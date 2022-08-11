Going to Miami after seven unsuccessful years in Cleveland changed LeBron James' career for the better. The King linked up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in South Beach to make it to not one or two but four consecutive NBA Finals. Even though they won half of those Finals, everybody remembers LeBron's tenure with some love, and the team is expected to give him the ultimate honor once his career is over.

