Michigan residents
About 935,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The 23 communities included Flint, Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. Crews identified the location of the leak, which...
Michigan man allegedly charges police with chainsaw, gets stunned with Tasers
BAY CITY, MI — Just a few months after getting a probationary sentence, a Bay County man is facing more criminal charges after allegedly charging police with a chainsaw. His sprint with the deadly device was cut short when police stunned him with their Tasers. About 1 a.m. on...
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
WNEM
Police: Teen dies in golf cart crash in Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after a golf cart crash in Mt. Pleasant. Mt. Pleasant police officers were sent to a suspicious situation near Chase Run Apartments on Isabella Road on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 3:34 a.m. While police were patrolling the area, they found...
