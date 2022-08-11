Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Tried To Give Him The 1980 Finals MVP Award
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson led an era of unparalleled success for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s. The two of them took the Showtime Lakers to 8 NBA Finals in that decade, winning 5 titles, with the first one coming in 1980. That triumph in 1980 was somewhat...
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss: ‘Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time’
There has been plenty of debate regarding who the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.) is in the NBA. A number of current and former Los Angeles Lakers are often mentioned in the conversation, such as LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. However, it seems that Lakers owner Jeanie Buss believes that...
Lakers: LeBron James Reacts to Sons Playing on Same Team for First Time
Lakers superstar LeBron James was over the moon about watching Bryce and Bronny play together on the same court.
Tony Parker’s message to Celtics after 2022 NBA Finals loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors
LAS VEGAS – NBA legend Tony Parker believes the Boston Celtics can emulate the San Antonio Spurs‘ path to a championship following their 2022 NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Before the Warriors ran off three straight wins to close out the Finals,...
‘I can’t believe I just looked at Kobe’s burnt up body, and now I’m about to eat’: L.A. firefighter on being shown Kobe’s remains
The past week has been a trying time for the family of the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant’s widow Vanessa is currently in a legal battle against Los Angeles County. Vanessa Bryant is claiming that deputies took photos of the helicopter crash scene that claimed Kobe Bryant’s life for non-investigative purposes and shared them with firefighters.
James Harden's Viral Tweet On Sunday
On Sunday, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden sent out a tweet that the 76ers would be playing the New York Knicks on Christmas Day (which NBA reporter Marc Stein confirmed). Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the trading deadline this past season.
Report: Lakers sources insist they have options beyond ones that have been reported
The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make a big move this offseason, but they reportedly have plenty of options. According to the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike, Lakers sources insist that they have more options than just what has been reported, which is mainly deals for Kyrie Irving or Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat Still Plan To Retire LeBron James' No. 6
Going to Miami after seven unsuccessful years in Cleveland changed LeBron James' career for the better. The King linked up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in South Beach to make it to not one or two but four consecutive NBA Finals. Even though they won half of those Finals, everybody remembers LeBron's tenure with some love, and the team is expected to give him the ultimate honor once his career is over.
WATCH: James Banks Dunks On 4x NBA All-Star Paul Millsap At AEBL
Former Georgia Tech Basketball star James Banks threw down a dunk on four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap at AEBL in Atlanta. Millsap has played for the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA Schedule: LeBron vs. Steph Opening Night, Luka's Mavs vs. Lakers
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
Lakers News: Shaq Provides His Take on Russell Westbrook-LA Situation
Former Lakers MVP Shaquille O'Neal doesn't blame Russell Westbrook for opting-into his contract for this upcoming season.
VIDEO: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Stephen Curry mode will scare the rest of the NBA
If his latest workout is any indication, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to be deadlier and scarier come the 2022-23 season. The Bucks forward is just a consistent 3-pointer away from being truly unstoppable, and he is working really hard on that aspect of his game. While it’s unlikely he’ll be Stephen Curry-good, he did show some shades of the GOAT shooter when he made seven straight triples during a recent practice.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate On Who Is The Greatest Laker Of All-Time: "Take LeBron James Out This Conversation..."
No other team in NBA history has a collection of stars quite like the Lakers. ver their storied history, many of the game's greatest players have donned the jersey at some point, including Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. On Twitter Saturday, fans tried to determine who among six...
NBA・
The James Harden path Lakers star LeBron James must take in order to win championship No. 5
There has been a lot of talk surrounding LeBron James and his pending contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s NBA guru Tim Bontemps has chimed in on this issue, and he believes LeBron should do a James Harden next summer. No, it’s not about LeBron forcing his...
Yardbarker
The Houston Rockets Have Some Of The Best Centers To Play In The NBA: Yao Ming, Ralph Sampson, Dwight Howard, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Elvin Hayes
The Houston Rockets might be a lottery team now, but only a couple of seasons ago, the Rockets were a serious contender in the Western Conference. Led by James Harden, the Rockets generally finished in the top 3 of the West and ended up making deep playoff runs. While Harden...
Richard Jefferson throws shade at LeBron James' standing with Lakers
LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in NBA history, and many consider him one of the three greatest players in league history. But his ranking among the greatest to play for the Los Angeles Lakers is more questionable. It is mostly because he joined the team as...
Luka vs. LeBron: Mavs to Face Lakers in Dallas on Christmas Day
It's the first Christmas Day game at home for the Mavs since the 2011-12 season.
Lakers News: Former All-NBA Guard Bullish on Russell Westbrook 'revenge tour'
Victor Oladipo is a big believer that Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is going to have a bounce back season.
Video Shows NFL Player Hopping Into Stands To Stop Fighting Fans
D.J. Moore's cameo took place during "Fan Fest," an event organized by the Carolina Panthers.
3 Packers players who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1
The Green Bay Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers in their first preseason game of the year. Despite the loss, a few players made a good impression. The first game of the preseason is just what it sounds like — dress rehearsal. For those starters who actually do play, it’s a chance to get their feet wet. Rarely does it have significant implications on their playing time, unless they suffer an injury, unfortunately.
