ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Lakers Daily

‘I can’t believe I just looked at Kobe’s burnt up body, and now I’m about to eat’: L.A. firefighter on being shown Kobe’s remains

The past week has been a trying time for the family of the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant’s widow Vanessa is currently in a legal battle against Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant is claiming that deputies took photos of the helicopter crash scene that claimed Kobe Bryant’s life for non-investigative purposes and shared them with firefighters.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

James Harden's Viral Tweet On Sunday

On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden sent out a tweet that the 76ers would be playing the New York Knicks on Christmas Day (which NBA reporter Marc Stein confirmed). Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the trading deadline this past season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Still Plan To Retire LeBron James' No. 6

Going to Miami after seven unsuccessful years in Cleveland changed LeBron James' career for the better. The King linked up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in South Beach to make it to not one or two but four consecutive NBA Finals. Even though they won half of those Finals, everybody remembers LeBron's tenure with some love, and the team is expected to give him the ultimate honor once his career is over.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
James Still
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Stephen Curry mode will scare the rest of the NBA

If his latest workout is any indication, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to be deadlier and scarier come the 2022-23 season. The Bucks forward is just a consistent 3-pointer away from being truly unstoppable, and he is working really hard on that aspect of his game. While it’s unlikely he’ll be Stephen Curry-good, he did show some shades of the GOAT shooter when he made seven straight triples during a recent practice.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Packers players who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1

The Green Bay Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers in their first preseason game of the year. Despite the loss, a few players made a good impression. The first game of the preseason is just what it sounds like — dress rehearsal. For those starters who actually do play, it’s a chance to get their feet wet. Rarely does it have significant implications on their playing time, unless they suffer an injury, unfortunately.
GREEN BAY, WI
Lakers Daily

Lakers Daily

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.

 https://lakersdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy