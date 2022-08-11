ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

WNEM

Suspicious package being evaluated at UM-Flint campus

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Bomb unit professionals are evaluating a suspicious package after maintenance found it at the University of Michigan Flint campus. A suspicious package was found by maintenance on Tuesday, Aug. 16. After U of M Public Safety evaluated the package, they called Flint Police Department, Michigan State Police, and Sheriff’s office for assistance, Chief of U of M’s Public Safety, Ray Hall said.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Co. Health Department: Safe marijuana usage

The Saginaw County Health Department is hiring Health Resource Advocates to support schools in their efforts to maintain safe in-person learning. Middle school can be a big change for students. In this edition of Education Matters, we’re talking about how families can prepare for classes. 1st Annual Peace in...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Gas leak reported in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A gas leak has been reported in the area of Ashman Street and W. Allen Street in the city of Midland, according to Midland County Central Dispatch. Natural gas odors may be in the area due to the incident, central dispatch said. Consumers Energy and firefighters are responding to the scene.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Backup water system protects Flint from water main break

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Michigan are under a boil water advisory after a main break over the weekend. While it could be weeks to repair the damaged line, a city once plagued with a devastating water crisis said it was ready for this kind of emergency.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward in unsolved 2017 homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are still searching for answers five years after a woman was shot to death in Flint. On Aug. 15, 2017, about 2:20 a.m., 20-year-old Onesti Laniece Minniefield was found dead in the street in the 700 block of East McClellan Street on Flint’s north side.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

More Lane Closures On US-23

More road work is expected this week on US-23. The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue epoxy seal coating and additional bridge repairs along the US-23 corridor. There will be a shoulder and lane closure on northbound US-23 over Swartz Creek. And from next Tuesday through Saturday, crews will require...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Tridge closed for staining, painting

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland announced the Tridge will be closed starting Tuesday until 5 p.m. on Friday. Crews will be working on staining and painting portions of the iconic structure. The city said the Tridge will still be open for weekend activities. Officials hope the work...
MIDLAND, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan

Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Assault charge dropped against former Flint police officer

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The assault charge against a former Flint police officer has been dropped. Javion Miller was accused of assaulting his domestic partner and was arrested in June. According to the Flint City Attorney, the victim was not appearing in court despite being subpoenaed by the city of...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Teen charged in Flint officer’s death pleads guilty

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen who has been charged for causing the death of a Flint police officer pleaded guilty. On Tuesday, the teen pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death. His manslaughter charge was dropped as part of his plea. The teen, who TV5 is...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Deadly Flint shooting under investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Teen dies in golf cart crash in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after a golf cart crash in Mt. Pleasant. Mt. Pleasant police officers were sent to a suspicious situation near Chase Run Apartments on Isabella Road on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 3:34 a.m. While police were patrolling the area, they found...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

